Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 14, 2011
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Selena Gomez dons a sequined bodysuit Tuesday to take the stage at the 99.7 Now Triple Ho Show 2.0 in San Jose, Calif.
GETTING HANDSY
A smiling Zac Efron gives his fans a hand while arriving at Tokyo's Narita International Airport Tuesday as part of his promo tour for New Year's Eve
TOTALLY ENGAGED
Here comes the bride-to-be! Anne Hathaway sports some new bling on her ring finger Tuesday night at the New York premiere of Meryl Streep's new film The Iron Lady (out Jan. 13).
STAR 'STUDDED'
Fergie puts her back into it while greeting fans outside of L.A.'s The Conga Room Tuesday, where the singer was on hand to celebrate Black Eyed Peas bandmate apl.de.ap's birthday.
RULE OF THUMB
Ever the fashion risk-taker, Kayne West rocks the mic – and pairs a leather kilt with a T-shirt decorated with his own face! – at his star-studded "Watch the Throne" concert with dad-to-be Jay-Z Tuesday evening at L.A.'s Staples Center.
IT'S A WRAP
A bundled-up Liev Schreiber takes a break from daddy duty to run some errands Tuesday in New York City.
FLAME ON
Rocking her new hue, Demi Lovato squeezes in a little shopping Tuesday, checking out the shops at Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif.
TOUCH DOWN
After a brief Hawaiian vacation, Lindsay Lohan returns to Los Angeles Wednesday ahead of her morning court appearance and Playboy release.
COLOR BLOCK
Back from filming her upcoming talent show, Q'Viva! The Chosen, in Uruguay, a sun-kissed Jennifer Lopez is anything but mellow in yellow while arriving at the Pasadena Civic Center in California on Tuesday.
CRUISE CONTROL
Well, hello! A dapper Tom Cruise makes a smooth entrance at the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol on Tuesday.
HAT'S ALL, FOLKS!
Sarah Jessica Parker and her growing boy, 9-year-old son James Wilkie, bundle up for a brisk walk through New York City on Tuesday.
CAB FAB
The Talk cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen grab a taxi Tuesday in N.Y.C., where the L.A.-based show is taping for a week.
BLEAT IT
Proud parents Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling take their new goat for a stroll in L.A. with kids Liam, 4 ½, Stella, 3 ½, and Hattie, 9 weeks.
'FIGHT' CLUB
A mustachioed Zach Galifianakis savors his smoothie while on the New Orleans set of his latest project, an untitled Jay Roach comedy, on Tuesday.
PERFECT MATCH
Natty Ed Westwick keeps his adorable four-legged friend on a short leash Tuesday while filming on the New York set of Gossip Girl.