Star Tracks: Wednesday, December 14, 2011

Gomez is a show-stopper at a holiday concert in San Jose, Calif. Plus: Zac Efron, Anne Hathaway, Tori & Dean, Fergie and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez dons a sequined bodysuit Tuesday to take the stage at the 99.7 Now Triple Ho Show 2.0 in San Jose, Calif.

GETTING HANDSY

Credit: Abaca

A smiling Zac Efron gives his fans a hand while arriving at Tokyo's Narita International Airport Tuesday as part of his promo tour for New Year's Eve

TOTALLY ENGAGED

Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Here comes the bride-to-be! Anne Hathaway sports some new bling on her ring finger Tuesday night at the New York premiere of Meryl Streep's new film The Iron Lady (out Jan. 13).

STAR 'STUDDED'

Credit: Abaca

Fergie puts her back into it while greeting fans outside of L.A.'s The Conga Room Tuesday, where the singer was on hand to celebrate Black Eyed Peas bandmate apl.de.ap's birthday.

RULE OF THUMB

Credit: Splash News Online

Ever the fashion risk-taker, Kayne West rocks the mic – and pairs a leather kilt with a T-shirt decorated with his own face! – at his star-studded "Watch the Throne" concert with dad-to-be Jay-Z Tuesday evening at L.A.'s Staples Center.

IT'S A WRAP

Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures

A bundled-up Liev Schreiber takes a break from daddy duty to run some errands Tuesday in New York City.

FLAME ON

Credit: Alves/AKM

Rocking her new hue, Demi Lovato squeezes in a little shopping Tuesday, checking out the shops at Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif.

TOUCH DOWN

Credit: Splash News Online

After a brief Hawaiian vacation, Lindsay Lohan returns to Los Angeles Wednesday ahead of her morning court appearance and Playboy release.

COLOR BLOCK

Credit: Fame

Back from filming her upcoming talent show, Q'Viva! The Chosen, in Uruguay, a sun-kissed Jennifer Lopez is anything but mellow in yellow while arriving at the Pasadena Civic Center in California on Tuesday.

CRUISE CONTROL

Credit: Andy Rain/Landov

Well, hello! A dapper Tom Cruise makes a smooth entrance at the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol on Tuesday.

HAT'S ALL, FOLKS!

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Sarah Jessica Parker and her growing boy, 9-year-old son James Wilkie, bundle up for a brisk walk through New York City on Tuesday.

CAB FAB

Credit: John Paul Filo /Landov

The Talk cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen grab a taxi Tuesday in N.Y.C., where the L.A.-based show is taping for a week.

BLEAT IT

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Proud parents Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling take their new goat for a stroll in L.A. with kids Liam, 4 ½, Stella, 3 ½, and Hattie, 9 weeks.

'FIGHT' CLUB

Credit: Flynet

A mustachioed Zach Galifianakis savors his smoothie while on the New Orleans set of his latest project, an untitled Jay Roach comedy, on Tuesday.

PERFECT MATCH

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Natty Ed Westwick keeps his adorable four-legged friend on a short leash Tuesday while filming on the New York set of Gossip Girl.

By People Staff