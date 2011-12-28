Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Mom-to-be Hannigan stocks up on groceries at an L.A. market. Plus: Amanda Seyfried, Jay-Z, Jennifer Garner and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SUPERMARKET SWEEP

Credit: National Photo Group

Pregnant with baby number two, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan stocks up on groceries in L.A. on Tuesday.

STEP TO IT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Proud dad Owen Wilson watches his 11-month-old son Robert take his first steps Tuesday in a Santa Monica, Calif., playground.

ANIMAL ATTRACTION

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Expectant mom Jennifer Garner shows her spots in Santa Monica, Calif., where she indulged her sweet tooth with some ice cream on Tuesday.

HOT PANTS

Credit: Ramey

Amanda Seyfried brightens up her ensemble with sizzling red pants for a Tuesday afternoon stroll around Beverly Hills.

HELPING HAND

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Dressed down Transformers star Josh Duhamel shows up to do some holiday charity work Tuesday at his local YMCA in L.A.

BEACH READ

Credit: WENN

A week after debunking death rumors, an alive-and-well Jon Bon Jovi kicks back with a book – Bill Clinton's Back to Work – while vacationing in St. Bart's on Tuesday.

GLOW ON

Credit: Fame

A beaming Jessica Simpson takes her baby bump and fiancé Eric Johnson to lunch Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.

GAME FACE

Credit: James Devaney/FilmMagic

Dad-to-be Jay-Z enjoys a courtside view of the Atlanta Hawks vs. New Jersey Nets game in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

HAVE A BALL!

Credit: Splash News Online

Beach boy Joe Jonas loses his shirt during a game of football in Hawaii on Tuesday.

FEELIN' GROOVY

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Makeup-free new mom Tori Spelling opts for a '70s hippie vibe in a fur vest and headband during a Tuesday shopping trip in L.A.

EITHER OAR

Credit: Splash News Online

Kyra Sedgwick follows husband Kevin Bacon's lead during a couple's canoe ride around Maui, Hawaii, on Tuesday.

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: Misha Gulko/ABACA

Sarah Jessica Parker gives 2-year-old daughter Tabitha a lift while heading out in New York on Monday.

DUCK & COVER

Credit: Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks/Getty

Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco links up with a feathered friend – Donald Duck – while visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Tuesday.

SUNNY DISPOSITION

Credit: Fame

Sporting oversize shades and bright lips, Mischa Barton bares her bikini body Tuesday while lounging poolside in Miami.

WAVE RIDER

Credit: Islandpaps/Splash News Online

After wrapping up The X Factor, Simon Cowell relaxes on a Jet-Ski during his Barbados vacation Tuesday.

