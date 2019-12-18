J.Lo Hits the Gym in Miami, Plus Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Garner and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 18, 2019 06:00 AM

Pink Lady

Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez steps out for another visit to the gym in Miami on Tuesday.

Newlywed Glow

The Image Direct

Jennifer Lawrence and new husband Cooke Maroney head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Tuesday.

Feeling Blue?

The Image Direct

Jennifer Garner gets into character in a blue track suit as she continues to film her new comedy Yes Day in L.A. on Tuesday.

Ready to Dish

Cindy Ord/Getty

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attend SiriusXM’s Urban View Just Mercy Town Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Mad for Plaid

GC Images

Charlize Theron dons the perfect pair of holiday pants on Tuesday while making her way through N.Y.C.

Lift Your Voice

Shannon Finney/Getty

Jane Fonda speaks during the National Press Club Headliners Luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Make the Call

Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Jodie Whittaker poses at a Doctor Who photo call at BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday night.

Cat's Out of the Bag

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Costars Taylor Swift and Idris Elba look pawsitively fierce at the star-studded world premiere of Cats on Monday in New York City.

Star Struck

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

James Corden fans out next to Betty Buckley at the world premiere of Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Heartfelt Hugs

Tyler Golden/NBC

Rose Short gets a big squeeze from judge Gwen Stefani during The Voice live finale performances on Monday.

Say Cheese, I Will

Rich Fury/Getty

Pedro Pascal smiles with fans and a baby Yoda at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday in Hollywood.

On the Rise

Charley Gallay/Getty

Costars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega look sharp at the highly anticipated world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday in Hollywood. 

Show Stoppers

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Musical guests Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

Multitasking Man

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth peeks at his phone while carrying groceries back from a local supermarket in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.  

Starry Night

Terence Patrick/CBS

Lil Nas X and Taraji P. Henson visit The Late Late Show with James Coden as Chance the Rapper steps in to guest host on Monday in L.A.

Best Bromance

Bryan Bedder/Getty

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll show each other love at the John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch N.Y.C. special screening at Metrograph on Monday.

Morning Commute

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Zoey Deutch heads to the set of The Politician after stopping for coffee in N.Y.C.’s East Village on Monday.

Cutest Costars

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Close pals Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet hit the Little Women photo call at the Soho Hotel in London on Monday. 

In Conversation

Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon

Taron Egerton cracks a smile while chatting onstage during Mark Kermode Live in 3D at the BFI Southbank on Monday in London.

Bright Smiles

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Lionsgate/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron and Kate McKinnon arrive at the N.Y.C. special screening of Lionsgate’s Bombshell at the Frederick P. Rose Theater on Monday.

Big Ballers

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Jason Derulo hangs with members of the Harlem Globetrotters at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Oh, What a Night

Michael Hull Photo

Shoshana Bean and Dan Levy pose with pals backstage ahead of their second annual holiday event, Night Divine, at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Time to Talk

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Jamie Foxx speaks onstage during the New York Times ScreenTimes talk about Just Mercy on Monday in N.Y.C.  

Leading Ladies

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde and Katie Couric look chic in all black ensembles as they arrive at the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture Gala at the New York Public Library on Monday.

Seeing Red

Charles Sykes/Invision for Target/AP

Mindy Kaling gets into the holiday spirit with Bullseye on Thursday at Wonderland!, Target’s festive pop-up event in N.Y.C., which is free and open to the public through Dec. 22. 

Bump in the Night

Steve Sands/MEGA

Anna Kendrick holds a fake baby bump as she shoots a scene for the HBO series, Love Life, in Brooklyn on Monday.

Suited Up

Dave Benett/WireImage

Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of Netflix’s The Witcher at Vue West End in London on Monday night.

Season's Greetings

Paras Griffin/Getty

Ciara Surprises Amazon Future Engineer Students at Paul Duke STEM High School on Monday in Atlanta.

Keeping It Casual

The Image Direct

Ahead of his 56th birthday, Brad Pitt steps out in L.A. on Monday.

Pretty in Pink

Splash News Online

Katy Perry goes all out on Sunday during a Qatar Live show at the Doha Convention Center.

Simply Mad

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt share a smile at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Mad About You on Monday in N.Y.C.

Black & White

GC Images

Brie Larson sports a smile while leaving Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.

In the Bizz

Courtesy

Serena Williams gets chatty at Bumble Bizz’s First Movers Summit in Atlanta on Saturday.

Playing the Field

Courtesy

Marc Anthony, Javier Báez and CEO of LISC Maurice Jones hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at newly refurbished baseball field in Loiza, Puerto Rico, over the weekend, part of the Play Ball Again initiative, supported by UNICEF USA, to rebuild fields devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Party of Five

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jessica Alba’s cute crew — husband Cash Warren and their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes — join her on Sunday at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by FRAME and Uber at Montage Beverly Hills.

Earth Angel

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mariah Carey performs onstage during her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

City Stroll

Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union brightens up the N.Y.C. city streets as she makes her way through SoHo on Sunday.

Game Time

Paras Griffin/Getty

Tyrese Gibson and Idris Elba buddy up at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday.

Coordinating Couple

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams make it a match on Sunday while out in L.A.

