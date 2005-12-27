Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 28, 2005

RETAIL THERAPY

Britney Spears – paying fashion tribute to material mom Madonna – and 14-year-old sister Jamie Lynn spend Monday in Malibu doing some post-Christmas shopping for jeans and T-shirts.

WHAT VACATION?

In Hawaii on Tuesday, Ashlee Simpson shops like she's still in Beverly Hills – at Louis Vuitton.

SWEET SAVANNAH

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck get ready for their first holiday as Mom and Dad, starting with a kiss on Christmas Eve in Georgia.

NO JACKET REQUIRED

Uma Thurman and kids Roan, who turns 4 in January, and Maya, 7, trade the New York City winter for tropical St. Bart's on Tuesday.

FETCHING BOD

Also in St. Bart's: A buff Ricky Martin, playing catch with a buddy on the beach over the weekend. The pair – both in Speedo-style suits – also did push-ups together.

BUBBLY GOOD TIME

Lenny Kravitz lets love rule in Miami Beach, where he hung out with a friend while sipping champagne Monday.

FAMILY BONDING

Lindsay Lohan hangs out with brother Dakota, 9 – who's clearly a New York Knicks fan – at a home game against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden.

BIG DADDY

X-Men 3 tough guy Hugh Jackman shows off his softer side with his kids, Ava Eliot, 5 months, and Oscar Maximillian, 5, in Melbourne.

ACTION PACKED

Claire Danes kisses and jokes with beau Billy Crudup at the requisite holiday hangout for Manhattan celebrities: a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

GETAWAY CAR

Newly single Jessica Simpson leaves a family holiday dinner in the San Fernando Valley the day after Christmas.

