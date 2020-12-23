Justin Theroux Shops to It in N.Y.C., Plus Chloe x Halle, Bella Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated December 21, 2020 11:46 AM

1 of 95

Little Helper

Credit: BACKGRID

Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make some last-minute pre-holiday stops in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

2 of 95

True Prints-esses

Credit: Julian Dakdouk for Verizon

Chloe x Halle strike a post on Tuesday after performing live for Verizon Up members virtually from The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

3 of 95

Good for You

Credit: The Image Direct

Another day, another green juice for Bella Hadid, who matches her drink to her jacket in New York City on Tuesday.

4 of 95

Heavy Lifting

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Colin Farrell makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

5 of 95

Going Gray

Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Jordana Brewster and new love Mason Morfit walk hand-in-hand while out Tuesday in L.A.

6 of 95

Gifts Galore

Credit: GC Images

Katie Holmes has her hands full while shopping in Soho on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

7 of 95

Coupled Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello go for a stroll through Mendes' hometown of Pickering, Canada on Tuesday.

8 of 95

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange and pink bikini in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.

9 of 95

Family Time

Credit: BACKGRID

David Foster and pregnant wife Katharine McPhee take their puppy for a stroll on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

10 of 95

Jump On It

Credit: The Image Direct

Irina Shayk shows off her street style in an olive green jumpsuit on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

11 of 95

Holiday Spirit

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

T.I. spreads holiday cheer by gifting a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DLTR on Monday in Atlanta.

12 of 95

Toy Time

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Prince Jackson poses with a group of kids at the Heal L.A. event he hosted with Mattel to support underprivileged youths this Christmas in L.A. on Monday in El Segundo, California.

13 of 95

Blinged Out

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Kate Walsh steps out in rhinestone-edged sunglasses for an afternoon walk in Perth, Australia on Sunday.

14 of 95

Guitar Hero

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Tori Kelly performs with Babyface at City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California. 

15 of 95

Snow Day

Credit: Marksman/MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stroll into town after hitting the slopes and enjoying the snow on Sunday in Mammoth Lakes, California.

16 of 95

Grocery Run

Credit: Splash News Online

Liam Hemsworth stocks up on food at a local grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia on Monday.

17 of 95

Cozy in the City

Credit: GC Images

Bella Hadid bundles up in a cozy brown coat as she steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.

18 of 95

Giving Back

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

T.I. gets into the giving spirit and gifts a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during the rapper's Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DTLR on Monday in Atlanta.

19 of 95

And ... Action!

Credit: Backgrid

Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis are seen in full character on the set of Across the River and into the Trees in Venice, Italy on Monday.

20 of 95

Power Duo

Credit: Matt Cowan/So.Co

Babyface and Tori Kelly perform onstage at the City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California.

21 of 95

Power to the Polls

Common takes the stage to perform during the Souls to the Polls drive-in rally for Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday at Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Georgia.

22 of 95

Black & Gold

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson strikes a pose at the Amazon Studios Sylvie's Love drive-in premiere at Calamigos Ranch in L.A. on Sunday.

23 of 95

Onset Shenanigans

Credit: Click Media/Spartacus/SplashNews.com

Lily James is seen on the set of What's Love Got to Do with It, as she tries to set a Tinder date on her phone, on Friday in London. 

24 of 95

Couple Getaway

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young soak up some sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday.

25 of 95

Holiday Festivities

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Hasan Minhaj arrives at The Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Friday in N.Y.C.

26 of 95

Tee Time

Credit: MEGA

Bachelor Matt James enjoys a round of golf near his home in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday.

27 of 95

Weekend Errands

Credit: The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo do some holiday shopping at the Westfield Mall in L.A. on Friday.

28 of 95

Winter Wonderland

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch had some fun during a polo match in Aspen, Colorado.

29 of 95

Screen Time

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Regina King attended Amazon Studios' drive-in event for her directorial debut One Night In Miami at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

30 of 95

Vote!

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

America Ferrera spoke at the Joy to the Polls event hosted at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Georgia.

31 of 95

Levitating

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dua Lipa was the musical guest on the Kristen Wiig-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

32 of 95

Merry Rick-mas

Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty

Rick Ross performed on stage during the Ross the Bells concert at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Florida.

33 of 95

Almost Christmas!

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner wore a Christmas vest while out and about in Brentwood, California.

34 of 95

(Ever)More Awards

Credit: OfficialCharts.com/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift scored her second No. 1 of 2020 on the U.K. Albums Chart with evermore, becoming the first artist in four years to hold the top spot with two different albums in a calendar year.

