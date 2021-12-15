Sterling K. Brown and Lyric Ross Hug at the Season 6 This Is Us Premiere, Plus Priyanka Chopra and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Lots of Love
Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of This Is Us at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.
Think Pink
Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.
City Nights
Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.
High Honors
Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.
Premiere Date
Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.
Off to the Movies
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.
Star Power
Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of The Voice season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.
Suited Up
Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at The King's Man New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.
Spreading Holiday Cheer
Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.
The Final Season
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the This Is Us season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.
Party People
Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.
In the Spotlight
Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.
Go Team Kelly!
Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at The Voice live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.
Party with Gwen
Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A.
Beachy Keen
Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.
Double Trouble
Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.
Happy Faces
Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.
Carol of the Belle
Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.
Meeting of the Minds
Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Late Show Prep
Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.
NY State of Mind
In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the TODAY show on Dec. 14.
Selfies with Simu
Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.
Carpet Crew
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.
Foxx Family Affair
Jamie Foxx poses with his stunning daughter Corrine at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.
Spidey Senses
Frankie Grande and Spider-Man pose at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.
Dad Duties
Elon Musk brings son X Æ A-12 on stage at the TIME Person of the Year event on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.
Icy Girl Gang
Saweetie plays to the crowd at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.
The Biebers Abroad
Hailey and Justin Bieber head to The Royal Opera House and then make a stop at China Tang for dinner in London on Dec. 13.
Good Vibes Only
Henry Cavill shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.
'Tis the Season
Lea Michele performs live during The Hoda Kotb Show: Holiday Special on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.
Dance Dates
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 11th Annual World Choreography Awards at the Globe Theatre in L.A. on Dec. 13.
Brother Bonding
Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson attend the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 13 in Atlanta.
Forever Foodies
Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price celebrate The Ucross Cookbook on Dec. 13 in Beverly Hills.
Read-y or Not
Katie Holmes joins Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C. to read to children from Hit The Books, a Harlem-based after-school reading and martial arts program.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Zoey Deutch is chic in character as she films Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.
Walk This Way
Ryan Reynolds steps out in N.Y.C. for a walk on Dec. 13.
The Cat's Meow
Mary J. Blige performs onstage in a leopard-print jumpsuit at Sexy Fish Miami's sneak preview on Dec. 11 in Florida.
On Broadway
Prince Jackson attends a preview performance of MJ (a musical about his father, Michael Jackson) on Dec. 11 in N.Y.C.
Big Smiles
Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. show off their pearly whites while announcing the NFL star as the new male face of MOON oral care.
Dressed to the Nines
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get glammed up for the premiere of his film The Tender Bar on Dec. 12 in L.A.
Pretty in Pink
Lana Condor joins PINK and Campus Pride to treat students to a surprise shopping spree this holiday season on Dec. 7 in L.A.
Game On
Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox sit courtside as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.
Family Affair
Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet premiere of Sing 2 with daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee and husband Jim Toth on Dec. 12 in L.A.
Sing It
Also at the Sing 2 premiere: U2's The Edge and Bono, alongside Matthew McConaughey.
Honoring Heroes
Jon Batiste takes the stage to present an award during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on Dec. 12 in N.Y.C.
Street Style
Chloe Flower and Shay Mitchell show off their style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.
Star Sign
Noomi Rapace autographs her star on the Slop of Fame during the 13th Les Arcs Film Festival in Bourg Saint Maurice, France, on Dec. 11.
Smiles for Miles
Dionne Warwick shares a hug with Mike Tyson at her Celebration of Smiles Event to benefit Operation Smile on Dec. 12 in Malibu.
Dance Party
The Jonas Brothers rock out on stage alongside Joe's former DNCE bandmate JinJoo Lee during iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 in Boston.
Great Game
Chloë Grace Moretz looks on as the L.A. Lakers play the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Dec. 12 in L.A.
Grand Finale
Bad Religion wrap up their 40th anniversary tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Dec. 12.
Hug It Out
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu gets a sweet hug from Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.
Happy Holidays
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up for the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 11.
Good Days
SZA flashes a huge smile for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
Jingle All the Way
Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.
Round Table Talk
Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.
Holiday Cheer
Andy Cohen, Chris Noth and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.
Power Walk
Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
Sister Act
Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.
Beach Day
Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.
Sweat Sesh
Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A.
Out on the Town
Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.
A Passion for Fashion
Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C.