Selma Blair Goes for a Stroll in L.A., Plus Ariel Winter and Luke Benward, Meadow Walker and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated December 29, 2021 01:06 PM

Afternoon Stroll

Selma Blair is spotted out and about during a walk with her service dog, Scout, on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

A Hand to Hold

Ariel Winter holds hands with boyfriend Luke Benward as they leave a lunch date on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

Fueling Up

Meadow Walker grabs an iced coffee while running errands in N.Y.C. on Dec. 28. 

All About Athleisure

Derek Hough steps out in athletic apparel to pick up lunch on Dec. 28 in L.A. 

Tee Time

President Barack Obama plays a round of golf during his Hawaii vacation on Dec. 26.

Retail Therapy

Eva Longoria does some shopping while out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

Down Under

Naomi Osaka lands at the Melbourne airport ahead of the 2022 tennis season on Dec. 28 in Australia. 

Puppy Patrol

Out with the pups, Sarah Michelle Gellar checks her messages while taking a stroll through Brentwood the morning of Dec. 28. 

Good Riddance!

Jonathan Bennett holds a "COVID" sign during the Good Riddance Day burning in Times Square on Dec. 28 in N.Y.C.

Home Game

Cardi B and Offset bundle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27 in Atlanta. 

Ready for Takeoff 

Gwen Stefani totes her furry friend along as she heads to a private jet in L.A. on Dec. 26. 

Jonesing for a Joy Ride

Harrison Ford enjoys an afternoon bike ride through Santa Monica on Dec. 27.

Star-Studded Stadium

Also sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game: 2 Chainz and his son, Halo. 

Around Town

Mila Kunis keeps things cozy as she runs errands in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27. 

Solo Stroll

Mike Colter grabs some water while making his way throgh L.A. on Dec. 26.

On the Run

Lisa Rinna goes for a morning jog in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.

Nice & Cozy

Sofía Vergara puts on a cozy coat before stepping out in Beverly Hills to run errands on Dec. 27.

Out & About

Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.

Fine Dining

Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.

Music Man

Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood. 

Christmas Feast

Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.

On the Mic

Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

Courtside Christmas

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas. 

Game Day

Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh also attend the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Christmas.

New New Yorker

Japan's former Princess Mako, who recently moved to N.Y.C., steps out on the Upper East Side on Dec. 23. 

California Christmas

Angelina Jolie dresses in all black for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Dec. 24.

Santa's Helpers

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flash smiles while participating in an event in Washington, D.C., to track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Hoop Star

Stephen Curry walks off the basketball court after the Golden State Warriors defeat the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in Phoenix, Arizona.

On the Keys

Kate Middleton accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during the Christmas Eve broadcast of her Together at Christmas carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey in London.

Royal Christmas

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25.

Sweet Treats

Jessica Alba makes a last-minute trip to Whole Foods in Los Angeles to stock up on desserts on Dec. 24.

Mrs. Claus

Goldie Hawn bundles up for some last-minute holiday shopping in Aspen on Dec. 23. 

Making Moves

Rita Ora is spotted on her way to get a pedicure after a workout session in Sydney on Dec. 22. 

Fun in the Sun

Simon Cowell takes a jet ski for a joyride while on vacation in Barbados on Dec. 23. 

Sweat Session

Newlyweds Tarik and Heather Rae El Moussa are spotted after working up a sweat at a gym in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 23. 

Let It Snow

Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Powel O'Brien head out on a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 23.

Vacation Mode

Michelle Rodriguez plays beach games as she vacations in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 21.

Holidays in Aspen

Also out in Aspen, Colorado is Bethenny Frankel, who is all smiles while cozy in a stylish coat.

California Christmas

Selma Blair and her service dog do some Christmas shopping ahead of Christmas Eve in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

Christmas Crew

Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson go last minute Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 22.

Team DONDA

Kanye West smiles sitting courtside at the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game in Whittier, California on Dec. 22.

JoJo Takeover

While guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 22, JoJo Siwa interviews friend and artist Meghan Trainor in Burbank, California.

Back on Broadway

Hugh Jackman tapes an interview for CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley about his return to Broadway in The Music Man revival at the Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 22.

First Look!

Vera Fermiga is spotted for the first time on the set of Apple TV+'s limited series Five Days at Memorial as Dr. Anna Pou on Dec. 21.

Street Style

Hailey Bieber wears an oversized coat, jeans and a cap while out in L.A. on Dec. 22.

Cruising Through the City

Justin Theroux rides his bike while layered up on a chilly N.Y.C. afternoon on Dec. 22. 

Pooch Smooch

Kate Hudson puckers up to a cute pup at the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.

Winter Warmup

Claire Danes stays bundled while out in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 21.

Mad for Plaid

A newly blond Patrick Schwarzenegger steps out in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 22.

Pattern Maker

Bella Hadid is spotted on Dec. 22 in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C.

Wave Runner

Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21. 

Party People

Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash at Sneakertopia, sponsored by Lobos 1707, in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

Courtside Queen

JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

Front-Row Fans

Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.

Feeling Fierce

Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21. 

All Loved Up

Congratulations! Bachelorette star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on After the Final Rose in L.A.

Double Dog

Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

Just Lounging

Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.

Mic Check

Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.

Walk the Walk

Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21. 

Vacation Vibes

Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.

Time Warp

Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for The Godfather spinoff, The Offer, on Dec. 20 in Hollywood. 

Treat Yourself

Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21. 

