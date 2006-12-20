Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 20, 2006

New dad Seal takes a break from diaper duty (his son Johan with wife Heidi Klum turns 1 month old on Dec. 22) to hit the slopes in Aspen on Monday. The Golden Globe nominee – for his song "A Father's Way," from The Pursuit of Happyness – says he "couldn't have written (the tune) if I wasn't a parent myself...It gives you a kind of insight into the realities of what being a parent entails," the singer told People.com.