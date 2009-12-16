Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 16, 2009
WELL-SUITED
After showing off his comedic chops while announcing Golden Globe nominations earlier that morning, a snappy Justin Timberlake is dressed to impress while shooting an Audi A1 commercial in downtown L.A., on Tuesday.
PERFECT MATCH
She's just tickled pink! Sarah Jessica Parker adds a pop of color to her morning attire while walking son James Wilkie, 7, to school Wednesday in New York's West Village.
RAZZLE DAZZLE
Kate Hudson lights up the red carpet Tuesday night at the New York City premiere of Nine, accompanied by glam mom Goldie Hawn (not pictured). The film received five Golden Globe nominations that morning, including one for Hudson's big song-and-dance number, "Cinema Italiano."
MOMMY & ME
It's a girl's night out for Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon, 13, who also make a stylish stop at the N.Y.C., premiere of Nine on Tuesday.
SHOP GIRL
Is someone playing Secret Santa? Halle Berry has it in the bag while out shopping Tuesday in West Hollywood.
DASHING DUO
Fergie leads the "glamorous life" she's dreamed of on Tuesday night, leaving the Nine after-party in New York City hand-in-hand with husband Josh Duhamel.
ROYAL WELCOME
Donning matching tuxedos, Prince William and Prince Harry take to the red carpet Tuesday night for the second annual Night of Heroes Awards at London's Imperial War Museum. The ceremony honored British military men and women who bravely fought for their country in 2009.
FAMILY BONDING
Miley Cyrus holds tightly to brother Braison during a chilly arrival to London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. The teen star is in town to perform two shows at London's O2 Arena starting Dec. 19.
FLOAT ON
Make a wish! Pamela Anderson has a red hot moment on stage at London's New Wimbledon Theatre while making her debut as the Genie in a pantomime production of Aladdin Tuesday.
ARM CANDY
Hugh Jackman gets a move on with his guns blazing, flaunting his buff body during a Tuesday morning workout in New York.
THE RHYTHM SECTION
Are they starting a family band? Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott and their own little drummer boy – and girl! – Liam, 2, and Stella, 1, team up with Gap's cheer squad for some holiday music making in Encino, Calif., Monday.
WAX ON!
Diddy is doubly dapper while suiting up to unveil his wax figure Tuesday at Madame Tussauds in New York.
COVER-ED GIRL
A casually dressed Heidi Klum beats the cold – but still looks chic – during an errand run Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
PUP PATROL
On a break from filming Letters to Juliet, due in theaters next May, Amanda Seyfried and her cute pooch enjoy a seasonal stroll through New York City Tuesday.
NAKED TRUTH
Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel bares her tush, her 4-month-pregnant tummy and her new PETA ad in New York's Times Square Tuesday. The reality star said seeing a skinned animal permanently turned her against fur.