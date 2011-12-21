Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 21, 2011

The Duchess brings smiles to a homeless center in London. Plus, George & Stacy, Ashton Kutcher, Drew Barrymore and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Looking effortlessly chic in a Ralph Lauren dress, the Duchess of Cambridge accepts a floral bouquet after a Tuesday evening visit with husband William to homeless charity Centrepoint in London.

SO LONG!

Credit: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Talk to the hand! Suri Cruise, 5, gives a five-finger salute while stepping out Tuesday with mom Katie Holmes and dad Tom Cruise (not pictured).

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: X17online

Rocker Joel Madden keeps a positive outlook while holding tight to wife Nicole Richie during a shopping trip Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: Fame

A dressed-down George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler do a little exploring together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Tuesday.

WORLD TRAVELER

Credit: Xposure

A newly single Ashton Kutcher layers up in one very colorful sweater for a night out in Berlin on Tuesday.

CITY WALK

Credit: GSI Media

Drew Barrymore finds herself in good company Tuesday, running errands with beau Will Kopelman in West Hollywood.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED

Credit: Luis Guerra/Ramey

David Arquette holds on tight to girlfriend of five months Christina McLarty during a romantic stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.

HOME COMFORTS

Credit: Mirrorpix/Splash News Online

Back to England for Christmas, David Beckham poses with fans after fueling up at Pie amp Mash, a favorite hometown restaurant in Waltham Abbey, North London.

HER WEAR-WITHAL

Credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex/Rex USA

Lady Gaga dresses to impress for a trip to Tokyo's trendy Harajuku shopping district on Wednesday.

SOCCER MOM (AND DAD)

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/PacificCoastNews

Modern Family's Ed O'Neill and Sofia Vergara film new scenes for the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom, cheering for their on-screen son Manny from the sidelines in L.A. on Tuesday.

ENDLESS SUMMER

Credit: GSI Media

Blissed-out LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian continue their Mexican vacation on Monday, cuddling up in the Cabo sunshine.

MEOWY CHRISTMAS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Puss in Boots star Antonio Banderas grabs his ski gear and heads for the slopes in Aspen, Colo., on Tuesday.

STAR CROSSING

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

An expectant Kourtney Kardashian – who along with her famous family, recently revealed their 3D Christmas card – hits the streets for a little shopping in Beverly Hills Tuesday.

CALLING PLAN

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Can you hear me now? A simply chic Blake Lively stays connected while out and about Monday afternoon in Cambridge, Mass.

BOTTOMS UP!

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Startraks

Kate Hudson flaunts her style savvy with a pair of floor-sweeping flared jeans while running errands in London on Tuesday.

GRAY AREA

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Why the face? A casual, cool Josh Duhamel sports a new mustache while out Tuesday afternoon in Brentwood, Calif.

By People Staff