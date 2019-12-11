Tiffany Haddish Gets Goofy in N.Y.C., Plus Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Kevin Hart and More

Funny Faces
Tiffany Haddish lets the cameras know how she really feels while filming The Last O.G. in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Such Gentlemen
Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant snap a selfie at The Gentlemen photo call on Tuesday night in London.
Making It Permanent
Kevin Hart shows his cement-covered hands at his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Enjoy the View
Newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa, visits the top of the Empire State Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Suit Yourself
Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday.
Shop Girl
Dita Von Teese attends the David Jones Luxury Beauty and Designer Accessories Floor Launch at the David Jones Elizabeth Street Store in Sydney on Tuesday.
Art Aficionados
Alicia Vikander and her mother, actress Maria Fahl Vikander, attend a private screening of Into the Blue by artist Irene Petrafesa at A&D Gallery in London on Tuesday.
Stroll Along
Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner step out for a hand-in-hand Tuesday morning stroll with their pup in New York City.
Hot Wheels
Kevin Hart and longtime pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson goof around together at the premiere of their film Jumanji: Next Level on Monday at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Jingle All the Way
Katy Perry performs onstage during 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday.
Joining the Fight
Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green hit the red carpet at PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon Event in L.A. on Monday.
Dog Days
Reese Witherspoon takes her pal Pepper for a walk on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Can You Hear Me Now?
Jimmy Fallon and Stella McCartney get goofy at McCartney’s festive Stellabration in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Mom's Night Out
Amy Schumer gets dolled up to attend the Stella McCartney holiday party in SoHo on Monday in N.Y.C.
Once More with Feeling
Michael Bublé gets into his performance at the O2 Arena in London on Monday.
We Are the Champions
Shaquille O’Neal and honoree Megan Rapinoe pose together at the Sports Illustrated annual Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Monday in New York City.
Lady in Leopard
Kate Hudson looks chic in a purple printed dress while hosting an intimate cocktail hour on behalf of her new vodka brand, King St., in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Performance of a Lifetime
Robert Downey Jr. takes the stage during the star-studded Rainforest Fund 30th anniversary benefit concert on Monday at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre.
Simply Meow-valous
Cats co-stars Jason Derulo and Francesca Hayward pose at a photo call for the film in Berlin, Germany, on Monday.
Major Key(s)
Alicia Keys fills in as guest host on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show in L.A.
She's Got a Point
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the 2019 The Points Guy Awards at The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Monday in N.Y.C.
Why So Blue?
Brandon Routh wears a navy blue ensemble during a visit to People Now to discuss working with wife Courtney Ford on Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.
Making Waves
Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge stop by SiriusXM’s Radio Andy to chat about their film Clemency on Monday in N.Y.C.
Storming the Runway
Storm Reid wears an abstract two-piece look to the Moschino prefall 2020 runway show on a subway car in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Together Again
Logan Lucky costars Adam Driver and Daniel Craig reunite to host a Tastemaker screening for Driver’s Marriage Story on Monday at The Metrograph in N.Y.C.
Cute & Cozy
Julianne Nicholson attends the screening afterparty for Disney+’s Togo at R17 in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Party People
Chris Daughtry’s wife throws a surprise 40th birthday party for the rocker on Saturday evening with his bandmates and fellow American Idol alumni Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo at the Nashville Underground.
Golden Girl
Jennifer Lopez can’t help but smile following her Golden Globe Awards nomination as she steps out in L.A. on Monday.
City Slicker
Lily-Rose Depp goes for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.
Costar Cuddles
Little Women‘s Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan visit their costar Eliza Scanlen backstage at Scanlen’s play To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway.
Good Greet
Kelly Marie Train stops into Build Series in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Dinner Out
Alexa Chung attends a dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Anne Mensah in celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits at Kettner’s in London on Monday night.
For Her, Not Togo
Julianne Nicholson and Willem Dafoe attend the Build Series to discuss Togo at Build Studio in New York City on Monday.
Global Girls
Michelle Obama meets with Vietnamese students in Can Giuoc district, Long An province, on Sunday to promote girls’ education, ahead of her visit to Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s Leaders: Asia-Pacific Program conference
Dressed to Impress
Kelly Ripa brings daughter Lola Consuelos to the 13th annual CNN Heroes gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Simply Wonderful
Gal Gadot strikes a Wonder Woman-inspired pose while speaking at the Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel for Wonder Woman 1984 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday.
Absolutely Legendary
2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, looks dapper at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
Center of the 'Universe'
Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo looks gorgeous in gold at the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Sunday in Atlanta, where Miss South Africa took home the crown.