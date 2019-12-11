Tiffany Haddish Gets Goofy in N.Y.C., Plus Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Kevin Hart and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 11, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 86

Funny Faces

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Tiffany Haddish lets the cameras know how she really feels while filming The Last O.G. in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 86

Such Gentlemen

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant snap a selfie at The Gentlemen photo call on Tuesday night in London.

3 of 86

Making It Permanent

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Kevin Hart shows his cement-covered hands at his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 86

Enjoy the View

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa, visits the top of the Empire State Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 86

Suit Yourself

Mackenzie Sweetnam/WireImage

Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday.

6 of 86

Shop Girl

Don Arnold/Getty

Dita Von Teese attends the David Jones Luxury Beauty and Designer Accessories Floor Launch at the David Jones Elizabeth Street Store in Sydney on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 86

Art Aficionados

Dave Benett/Getty

Alicia Vikander and her mother, actress Maria Fahl Vikander, attend a private screening of Into the Blue by artist Irene Petrafesa at A&D Gallery in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 86

Stroll Along

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner step out for a hand-in-hand Tuesday morning stroll with their pup in New York City.

Advertisement

9 of 86

Hot Wheels

Kevin Winter/Getty

Kevin Hart and longtime pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson goof around together at the premiere of their film Jumanji: Next Level on Monday at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 86

Jingle All the Way

Adam Bettcher/Getty

Katy Perry performs onstage during 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 86

Joining the Fight

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green hit the red carpet at PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon Event in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 86

Dog Days

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon takes her pal Pepper for a walk on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 86

Can You Hear Me Now?

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jimmy Fallon and Stella McCartney get goofy at McCartney’s festive Stellabration in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 86

Mom's Night Out

Gotham/GC Images

Amy Schumer gets dolled up to attend the Stella McCartney holiday party in SoHo on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 86

Once More with Feeling

Pacific Coast News

Michael Bublé gets into his performance at the O2 Arena in London on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 86

We Are the Champions

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Shaquille O’Neal and honoree Megan Rapinoe pose together at the Sports Illustrated annual Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Monday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 86

Lady in Leopard

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson looks chic in a purple printed dress while hosting an intimate cocktail hour on behalf of her new vodka brand, King St., in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 86

Performance of a Lifetime

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. takes the stage during the star-studded Rainforest Fund 30th anniversary benefit concert on Monday at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 86

Simply Meow-valous

Matthias Nareyek/Getty

Cats co-stars Jason Derulo and Francesca Hayward pose at a photo call for the film in Berlin, Germany, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 86

Major Key(s)

Terence Patrick/CBS

Alicia Keys fills in as guest host on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 86

She's Got a Point

Mike Pont/Getty

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the 2019 The Points Guy Awards at The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 86

Why So Blue?

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Brandon Routh wears a navy blue ensemble during a visit to People Now to discuss working with wife Courtney Ford on Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 86

Making Waves

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge stop by SiriusXM’s Radio Andy to chat about their film Clemency on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 86

Storming the Runway

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Storm Reid wears an abstract two-piece look to the Moschino prefall 2020 runway show on a subway car in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 86

Together Again

Patrick Lewis/StarPix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Logan Lucky costars Adam Driver and Daniel Craig reunite to host a Tastemaker screening for Driver’s Marriage Story on Monday at The Metrograph in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 86

Cute & Cozy

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Julianne Nicholson attends the screening afterparty for Disney+’s Togo at R17 in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 86

Party People

Ethan Schneider/Scoobie’s Photographic Images

Chris Daughtry’s wife throws a surprise 40th birthday party for the rocker on Saturday evening with his bandmates and fellow American Idol alumni Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo at the Nashville Underground.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 86

Golden Girl

Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez can’t help but smile following her Golden Globe Awards nomination as she steps out in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 86

City Slicker

The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp goes for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 86

Costar Cuddles

Julieta Cervantes

Little Women‘s Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan visit their costar Eliza Scanlen backstage at Scanlen’s play To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 86

Good Greet

Splash News Online

Kelly Marie Train stops into Build Series in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 86

Dinner Out

Dave Benett/Getty

Alexa Chung attends a dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Anne Mensah in celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits at Kettner’s in London on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 86

For Her, Not Togo

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Julianne Nicholson and Willem Dafoe attend the Build Series to discuss Togo at Build Studio in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 86

Global Girls

STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama meets with Vietnamese students in Can Giuoc district, Long An province, on Sunday to promote girls’ education, ahead of her visit to Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s Leaders: Asia-Pacific Program conference 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 86

Dressed to Impress

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kelly Ripa brings daughter Lola Consuelos to the 13th annual CNN Heroes gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 86

Simply Wonderful

Miguel Schincariol/Getty

Gal Gadot strikes a Wonder Woman-inspired pose while speaking at the Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel for Wonder Woman 1984 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 86

Absolutely Legendary

Paul Morigi/Getty

2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, looks dapper at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 86

Center of the 'Universe'

Derek White/Shutterstock

Former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo looks gorgeous in gold at the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Sunday in Atlanta, where Miss South Africa took home the crown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 86