Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 20, 2006
INK SPOT
Britney Spears continues to celebrate her single status by getting some new ink at an L.A. tattoo parlor on Tuesday. With sister Jamie Lynn along for the trip, the singer – who already has several tattoos (including matching dice she and ex Kevin Federline got together) – had a star etched on her hand.
CROSSOVER ARTIST
Lindsay Lohan gets in step on the Glendora, Calif., set of her film I Know Who Killed Me on Tuesday. The actress plays a stripper in the thriller, and has been taking pole-dancing lessons to prepare for the role. "I have bruises all over," Lohan told PEOPLE. "That's why I haven't worn shorts."
SHOP AROUND
After delivering presents to a local family on her birthday on Sunday, Katie Holmes continues to bask in the holiday spirit. On Tuesday, the actress looked for clothes for husband Tom Cruise and 8-month-old daughter Suri at the Marc Jacobs store in West Hollywood.
ACTION FIGURE
New dad Seal takes a break from diaper duty (his son Johan with wife Heidi Klum turns 1 month old on Dec. 22) to hit the slopes in Aspen on Monday. The Golden Globe nominee – for his song "A Father's Way," from The Pursuit of Happyness – says he "couldn't have written (the tune) if I wasn't a parent myself...It gives you a kind of insight into the realities of what being a parent entails," the singer told People.com.
CAPPED OFF
Nick Lachey loves his baseball caps, but in Indianapolis on Tuesday, the singer showed enthusiasm for another sport: football. Lachey flew into town to catch the Indianapolis Colts play his hometown Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the Bengals lost, 34-16.
HEAD CASES
Keira Knightley and her beau Rupert Friend are as close as ever – even adopting matching looks with their headgear – during a stroll in London on Tuesday.
LOOKING SHEIK
Terrence Howard dons native dress during the third annual Dubai International Film Festival on Sunday. The actor is in the United Arab Emirates with his family for the holiday season, telling PEOPLE, "It's an amazing place. I want my children to see a place where people of color have made great strides and really have a chance."
SPIN CLASS
Jake Gyllenhaal celebrates his 26th birthday by biking through Beverly Hills' notoriously curvy Mullholland Drive on Tuesday. The only thing missing: his fellow two-wheeling friends, Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong.
WELCOME MAT
Looks like they're expecting her! The gate's wide open for Mischa Barton, who reportedly visited friends in West Hollywood on Monday.
HOMETOWN BOY
Colin Farrell continues to let the good times roll in his native Dublin on Monday. The actor got in some family time by attending a holiday party with his sister.
MODEL CITIZEN
It's easy being green! Mandy Moore, who in the past converted her diesel car to run on vegetable oil, performs a spot inspection on a Toyota hybrid at a Hollywood dealership on Monday.
CROSS HER HEART
Kirsten Dunst takes a hands-on approach to her shopping trip after a successful visit to the Marc Jacobs store in Hollywood on Monday.
OUI, PARIS!
Singer Pink takes her shopping seriously during a spree at the Dior store in Paris on Tuesday. The singer is currently wrapping up her I'm Not Dead tour in Europe, and will return stateside to open for Justin Timberlake in January.
TONGUE IN CHEEK
Grammy nominee Chris Brown and rapper Bow Wow get in their last licks during a visit to BET's 106 amp Park studio in New York City on Monday. The RampB singer is featured on Bow Wow's song "Shortie Like Mine," the first single off the 19-year-old's album The Price of Fame.