Simon Cowell Catches a Wave in Barbados, Plus Offset & Cardi B, JoJo Siwa and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff December 22, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 94

Wave Runner

Credit: Backgrid

Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21. 

2 of 94

Party People

Credit: Backgrid

Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

3 of 94

Courtside Queen

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

4 of 94

Front-Row Fans

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.

5 of 94

Feeling Fierce

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21. 

6 of 94

All Loved Up

Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

Congratulations! Bachelorette star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on After the Final Rose in L.A.

7 of 94

Double Dog

Credit: MEGA

Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

8 of 94

Just Lounging

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.

9 of 94

Mic Check

Credit: Hunter Garrett

Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.

10 of 94

Walk the Walk

Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21. 

11 of 94

Vacation Vibes

Credit: Backgrid

Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.

12 of 94

Time Warp

Credit: Backgrid

Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for The Godfather spinoff, The Offer, on Dec. 20 in Hollywood. 

13 of 94

Treat Yourself

Credit: Backgrid

Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21. 

14 of 94

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty

Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19. 

15 of 94

Courtside Cuddles

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A. 

16 of 94

'Brimming' with Happiness

Credit: MEGA

Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9. 

17 of 94

Puppy Love

Credit: Backgrid

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen. 

18 of 94

Après-Ski Chic

Credit: Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20. 

19 of 94

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A. 

20 of 94

'Tis the Season

Credit: Kristin Locurto

Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12. 

21 of 94

Holiday Cheer

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.

22 of 94

Strolling Through the City

Credit: Backgrid

David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

23 of 94

'Shaq-A-Claus' Is Coming

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.

24 of 94

Stocking Up

Credit: Backgrid

In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.

25 of 94

Actor Appreciation

Credit: Paul Aphisit

George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play The Woman in Black at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.

26 of 94

Walk the Walk

Credit: MEGA

Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.

27 of 94

All Bundled Up

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.

28 of 94

Beachy Keen

Credit: Backgrid

Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.

29 of 94

Toy Story

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.

30 of 94

Feel the Magic

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.

31 of 94

Plaid Vibes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A solo Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

32 of 94

Season of Giving

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Meek Mill hosts a holiday giveaway at Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia on Dec. 19.

33 of 94

Fab Four

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Jenna Dewan, Regina Hall, Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross
attend LA Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at the home of
Ashlee Margolis on Dec. 17.

34 of 94

Couples' Crossing

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze hold hands while grocery shopping over the weekend in Los Angeles. 

35 of 94

One Cool Cast

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves attend The Matrix Resurrections premiere on Dec. 18 at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.

36 of 94

Red Pill, Red Dress

Credit: David Odisho/AFP/Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith turns heads in red at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Dec. 18.

37 of 94

Boy in the Band

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel plays the clarinet with the Oregon State University marching band at the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 18.

38 of 94

From Morning to Night

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Reese Witherspoon waves to the audience during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Dec. 17.

39 of 94

Colorful Cravings

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen wears a pop of color as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.

40 of 94

It Runs in the Family

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson share a laugh at the L.A. Mission's Annual Holiday Fundraiser at Ashlee Margolis' home on Dec. 17.

41 of 94

On the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner heads to a photo shoot after attending FWRD creative meetings in Beverly Hills on Dec. 17.

42 of 94

Proud Moment

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Belafonte poses with Rev. Al Sharpton after Belafonte receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour from Ambassador of France to the United States, Phillipe Etienne, in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.

43 of 94

Sweet Treat

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Actress, body positive advocate and host of the Redefine You podcast, Hayley Hasselhoff, enjoys holiday treats at the #PlenityBillboardBites in New York City on Dec. 17, helping to shift the conversation to remove weight stigma.

44 of 94

For the Children

Credit: Kat Gilbride

Nick Carter and his family host the Home 4 the Holidays virtual cooking event to benefit Cure 4 the Kids Cancer Center. 

45 of 94

The One

Credit: Sam Santos/Getty

Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16 in Toronto.

46 of 94

Mama's Boy

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn poses with her baby boy Christian Georges Dumontet as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh hits the road in Santa Monica on Dec. 16.

47 of 94

Costar Love

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Frances McDormand looks adoringly at Denzel Washington at the L.A. premiere of A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Directors Guild of America on Dec. 16.

48 of 94

Movie Night

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sharon Stone is all smiles at A24's The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere at The Directors Guild of America in L.A. on Dec. 16. 

49 of 94

Stay Bright

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Jeff Goldblum celebrates RiseNY's re-creation of the Statue of Liberty Torch on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

50 of 94

Tonight Show Taping

Credit: Splash News Online

Reese Witherspoon layers up with a plaid coat while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Dec. 16.

51 of 94

A New Reign Begins

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles is crowned the new 2022 Miss America at the 100th annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 16.

52 of 94

'Monsta' Crew

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

I.M, Kihyun, Jooheon, Minhyuk and Hyungwon of Monsta X hit the iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 red carpet at State Farm Arena on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.

53 of 94

iHeart Tate

Credit: Derek White/Getty

Also at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021: Rising star Tate McRae performs her hit "You Broke Me First."

54 of 94

Jingle Ball Jam

Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty

The Black Eyed Peas, with J. Rey Soul, also wow the crowd during their iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021 performance.

55 of 94

Major Moment

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, snap a photo while visiting the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate their company's Initial Public Offering on Dec. 16 in N.Y.C.

56 of 94

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Wearing a sweater, trousers and loafers, Keri Russell hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Dec. 15.

57 of 94

Cozy Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde sports a cozy faux fur cap while out on Dec. 16 in L.A. 

58 of 94

Hand in Hand

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look loved up while out and about in L.A. on Dec. 15. 

59 of 94

Gotta Jet

Credit: Backgrid

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a ride on some jet skis in St. Lucy, Barbados, on Dec. 15. 

60 of 94

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Terry Crews and son Isaiah attend the L.A. premiere of American Underdog together on Dec. 15. 

61 of 94

J'Adore Paris

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lily Collins attends a special screening of Emily in Paris season 2 in L.A. on Dec. 15. 

62 of 94

Movie Magic

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin/MEGA

Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson film Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 15. 

63 of 94

Staying Up Late

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Marisa Tomei pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Dec. 15 in N.Y.C. 

64 of 94

Here We Go-Go!

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Go-Go's perform live at Whisky A Go Go for SiriusXM and Pandora's small stage series in L.A. on Dec. 14. 

