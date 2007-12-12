Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 12, 2007
GRIN & BEAR IT
Paris Hilton gets a big bear hug with a Knut-like doll during an autograph signing at Berlin's KaDeWe department store Wednesday. The heiress is in town to shoot ads for RICH Prosecco – and to party.
MUSICAL INTERLUDE
She's singing a new tune – with a familiar collaborator. Lindsay Lohan takes a break from laying down tracks for her upcoming album for a sit-down with Britney Spears's record producer pal J.R. Rotem outside a Hollywood recording studio on Tuesday.
BOOSTER SEAT
Will Smith, along with good pal Tom Cruise, gives a hand to the newest star in the family – daughter Willow, 7 – at the New York premiere of I Am Legend Tuesday. Smith recently told PEOPLE that his daughter (and film costar) "has a drive."
'DEBATE' TEAM
The Great Debaters star Denzel Washington escorts Oprah down the red carpet at the film's Hollywood premiere on Tuesday. Oprah, who produced the film, told PEOPLE, "If I'm going to actually produce a film... I want to do something that speaks to what I believe in."
SHE'S COME UNDONE
Rumer Willis literally lets her hair down – showing off new, longer locks – during a night out in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
PINING FOR CHRISTMAS
It's Liam's first Christmas! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott get into the spirit of the season, taking their 9-month-old to West Hollywood lot Tuesday to pick out the perfect tree.
STRUMMER GIRL
Mandy Moore works the crowd at the Gimme Shelter Annual Christmas Benefit at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
DRESSING DOWN
Halle Berry, who is expecting her first baby in early 2008, makes a low-key appearance in West Hollywood while running errands on Tuesday.
BUNDLE OF JOY
After donating the gifts she received at her baby shower to charity, a wrapped up Nicole Richie hits The Grove mall in West Hollywood on Monday to replenish her supplies ahead of her January due date.
J'ADORE PARIS!
Days after rescuing an Oompa Loompa in Miami, Paris Hilton says "bon jour" to the City of Light – and shows love for her namesake – as she exits her hotel on Tuesday.
VISITING HOURS
After her mother begged her to come home in an open letter, Amy Winehouse finds support in her father Mitch on Tuesday. The two headed out together in London, reportedly to visit her husband Blake Fielder-Civil in jail.
SMOOTH RIDE
Naomi Watts keeps things rolling with 4-month-old son Alexander during an afternoon walk in New York on Tuesday.
MAD IN BLACK
I Am Legend star Will Smith frightens a new friend – MTV's newest VJ Lyndsey Rodrigues – during an appearance on TRL in New York on Tuesday.
PEACE MOVEMENT
Stepping out from behind her piano, Alicia Keys shows off her beautiful curves – and sexy moves! – while performing at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo on Tuesday.
HOLDING COURT
Although the hometown team lost to the Dallas Mavericks, Chace Crawford and Keri Russell, with husband Shane Deary (not pictured), keep up their cheerful moods courtside at Monday's Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York.