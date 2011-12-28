Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 28, 2011
SUPERMARKET SWEEP
Pregnant with baby number two, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan stocks up on groceries in L.A. on Tuesday.
STEP TO IT
Proud dad Owen Wilson watches his 11-month-old son Robert take his first steps Tuesday in a Santa Monica, Calif., playground.
ANIMAL ATTRACTION
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner shows her spots in Santa Monica, Calif., where she indulged her sweet tooth with some ice cream on Tuesday.
HOT PANTS
Amanda Seyfried brightens up her ensemble with sizzling red pants for a Tuesday afternoon stroll around Beverly Hills.
HELPING HAND
Dressed down Transformers star Josh Duhamel shows up to do some holiday charity work Tuesday at his local YMCA in L.A.
BEACH READ
A week after debunking death rumors, an alive-and-well Jon Bon Jovi kicks back with a book – Bill Clinton's Back to Work – while vacationing in St. Bart's on Tuesday.
GLOW ON
A beaming Jessica Simpson takes her baby bump and fiancé Eric Johnson to lunch Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
GAME FACE
Dad-to-be Jay-Z enjoys a courtside view of the Atlanta Hawks vs. New Jersey Nets game in New Jersey on Tuesday night.
HAVE A BALL!
FEELIN' GROOVY
Makeup-free new mom Tori Spelling opts for a '70s hippie vibe in a fur vest and headband during a Tuesday shopping trip in L.A.
EITHER OAR
Kyra Sedgwick follows husband Kevin Bacon's lead during a couple's canoe ride around Maui, Hawaii, on Tuesday.
PRECIOUS CARGO
Sarah Jessica Parker gives 2-year-old daughter Tabitha a lift while heading out in New York on Monday.
DUCK & COVER
Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco links up with a feathered friend – Donald Duck – while visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Tuesday.
SUNNY DISPOSITION
Sporting oversize shades and bright lips, Mischa Barton bares her bikini body Tuesday while lounging poolside in Miami.
WAVE RIDER
After wrapping up The X Factor, Simon Cowell relaxes on a Jet-Ski during his Barbados vacation Tuesday.
Sexy Men, Beautiful Celebs
and Inspiring Stories
Give the gift of PEOPLE
Give the gift of PEOPLE and each week, they'll get exclusive interviews, dazzling photos and much more. It's the gift that lasts all year long!