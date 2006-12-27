Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 27, 2006
IN 'PEAK' CONDITION
As Aspen Peak's holiday issue cover girl, Mariah Carey works the snow-bunny look at a fete thrown in her honor by the magazine at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen on Tuesday.
POINT OF NO RETURN
The day after Christmas, Paris Hilton takes advantage of one of the biggest shopping days of the year to pick up some fashionable haul at West Hollywood boutique Lisa Kline on Tuesday.
HAND IN HAND
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reunite in Sydney, where they were spotted leaving the United International Pictures offices together on Wednesday. Earlier in the month, Urban had been undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse.
A DOUBLE SHOT
A perfectly patterned Mischa Barton gets a caffeine boost while making the rounds with boyfriend Cisco Adler (not pictured) in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
LEAN LIVING
Meanwhile Paris's BFF Nicole Richie heads to Hollywood's Runyon Canyon with a gal pal to work off some holiday fast food on Tuesday.
TO SIR, WITH LOVE
Why shouldn't things be A-OK for Bono? The U2 singer, who is getting an honorary British knighthood, hugs it out with a fan during a stroll in his hometown of Dublin on Tuesday.
SWING TIME
Admiring his shot? Matt Damon takes a timeout from teeing off during a Sunday golf game in Miami, where the actor reportedly spent the holidays with his family.
SHADY LADY
While sister Mary-Kate rocks her new blonde locks, Ashley Olsen keeps herself in the dark during a shopping excursion in Hollywood on Tuesday.
CLIMATE CONTROL
Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan stays toasty in her oversized coat and trademark fluffy boots during a shopping trip in Aspen on Tuesday.
LOOKING TRIM
Kate Hudson, who recently treated son Ryder to a (mini) haircut, gives her little guy (who turns 3 on Jan. 7) a lift during a lunch outing in Brentwood on Tuesday.
REASONS TO VISIT
Wentworth Miller stays grounded Wednesday before taking a cruise along Sydney Harbor to promote his show Prison Break. Miller, whose sister lives in Down Under, told Australian media: "I thought I'd kill three birds with one stone and get down to Australia. I can spend some time with loved ones over the holidays (and) visit a place I've always wanted to visit and do a little press."
ALL ABOARD!
Engaged couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell – and even their carry-on pooch! – get ready for takeoff from Los Angeles International airport on Tuesday.
HOLIDAY DRESSING
Mary-Kate Olsen makes a sharp contrast with her newly platinum locks and Goth outfit (even bringing out the skeleton scarf!) during a shopping trip Monday in Hollywood.
A COMMAND PERFORMANCE
U.S. troops stationed in Iraq get the gift of music this Christmas, thanks to Kid Rock. The rocker, who spent the holiday visiting troops, documented his trip on his personal blog. "Met lots of troops," the singer writes. "Played my guitar and sang some songs for 'em, old school style – no mic stand."
IDLE TIME
Simon Cowell enjoys the remainder of his vacation, revving up in Barbados on Sunday. Cowell gets back to work on January 16, when the sixth season of American Idol premieres.