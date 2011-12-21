Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 21, 2011
FLOWER GIRL
Looking effortlessly chic in a Ralph Lauren dress, the Duchess of Cambridge accepts a floral bouquet after a Tuesday evening visit with husband William to homeless charity Centrepoint in London.
SO LONG!
Talk to the hand! Suri Cruise, 5, gives a five-finger salute while stepping out Tuesday with mom Katie Holmes and dad Tom Cruise (not pictured).
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Rocker Joel Madden keeps a positive outlook while holding tight to wife Nicole Richie during a shopping trip Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
WALK THIS WAY
A dressed-down George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler do a little exploring together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Tuesday.
WORLD TRAVELER
A newly single Ashton Kutcher layers up in one very colorful sweater for a night out in Berlin on Tuesday.
CITY WALK
Drew Barrymore finds herself in good company Tuesday, running errands with beau Will Kopelman in West Hollywood.
CAUGHT RED-HANDED
David Arquette holds on tight to girlfriend of five months Christina McLarty during a romantic stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.
HOME COMFORTS
Back to England for Christmas, David Beckham poses with fans after fueling up at Pie amp Mash, a favorite hometown restaurant in Waltham Abbey, North London.
HER WEAR-WITHAL
Lady Gaga dresses to impress for a trip to Tokyo's trendy Harajuku shopping district on Wednesday.
SOCCER MOM (AND DAD)
Modern Family's Ed O'Neill and Sofia Vergara film new scenes for the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom, cheering for their on-screen son Manny from the sidelines in L.A. on Tuesday.
ENDLESS SUMMER
Blissed-out LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian continue their Mexican vacation on Monday, cuddling up in the Cabo sunshine.
MEOWY CHRISTMAS
Puss in Boots star Antonio Banderas grabs his ski gear and heads for the slopes in Aspen, Colo., on Tuesday.
STAR CROSSING
An expectant Kourtney Kardashian – who along with her famous family, recently revealed their 3D Christmas card – hits the streets for a little shopping in Beverly Hills Tuesday.
CALLING PLAN
Can you hear me now? A simply chic Blake Lively stays connected while out and about Monday afternoon in Cambridge, Mass.
BOTTOMS UP!
Kate Hudson flaunts her style savvy with a pair of floor-sweeping flared jeans while running errands in London on Tuesday.
GRAY AREA
Why the face? A casual, cool Josh Duhamel sports a new mustache while out Tuesday afternoon in Brentwood, Calif.
