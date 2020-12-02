Harry Styles Dazzles in a Dapper Suit in Palm Springs, Plus Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated December 02, 2020 12:11 PM

Dapper ‘Darling’

Credit: BACKGRID

Harry Styles cuts a fine figure in a retro ensemble on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday. 

Guess Who?

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence is unrecognizable with red hair while filming a scene on the set of Don’t Look Up in Boston on Tuesday. 

Pure Joy

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are seen grinning behind masks on an afternoon date at a museum in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Off to Market 

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the launch of Le Marche at Fig & Olive, a holiday gift market curated by Olivia Palermo, on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Going Green

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Spreading Holiday Cheer

Credit: Richard W Rodriguez/AP/Shutterstock

JCPenney Big & Style Ambassador Shaquille O’Neal celebrates Giving Tuesday by delivering donated gifts via curbside pickup to Communities In Schools of North Texas families on Tuesday at the brand's store in Hurst, Texas.

Holiday Classic

Credit: David Cotter/NBC

Matthew Morrison goes green for NBC’s production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, filmed in London and airing on Dec. 9.

First Look!

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Reynolds is seen filming a scene from his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project on Monday in Vancouver, Canada. 

Red Alert

Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Bethenny Frankel looks all dolled up in a red faux fur coat as she makes her way through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.

Chic & Sleek

Credit: Attitude Magazine/Attitude Magazine via Getty

Dua Lipa poses in a sleek black dress with mesh cutouts on the red carpet for the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar broadcast, on Tuesday in London.

Coffee Run

Credit: BACKGRID

Pregnant Emma Roberts steps out in a chic black dress while picking up coffee on Monday in L.A.

In His ‘Prime’

Credit: Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/Getty

Antonio Banderas strikes a pose at an Amazon Prime Video Event on Tuesday in Malaga, Spain. 

Birthday Boy

Credit: Marc Grimwade/WireImage

Terri Irwin and son Robert celebrate his 17th birthday at the Australia Zoo on Tuesday in Brisbane. 

Travel Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Andrew Garfield is seen arriving at JFK Airport with an enormous bike case on Monday in N.Y.C.

Sweater Weather

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Twilight actress Mackenzie Foy stops by Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family on Monday in Hollywood. 

Out and About 

Credit: The Image Direct

Suki Waterhouse bundles up to run errands in London on Monday. 

Picnic Playtime

Credit: Joey Andrew

Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra enjoy some outdoor time together with a variety of Mattel toys on Sunday in Beverly Hills. 

Quality Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk bundle up to go for a walk on Sunday in the Hamptons.

Food Delivery

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Jessica Chastain carries a large to-go food order while out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.

City Style

Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber steps out in a baseball cap, a long coat and sneakers on Monday morning to start her day in N.Y.C.

Making Moves

Credit: MEGA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are spotted out for their daily walk on Sunday in Miami. 

Holding Handles

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet show off their multitasking prowess as they hold hands while biking on Saturday in L.A. 

Legendary Souls

Credit: Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty

Smokey Robinson and Charlie Wilson pose together at the 2020 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, on Sunday in L.A. 

Doggy Daycare

Credit: The Image Direct

Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch take their furry friends for a walk on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada. 

Double Trouble

Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

Taika Waititi uses two microphones to announce the award for best drama series during the 2020 AACTA Awards, presented by Foxel, on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.  

Holiday Cheers

Credit: Courtesy of Meiomi Wines/Michael Simon

Katie Holmes gets into a festive spirit with a glass of Meiomi wine as she whips up cupcakes at home. 

Walking Down Memory Lane

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Alison Brie chats with host Ellen DeGeneres about the first time they met on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

The Show Goes On

Credit: Insidefoto/BACKGRID

Tom Cruise continues filming on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome, Italy.

Out on the Town

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Julianne Hough is seen checking her phone while out for a hike in L.A.

Hamilton Pals

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson are seen on set of Tick Tick Boom in N.Y.C.

Out and About

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Olivia Wilde is seen leaving a store in L.A. after picking up a guitar.

Family Fun

Credit: Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys a bike ride with son Patrick and daughter Christina in L.A.

Home Sweet Home

Credit: SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio has a beach day with her family in her native Brazil.

Baby On Board