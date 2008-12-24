Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 24, 2008
WRAP STAR
She's got the spirit of giving! An incognito Nicole Richie – who'll celebrate 11-month-old daughter Harlow's first Christmas – caps off her holiday shopping by buying some festive wrapping paper Tuesday in Los Angeles.
BACK TO HER ROOTS
After rocking red tresses throughout her pregnancy, new mom Ashlee Simpson-Wentz returns to blonde – a look she showed off during a shopping trip along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
WINTER WONDERLAND
Forget a white Christmas – Mariah Carey and her candy cane-sporting husband Nick Cannon are seeing red this holiday season! The happy couple are the perfect match during their Aspen, Colo., getaway on Tuesday.
DADDY WARBUCKS
Meanwhile, Ashlee's husband Pete Wentz was on a little spending spree himself at L.A. shopping center The Grove that same day. The proud papa stopped in to a Pottery Barn Kids store, perhaps to pick up a Christmas surprise for 1-month-old son Bronx Mowgli.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Also hitting The Grove: Dancing with the Stars queen Brooke Burke and fiancé David Charvet, who brought along the little ones – (from left) 23-month-old daughter Rain, an unidentified pal and 8-month-old son Shaya – for a family outing on Tuesday.
ROLL WITH IT
That's one way to use a stroller! Funnyman Will Ferrell means business as he turns his Maclaren into a makeshift shopping cart during a successful trip to Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
TOUCH THE SKY
Lil Wayne gets his point across to fans Tuesday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., where the rapper headlined a show that featured rapper T-Pain and singer Keyshia Cole (not pictured). It's been a big year for the hip-hop star: Not only did he receive eight Grammy nominations but his album Tha Carter III went multiplatinum.
FIGHTING FORM
A dapper Mickey Rourke is all suited up for a visit with Dave! The Golden Globe nominee stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday, where he opened up about the tough love director Darren Aronofsky gave him on set of their movie The Wrestler.
HUG IT OUT
Katie Holmes and her mini sidekick, daughter Suri, 2, display holiday cheer – in complementary sweaters! – as they head out Tuesday in New York City for some last-minute shopping.
LIP SERVICE
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt share a first-class kiss Tuesday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport before boarding their flight home to Los Angeles. The Hills stars – who aren't legally married yet – were in the Big Apple for their reality show's finale party.
TRADING PLACES
Is Hilary Duff giving the finance world a whirl? Not quite, but the singer-actress got in on the action Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchange where she rang the opening bell as part of a charity event to benefit the children's nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack.
SEE & SKI
And American Idol fans thought his tight T-shirts were an eyeful! Simon Cowell gears up for some jet skiing Monday in Barbados before getting back in the judge's seat for the eighth season of the FOX show, which kicks off Jan. 13.
FIRST STRING
Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas and John Mayer supply the holiday soundtrack for young patients at Blythedale Children's Hospital Monday in Valhalla, N.Y. The musicians participated in the hospital's annual holiday concert, which was also broadcast on Big Apple radio station WPLJ-FM.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Robert Downey Jr., who's been busy filming Guy Ritchie's update of Sherlock Holmes in London, makes a happy return to L.A. with his wife Susan on Monday.
ON A STROLL
Rachel Bilson is one doting sibling! The actress has a spring in her step while heading to lunch at Dusty's Bistro with younger sister Hattie (center) and an unidentified friend in Los Angeles's hip Silver Lake neighborhood on Tuesday.