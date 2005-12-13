Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 14, 2005
MUSIC LOVERS
Jennifer Lopez lets husband Marc Anthony (yes, that's him) lead the way on the New York City set of their movie El Cantante on Tuesday. What's with the Charlie Chaplin getup? Anthony is in character as legendary salsa singer Hector Lavoe, who once dressed as the silent-film star for an album cover. Lopez – who's producing the film – plays his wife, Puchi.
THREE MOUSEKETEERS
Lindsay Lohan, Kelly Osbourne and Lohan's little sister, Aliana, 11, earn their mouse ears at California's Disneyland on Monday. But leave it to Lindsay to add some spice to the sugar-sweet moment: Her Dior tee reads, "Curtains Torn, Stage Invasion, Guitars Broken, Mic Thrown, Drum Kit Stolen, It Must Be THE END."
MONKEY BUSINESS
Naomi Watts does the wave Wednesday in Wellington, New Zealand, at another premiere for King Kong. (Kiwi director Peter Jackson filmed the beastly movie in his native country.)
PICKUP ARTIST
The O.C. star – and responsible dog owner – Adam Brody makes sure to clean up after his pooch while walking in Hollywood on Monday. Brody and girlfriend Rachel Bilson adopted the pit-bull terrier, Penny Lane, from a rescue center last year.
TICKLED PINK
You won't find this one on the runway: Naomi Cambell gets a kick out of Marc Jacobs's Charlotte's Web-themed getup at the designer's annual Christmas party Tuesday in New York City.
BABY ON BOARD
Britney Spears cuddles 3-month-old son Sean Preston outside a Los Angeles shopping center on Monday. (Along for the ride: Spears's mom, Lynne.) That night, the pop diva stepped out for dinner at L.A.'s La Piazza restaurant with husband Kevin Federline.
BACKING OFF
Kevin Federline shows he has a way with words Monday in Malibu. (Ever the gentleman, he changed into a white long-sleeved tee for his dinner out that night with Britney.)
SWEET MUSIC
Macy Gray gives pal Cameron Diaz a quick squeeze at a benefit for the singer's M. Gray Music Academy. (Diaz's beau Justin Timberlake is on the board of directors.) The event, at Crustacean in Beverly Hills on Sunday, also drew Nicole Richie and Mischa Barton.
NOBEL EFFORT
Nobel Peace Prize Concert cohosts Salma Hayek and Julianne Moore share the love Wednesday with musician Damien Rice, who performed along with Duran Duran and others. The Oslo, Norway, event honored this year's Nobel laureates, the International Atomic Energy Agency and its chief, Dr. Mohamed ElBaradei.
DATE NIGHT
Orlando Bloom and Kate Bosworth catch a Gwyneth Paltrow-hosted screening of Woody Allen's classic film Annie Hall in London on Monday. At the canapes-and-cocktails reception, Bloom and Bosworth "were together the whole night," says a witness. "They looked like a really cool couple."
IN STEP
Mischa Barton and rocker boyfriend Cisco Adler put their best feet forward in Beverly Hills on Monday. The couple of more than two months headed to the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they'd chilled with newly single pal Nicole Richie the previous afternoon.
MIDDLE MAN
Heath Ledger, a Golden Globe nominee for his role in Brokeback Mountain, gets between costars Lena Olin (left) and Sienna Miller at a New York City screening of their film Casanova on Sunday. In the movie, Ledger plays the legendary lothario.
BEACH BABES
No, it's not a Hawaiian Tropic ad – just supermodel Gisele Bündchen relaxing in Honolulu on Monday with her new man, champion surfer Kelly Slater. Bündchen split with longtime boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio in November.
HEAD AND SHOULDERS
Russell Crowe gives son Charles, who turns 2 on Dec. 21, a boost in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. The actor was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Depression-era boxer Jim Braddock in the Ron Howard-directed Cinderella Man.
SPREADING CHEER
Jessica Alba and Hayden Christensen play Santa to a young patient at New York City's Bellevue Hospital Center on Sunday. The actors, who have been filming the thriller Awake at the facility, took a break to cheer up kids who will be in the pediatric ward over the holidays.
SHADY DUO
Mandy Moore and beau Zach Braff – who's nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance on Scrubs – wait for their ride at the valet stand outside Hollywood's Urth Cafe on Saturday. Moore will play a love interest for Braff's character on two upcoming episodes of his NBC sitcom.