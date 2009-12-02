Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 2, 2009
HEAD & SHOULDERS
The eyes have it! Four-year-old Ava Jackman makes quite an impression Tuesday – and gives us her goofiest face – while perched on top pop Hugh Jackman's shoulders in New York City.
DYNAMIC DUO
After giving a concert to commemorate World AIDS Day Tuesday night, Alicia Keys is joined on New York's Nokia Theatre stage by pal Jay-Z for a surprise encore of their hit, "Empire State of Mind." Proceeds from the singer's Amex-sponsored show – which streamed live on YouTube – benefited her Keep a Child Alive Foundation.
SPEAKING UP
Putting breakup rumors behind her, Reese Witherspoon pauses at the House of Commons in London on Wednesday before speaking to members of Parliament about domestic abuse. The actress is overseas in her role as Avon's global ambassador, visiting morning shows and government agencies to bring awareness to the topic.
SHIRT TALE
Think she's Team Edward? Halle Berry bares her fangs – thanks to her vampire-inspired Wildfox Couture sweater – after visiting with a friend in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday.
UNITED WAY
Proving their love is still going strong, Britney Spears and beau Jason Trawick stick together as they head into West Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont on Tuesday.
GIRL TALK
Who's making Ashley Greene grin? The Twilight star gets a smile out of her texts while out running errands Tuesday in L.A.
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Glamour girls Lo Bosworth and Audrina Patridge put their heads together during the finale party for their hit reality show, The Hills, as well as The City, at the MTV studios in New York City on Tuesday night.
GOOD SPORT
For his part in leading the New York Yankees to their 27th world championship, team captain Derek Jeter is presented with Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year"award in New York City on Tuesday. The shortstop – flanked by his parents and sister – graces the magazine's cover this week.
FAIR PLAY
Gwen Stefani, hubby Gavin Rossdale and son Zuma, 1, watch with pleasure as Kingston, 3, enjoys a ride Tuesday at Winter Wonderland, a fairground in London's Hyde Park. During their visit, the family also took a spin on the carousel and grabbed some snacks.
TWO STEP
Also in London, Kate Hudson and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez make one coordinated duo – with coffees in hand – after reportedly shopping for shades in Notting Hill Tuesday. The actress is in town for Thursday's premiere of Nine, due out in the U.S. Dec. 18.
BUS BOY
A coffee-carting Matt Damon jumps aboard public transportation – for a movie role! – while continuing to film The Adjustment Bureau Tuesday in New York.
OUT TO LUNCH
One day after catching sister Ashlee's Broadway debut, Jessica Simpson ventures out of her New York hotel Tuesday en route to lunch at a favorite Big Apple haunt – Dos Caminos Park.
FLIGHT TIME
After spending Thanksgiving at home in Long Island, N.Y. – where she made garlic mashed potatoes! – and hanging with John Mayer and ex Samantha Ronson at Butter, Lindsay Lohan prepares for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday.
BOWLED OVER
Khloe Kardashian lends her culinary skills to a good cause, chopping vegetables for a Mac AIDS Fund event at L.A.'s Project Angel Food on Tuesday to commemorate World AIDS Day.
STRUT HER STUFF
Back in Los Angeles after a quick visit to London, Rihanna stops by Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show Tuesday for a chat about her latest album, Rated R, and her tumultuous year.