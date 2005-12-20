Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 21, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

MIAMI NICE

Credit: Steve Dennett/Splash

Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan Barroso – sporting their new wedding rings – arrive Monday in Miami, Fla. (They'd been in London, where he's filming the CIA thriller The Good Shepherd.) The couple, who wed on Dec. 9 and are expecting their first child together, share a 9,500-sq.-ft. mansion in Miami Beach.

HOME BOY

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/ Retna

Clay Aiken and a team of performers get into the spirit of the holiday season during his Joyful Noise 2005 concert at the Atlanta Civic Center recently. Following the final leg of the tour, the American Idol star will return to his hometown of Raleigh, N.C.

GOING THE DISTANCE

Credit: LDP Images

Who needs a white Christmas? Naomi Watts and her actor-director beau Liev Schreiber enjoy the balmy weather in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. The pair, who've been dating for about seven months, are in Watts's native country for the holidays.

WHEN IN ROME

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Josh Hartnett arrive at Rome's Ciampino Airport on Tuesday. The couple flew via private jet from London to promote her new movie, Match Point, for which she earned a best supporting actress Golden Globe nomination.

LACY THOUGHTS

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/GAMMA

Jessica Alba browses the wares at lingerie shop Agent Provocateur in New York City on Tuesday. Alba, who dates director's assistant Cash Warren, has been in the city filming the thriller Awake with Hayden Christensen.

POUNDING THE PAVEMENT

Credit: Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling keep in step on Tuesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, where they dined at the local eatery Café Noir. The pair costarred in 2004's The Notebook, and have been spotted getting romantic since October.

SNOW ANGEL

Credit: Xposure/Ramey

Looking resplendent in winter white, Elizabeth Hurley heads out from her London home Monday to attend the bachelor party of close friend Elton John and his longtime partner David Furnish. The pre-wedding bash was held at the Too2Much Club and featured shirtless waiters, champagne and sushi. The couple wed at Guildhall in Windsor, England.

WINTER WONDERLAND

Credit: X17

Heidi Klum and husband Seal stroll through the snow in Aspen on Monday. The new parents (to 3-month-old son Henry) are in the Colorado resort town for the holidays.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

Credit: BRIAN ZAK/GAMMA

Why is Jim Carrey so gleeful about being cuffed by the NYPD? Because it's all an act: The funnyman got "arrested" after staging a mock hold-up of New York City's Hello Deli for a skit on Monday's Late Show with David Letterman. Carrey plays a bank robber in his new film Fun with Dick and Jane.

WARM FEELINGS

Credit: Guerra Baez/Ramey

A bundled-up Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony keep cozy in New York City on Monday. The couple have been in the city filming El Cantante (translation: The Singer), their biopic of salsa singer Hector Lavoe.

MOUNTAIN MAN

Credit: X17

A hirsute Jake Gyllenhaal, whose new film Brokeback Mountain earned a Golden Globe nod for best drama, walks tall after breakfast with a pal at Hugo's in West Hollywood on Monday.

MODEL MUSIC

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shows off her six-string skills during a performance with funk-rocker Chino Maurice in New York City on Sunday. Bundchen, who split with longtime beau Leonardo DiCaprio last month, has recently been linked to pro surfer Kelly Slater.

GOING SOLO

Credit: x!&

Halle Berry, on a break from filming her role as Storm in X-Men 3, catches up on some holiday shopping in Hollywood on Tuesday. The actress has some changes afoot for the New Year: She recently put her $4.5 million L.A. home on the market.

