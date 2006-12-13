Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 13, 2006

IT'S IN THE BAG

Naomi Watts takes up a collection Wednesday during a visit to the Today Show in New York, where she promoted her new film The Painted Veil. During her appearance, the Aussie actress helped pick up gifts for the show's annual toy drive.

STEADY THEY GO

Nick Lachey and girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo grab on to each other after dining at Nobu in New York on Tuesday. Lachey is expected to play the KISS 108 annual Jingle Ball concert in Lowell, Mass., tomorrow night, where he'll join The Pussycat Dolls, The Fray, Nelly Furtado and Chris Brown on stage.

FAMILY OF THE YEAR

In an exclusive interview, Angelina Jolie talks to PEOPLE about life, love and raising "good kids" with Brad Pitt. For more on the story – and new family photos of Maddox, Zahara and baby Shiloh – pick up this week's PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Check back on PEOPLE.com today for more photos of the Jolie-Pitt family.

FULL OF HOT AIR

Mario Lopez plays Santa's helper at an Old Navy store in Harlem, N.Y., where he presented balloon animals to an audience of kids from the Boys and Girls Club of America on Tuesday.

THERE GOES THE BRIDE

Uma Thurman rides off in a blaze of glory alongside costar Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the set of her film The Accidental Husband in Greenwich, Conn., on Tuesday.

STRIKE A POSE

Model and talk-show host Tyra Banks shows how to flex it Down Under while shooting scenes for her reality-TV show America's Next Top Model near Sydney on Tuesday.

HAPPY FEET

Reese Witherspoon hits her stride during a Tuesday shopping excursion at a children's shoe store in Brentwood, Calif.

FOOD FIGHT

Costars Sigourney Weaver and Kate Bosworth share a friendly tussle over ice cream while filming their upcoming movie The Girl in the Park in New York's Central Park on Tuesday.

MEN IN WHITE

Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson are matching road buddies while shooting The Bucket List in Arcadia, Calif., on Tuesday. In the film, the two acting vets play terminally ill men who hit the road to fulfill a dying wish list.

'BLISS'-ED OUT

Fresh off her return from Down Under, Kate Hudson gets back to a more relaxing order of business with a stop at Bliss spa in Westwood, Calif., on Monday. The actress had been in Australia filming Fool's Gold.

PUT THE CALL OUT

It's a suit! And a shirt! The usually bare-chested Matthew McConaughey shows how well he cleans up as he promotes his film We Are Marshall at the CBS Early Show on Tuesday.

AMIGOS ON HIS MIND

He's always in a Lone Star state of mind! Jake Gyllenhaal gives another shout-out to his Texas buds Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong during a shopping excursion in Hollywood on Monday.

THE SQUEEZE TEST

Nicky Hilton hugs it out with guy pal David Katzenberg (Mary-Kate Olsen's ex) during an outing Monday in West Hollywood. Hilton broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Entourage star Kevin Connolly, in October.

IN HIBERNATION

What's soft, cuddly and has little perky ears? It's Gwen Stefani's son Kingston, who arrives dressed in a teddy bear suit in his mother's arms for a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday.

WORK ETHIC

Nicole Kidman, who reigns as Hollywood's highest paid actress, is also one of the hardest working ones as she hits the road after a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

ALL DECKED OUT

Style is in the cards for RampB singer Kelis as she works the catwalk Tuesday at the "load it, gift it, love it...now wear it" fashion show in New York. The singer wore a Jay McCarroll (Project Runway's season one winner) design made of McDonald Arch Card gift certificates, which will be auctioned off on eBay to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

