Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym in Miami, Plus Emma Roberts, Brooke Burke & More

Red Hot Holidays
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned figure in a red two-piece set as she leaves a gym in Miami after a Christmas Eve workout session with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Tuesday.
Making a List...
…And checking it twice! Emma Roberts runs some last-minute holiday errands while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Salutations From the South Pole
Brooke Burke looks ready to soak up some sun in a festive Santa hat and matching red bikini on Tuesday in Malibu.
Team Spirit
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer show their support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Monday in New York City.
Santa's Helpers
Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin are joined by daughters Delilah and Amelia at the Los Angeles Mission to volunteer during the Christmas Celebration on Skid Row on Monday.
Back in the Saddle
Kaley Cuoco is seen horsing around at an equestrian ranch in L.A. on Monday.
'Facing' the Cold
Pete Davidson keeps warm in a black puffer jacket and grey beanie from The North Face while doing some holiday shopping in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Monday.
Book Worm
Cody Simpson is also seen out and about in N.Y.C.’s Soho on Monday.
Friendly Fare
Exes Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow hang out on Monday during a family ski vacation to Aspen, Colorado.
Sky High
Nina Dobrev catches a flight out of LAX on Monday.
Flower Power
Alessandra Ambrósio grabs some flowers during an errand run in Brentwood, California, on Monday.
Loved Up
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head out for some shopping in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday.
Having a 'Ball'
Niall Horan takes the stage during the Y100 Miami Jingle Ball at BB&T Center on Sunday in Sunrise, Florida.
Laugh It Up
Tyrese Gibson and Shaquille O’Neal crack each other up during the 36th annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball on Saturday.
Kimye Takes New York
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Jane Hotel on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Crazy Coworkers
Guest host Ellie Kemper reunites with former The Office costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Blissed Out
Sarah Hyland steps out after enjoying a trip to the spa on Saturday in L.A.
Basketball Buds
Behati Prinsloo and Whitney Hartley Wagner sit courtside at the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Courtside Smiles
André Murillo and Tori Kelly pose for a photo while watching the Lakers game on Sunday in L.A.
A-list Run-in
Hugh Jackman and Brooke Shields bump into each other in the West Village of N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Hanukkah Celebrations
Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, attend a menorah lighting ceremony at Palisades Village in L.A. on Sunday.
Sport Session
Ashely Greene is all smiles as she steps out in athletic apparel on Friday in L.A.
Whaddaya Want from Him?
Adam Lambert performs onstage during his Velvet tour stop at El Rey Theatre on Saturday in L.A.
Snacks on Set
Wilmer Valderrama grabs some take out while filming NCIS in L.A. on Sunday.
Reunited
Keith Urban picks up wife Nicole Kidman at the Sydney airport ahead of the Christmas holiday on Sunday.
Giving Back
DJ Khaled and Meek Mill host a shopping spree with support from REFORM Alliance for children at the NBA Store in N.Y.C., helping kids buy sports apparel. Later, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged to fly the families to Gillette Stadium on the Patriots’ charter plane to watch the team take on the Buffalo Bills.
Christmas Chronicles
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell go shopping together on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado.
St. Nick
Nick Cannon dresses as Santa Claus at the second annual L.A. Give Back presented by the Zen, Power 106, Nick Cannon Mornings & Variety BGC in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Stocking Up
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard go grocery shopping in L.A. on Saturday.
Happiness Begins
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas perform their hits on Friday during Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Atlanta.
Giving Back
Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson attend a screening of their film Just Mercy in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday.
Beach Getaway
Rita Ora enjoys her holiday trip in St. Barts on Friday dressed in a blue bikini.
Family Outing
Priyanka Chopra is spotted leaving her apartment in New York City’s Tribeca with brother-in-law Frankie Jonas on Friday.
Smiley Woman
Little Women director Greta Gerwig is all smiles during her Tonight Show interview with host Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Friday.
Parents' Day Out
Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards have a date together in Los Angeles on Friday, just weeks after welcoming son Slash.
Move Along
Anna Kendrick does some heavy lifting while shooting her latest film in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Red Alert
Gloria Steinem joins birthday girl Jane Fonda on Friday at Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest in Washington, D.C.
Shoulder On
Simon Cowell visits with a furry friend on Friday while vacationing in Barbados with partner Lauren Silverman and their family.
Cool Crew
The Jonas Brothers are winter coat goals on Friday while stepping out in New York City.