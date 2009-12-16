Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 16, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

WELL-SUITED

Credit: Whittle/Prine Splash News Online

After showing off his comedic chops while announcing Golden Globe nominations earlier that morning, a snappy Justin Timberlake is dressed to impress while shooting an Audi A1 commercial in downtown L.A., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PERFECT MATCH

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

She's just tickled pink! Sarah Jessica Parker adds a pop of color to her morning attire while walking son James Wilkie, 7, to school Wednesday in New York's West Village.

3 of 15

RAZZLE DAZZLE

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Kate Hudson lights up the red carpet Tuesday night at the New York City premiere of Nine, accompanied by glam mom Goldie Hawn (not pictured). The film received five Golden Globe nominations that morning, including one for Hudson's big song-and-dance number, "Cinema Italiano."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

MOMMY & ME

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

It's a girl's night out for Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon, 13, who also make a stylish stop at the N.Y.C., premiere of Nine on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

SHOP GIRL

Credit: Fame

Is someone playing Secret Santa? Halle Berry has it in the bag while out shopping Tuesday in West Hollywood.

6 of 15

DASHING DUO

Credit: Turgeon/Rocke/Splash News online

Fergie leads the "glamorous life" she's dreamed of on Tuesday night, leaving the Nine after-party in New York City hand-in-hand with husband Josh Duhamel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ROYAL WELCOME

Credit: Ramey

Donning matching tuxedos, Prince William and Prince Harry take to the red carpet Tuesday night for the second annual Night of Heroes Awards at London's Imperial War Museum. The ceremony honored British military men and women who bravely fought for their country in 2009.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

FAMILY BONDING

Credit: Flynet

Miley Cyrus holds tightly to brother Braison during a chilly arrival to London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. The teen star is in town to perform two shows at London's O2 Arena starting Dec. 19.

Advertisement

9 of 15

FLOAT ON

Credit: Flynet

Make a wish! Pamela Anderson has a red hot moment on stage at London's New Wimbledon Theatre while making her debut as the Genie in a pantomime production of Aladdin Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

ARM CANDY

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Hugh Jackman gets a move on with his guns blazing, flaunting his buff body during a Tuesday morning workout in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

THE RHYTHM SECTION

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Are they starting a family band? Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott and their own little drummer boy – and girl! – Liam, 2, and Stella, 1, team up with Gap's cheer squad for some holiday music making in Encino, Calif., Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

WAX ON!

Credit: Alex Oliveira/Startraks

Diddy is doubly dapper while suiting up to unveil his wax figure Tuesday at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

COVER-ED GIRL

Credit: INF

A casually dressed Heidi Klum beats the cold – but still looks chic – during an errand run Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

PUP PATROL

Credit: 893/Splash News Online

On a break from filming Letters to Juliet, due in theaters next May, Amanda Seyfried and her cute pooch enjoy a seasonal stroll through New York City Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

NAKED TRUTH

Credit: Patricia Schlein/WENN

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel bares her tush, her 4-month-pregnant tummy and her new PETA ad in New York's Times Square Tuesday. The reality star said seeing a skinned animal permanently turned her against fur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff