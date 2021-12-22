Simon Cowell Catches a Wave in Barbados, Plus Offset & Cardi B, JoJo Siwa and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Wave Runner
Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21.
Party People
Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.
Courtside Queen
JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.
Front-Row Fans
Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.
Feeling Fierce
Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21.
All Loved Up
Congratulations! Bachelorette star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on After the Final Rose in L.A.
Double Dog
Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.
Just Lounging
Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.
Mic Check
Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.
Walk the Walk
Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21.
Vacation Vibes
Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.
Time Warp
Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for The Godfather spinoff, The Offer, on Dec. 20 in Hollywood.
Treat Yourself
Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21.
Fun in the Sun
Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19.
Courtside Cuddles
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A.
'Brimming' with Happiness
Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9.
Puppy Love
Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen.
Après-Ski Chic
Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20.
Dog Days
Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A.
'Tis the Season
Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12.
Holiday Cheer
Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.
Strolling Through the City
David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.
'Shaq-A-Claus' Is Coming
Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.
Stocking Up
In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.
Actor Appreciation
George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play The Woman in Black at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.
Walk the Walk
Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.
All Bundled Up
Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.
Beachy Keen
Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.
Toy Story
Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.
Feel the Magic
Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.
Plaid Vibes
A solo Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.
Season of Giving
Meek Mill hosts a holiday giveaway at Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia on Dec. 19.
Fab Four
Jenna Dewan, Regina Hall, Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross
attend LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of
Ashlee Margolis on Dec. 17.
Couples' Crossing
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze hold hands while grocery shopping over the weekend in Los Angeles.
One Cool Cast
Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves attend The Matrix Resurrections premiere on Dec. 18 at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.
Red Pill, Red Dress
Jada Pinkett Smith turns heads in red at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Dec. 18.
Boy in the Band
Jimmy Kimmel plays the clarinet with the Oregon State University marching band at the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 18.
From Morning to Night
Reese Witherspoon waves to the audience during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 17.
Colorful Cravings
Chrissy Teigen wears a pop of color as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.
It Runs in the Family
Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson share a laugh at the L.A. Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at Ashlee Margolis' home on Dec. 17.
On the Move
Kendall Jenner heads to a photo shoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.
Proud Moment
Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States, Phillipe Etienne, in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.
Sweet Treat
Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in New York City on Dec. 17, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.
For the Children
Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center.
The One
Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.
Mama's Boy
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.
Costar Love
Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.
Movie Night
Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16.
Stay Bright
Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.
Tonight Show Taping
Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.
A New Reign Begins
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.
'Monsta' Crew
I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.
iHeart Tate
Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."
Jingle Ball Jam
The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.
Major Moment
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.
Street Style
Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.
Cozy Vibes
Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A.
Hand in Hand
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15.
Gotta Jet
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15.
The Apple Doesn't Fall Far
Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of American Underdog together on Dec. 15.
J'Adore Paris
Lily Collins attends a special screening of Emily in Paris season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15.
Movie Magic
Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.
Staying Up Late
Marisa Tomei pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C.
Here We Go-Go!
The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14.