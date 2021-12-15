Sterling K. Brown and Lyric Ross Hug at the Season 6 This Is Us Premiere, Plus Priyanka Chopra and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated December 15, 2021 01:31 PM

1 of 98

Lots of Love

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown and on-screen daughter Lyric Ross embrace at the season 6 premiere of This Is Us at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14. 

2 of 98

Think Pink

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra and her pup match in pink while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.

3 of 98

City Nights

Credit: GC Images

Penélope Cruz wears a stunning custom Chanel gown to the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work, on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

4 of 98

High Honors

Credit: Alamy

Sir Lewis Hamilton is knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles on Dec. 15 at Windsor Castle in London.

5 of 98

Premiere Date

Credit: Splash News Online

Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

6 of 98

Off to the Movies

Credit: Christopher Khoury/Zuma/Splash News Online

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi head to the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Dec. 15 in Sydney.

7 of 98

Star Power

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Jennifer Lopez performs during the live finale of The Voice season 21 in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

8 of 98

Suited Up

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou pose at The King's Man New York gala screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

9 of 98

Spreading Holiday Cheer

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Nick Cannon dresses up as Santa to deliver toys to St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Queens, New York, on Dec. 14.

10 of 98

The Final Season

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore arrive at the This Is Us season 6 premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A. on Dec. 14.

11 of 98

Party People

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Brooke Shields and David Krantz attend Artists for Artists Party and Auction at Sotheby's on Dec. 14 in N.Y.C.

12 of 98

In the Spotlight

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion heats up the stage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C.

13 of 98

Go Team Kelly!

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Kelly Clarkson celebrates with season 21 winners and sibling group Girl Named Tom at The Voice live finale in L.A. on Dec. 14.

14 of 98

Party with Gwen

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Gwen Stefani takes the stage with Spotify to celebrate the Totally Normal Party for 2021 event on Dec. 14 in L.A. 

15 of 98

Beachy Keen

Credit: Fred Montana/Splash News Online

Mary J. Blige has some fun in the sun, sipping her own Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc on the beach in Miami.

16 of 98

Double Trouble

Credit: The Image Direct

Rumer and Scout Willis stop by a flea market in California over the weekend.

17 of 98

Happy Faces

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal is all dressed up on Dec. 14 while out in N.Y.C.

18 of 98

Carol of the Belle

Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

Alice Eve speaks at The Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church in London on Dec. 14.

19 of 98

Meeting of the Minds

Credit: Al Pereira

Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and Rosanne Cash are among the performers coming together on Dec. 13 at Town Hall in N.Y.C. in a benefit concert for the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder. 

20 of 98

Late Show Prep

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Clothes in hand, Keanu Reeves heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater to chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

21 of 98

NY State of Mind

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In N.Y.C., Alicia Keys performs on the TODAY show on Dec. 14.

22 of 98

Selfies with Simu

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Simu Liu takes selfies with fans at the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere on Dec. 13.

23 of 98

Carpet Crew

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland share a laugh on the Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. premiere red carpet on Dec. 13.

24 of 98

Foxx Family Affair

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx poses with his stunning daughter Corrine at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13. 

25 of 98

Spidey Senses

Credit: Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Frankie Grande and Spider-Man pose at the L.A. premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13.

26 of 98

Dad Duties

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Elon Musk brings son X Æ A-12 on stage at the TIME Person of the Year event on Dec. 13 in N.Y.C.

27 of 98

Icy Girl Gang

Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty

Saweetie plays to the crowd at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.

28 of 98

The Biebers Abroad

Credit: Backgrid

Hailey and Justin Bieber head to The Royal Opera House and then make a stop at China Tang for dinner in London on Dec. 13.

29 of 98

Good Vibes Only

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Henry Cavill shares a thumbs up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

30 of 98

'Tis the Season

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Lea Michele performs live during The Hoda Kotb Show: Holiday Special on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13.

31 of 98

Dance Dates

Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 11th Annual World Choreography Awards at the Globe Theatre in L.A. on Dec. 13.

32 of 98

Brother Bonding

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Brothers Owen and Luke Wilson attend the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks game at the State Farm Arena on Dec. 13 in Atlanta.

33 of 98

Forever Foodies

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price celebrate The Ucross Cookbook on Dec. 13 in Beverly Hills.

34 of 98

Read-y or Not

Credit: MIchael Simon/StarTraks

Katie Holmes joins Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C.  to read to children from Hit The Books, a Harlem-based after-school reading and martial arts program. 

35 of 98

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Zoey Deutch is chic in character as she films Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on Dec. 13. 

36 of 98

Walk This Way

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Reynolds steps out in N.Y.C. for a walk on Dec. 13. 

37 of 98

The Cat's Meow

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Mary J. Blige performs onstage in a leopard-print jumpsuit at Sexy Fish Miami's sneak preview on Dec. 11 in Florida. 

38 of 98

On Broadway

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Prince Jackson attends a preview performance of MJ (a musical about his father, Michael Jackson) on Dec. 11 in N.Y.C. 

39 of 98

Big Smiles

Credit: Atiba Jefferson

Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. show off their pearly whites while announcing the NFL star as the new male face of MOON oral care.

40 of 98

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get glammed up for the premiere of his film The Tender Bar on Dec. 12 in L.A.

41 of 98

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Lana Condor joins PINK and Campus Pride to treat students to a surprise shopping spree this holiday season on Dec. 7 in L.A.

42 of 98

Game On

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Ben Stiller and Michael J. Fox sit courtside as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

43 of 98

Family Affair

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet premiere of Sing 2 with daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee and husband Jim Toth on Dec. 12 in L.A.

44 of 98

Sing It

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Sing 2 premiere: U2's The Edge and Bono, alongside Matthew McConaughey.

45 of 98

Honoring Heroes

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Jon Batiste takes the stage to present an award during the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute on Dec. 12 in N.Y.C.

46 of 98

Street Style

Credit: MIchael Stewart

Chloe Flower and Shay Mitchell show off their style while out and about in N.Y.C. on Dec. 12.

47 of 98

Star Sign

Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca/Sipa USA

Noomi Rapace autographs her star on the Slop of Fame during the 13th Les Arcs Film Festival in Bourg Saint Maurice, France, on Dec. 11. 

48 of 98

Smiles for Miles 

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Dionne Warwick shares a hug with Mike Tyson at her Celebration of Smiles Event to benefit Operation Smile on Dec. 12 in Malibu. 

49 of 98

Dance Party

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

The Jonas Brothers rock out on stage alongside Joe's former DNCE bandmate JinJoo Lee during iHeartRadio KISS 108's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 in Boston. 

50 of 98

Great Game

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Chloë Grace Moretz looks on as the L.A. Lakers play the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Dec. 12 in L.A.

51 of 98

Grand Finale 

Credit: Ben Trivett

Bad Religion wrap up their 40th anniversary tour at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Dec. 12.

52 of 98

Hug It Out

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu gets a sweet hug from Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11.

53 of 98

Happy Holidays

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couple up for the Baby2Baby Holiday Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 11.

54 of 98

Good Days

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SZA flashes a huge smile for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

55 of 98

Jingle All the Way

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.

56 of 98

Round Table Talk

Credit: Hennessy V.S.O.P

Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.

57 of 98

Holiday Cheer

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Andy Cohen, Chris Noth and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.

58 of 98

Power Walk

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

59 of 98

Sister Act

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.

60 of 98

Beach Day

Credit: Robert O' Neil/Splash News Online

Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.

61 of 98

Sweat Sesh

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A. 

62 of 98

Out on the Town

Credit: The IMage Direct

Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.

63 of 98

A Passion for Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. 

64 of 98