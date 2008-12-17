Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 17, 2008
FEAST OF LOVE
Jennifer Lopez has the perfect dinner companion in hubby Marc Anthony during a romantic night out at the
opening of Luau, a new Beverly Hills Pacific Rim-inspired restaurant. Despite rumors about the state of their marriage, the couple snuggled together in a booth and fed each other between smooches.
HAIR SO SOFT
Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens share a touching moment from their courtside perch at the Los Angeles Lakers game Tuesday at the Staples Center. But the HSM 3 stars' date was briefly interrupted by an interception – from David Beckham (not pictured), who stopped by and gave Hudgens a hug.
LUCKY 'SEVEN'
Will Smith and Rosario Dawson have a blast on the red carpet at the premiere of their new drama, Seven Pounds, in Los Angeles. The film, about a man who changes the lives of seven strangers, opens Dec. 19 in the U.S.
BRONX BOMBER
After leading fans in an impromptu sing-a-long, Pete Wentz takes the stage Tuesday night with his band Fall Out Boy to celebrate the release of their new disc, Folie A Deux, with a performance at New York City's Nokia Theater. Wentz traded in his signature guyliner for the letters BX – in honor of his newborn son, who shares the name with the N.Y.C. borough.
HAVE BAG, WILL TRAVEL
Lindsay Lohan – who recently took to her blog to dispute rumors of a breakup with Samantha Ronson – arrives at LAX Tuesday night, with her girlfriend by her side.
GOOD SPORTS
The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke has a meet-and-greet with hip-hop heavyweight 50 Cent after premiering his critically-adored film at Los Angeles's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.
BACK IN BLACK
A monochromatic Paris Hilton steps out Tuesday evening at West Hollywood's Apple Lounge. The newly single heiress recently returned from a trip abroad to Spain.
TALK OF THE TOWN
Tom Cruise is one busy guy! One night after premiering Valkyrie in New York, the actor arrives to talk up his World War II drama on The Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday, but still made time for what's important: his fans.
PHONING IT IN
While expectant mom Jennifer Garner has her hands full, 3-year-old daughter Violet holds on to every toddler's prized possession – a cell phone! – as they leave her Santa Monica preschool on Tuesday.
DOWN-UNDER DUO
Ryan Phillippe and girlfriend Abbie Cornish are a striking pair in Calvin Klein at a party Tuesday to promote the designer's summer 2009 collection in Sydney, Australia. At the event, the Aussie actress told reporters she was excited to bring her beau home for the holidays.
DIRECTOR'S CUT
Guy Ritchie stays busy on the set of his film Sherlock Holmes in London on Tuesday. The day before, the director received a divorce settlement of between $76 and $92 million from ex-wife Madonna.
A SHOE-IN
Just call her Santa's helper! Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr happily parts with some of her footwear for Piperlime's online celebrity shoe drive, benefiting the Soles4Souls charity, in New York City on Tuesday.
HER BAG, BABY!
Ashley Olsen makes a stylish statement with her treasured vintage crocodile Fendi purse Tuesday while hitting the New York City streets.
WATER WORKS
Despite his black-tie attire, Adrian Grenier isn't afraid to do a little heavy lifting Monday as the host of the Charity: Ball 2008 gala at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. The event aimed to raise $1 million to build wells in 13 countries and provide residents with clean water.
HOLDING STEADY
They've been out of the spotlight recently, but Kate Moss is still linked – literally! – with her rocker beau Jamie Hince as they strike out for a stroll in London on Tuesday.