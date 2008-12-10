Star Tracks - Wednesday, December 10, 2008
STANDING 'STILL'
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith turn a red carpet moment into the perfect family portrait: The stars smile with daughter Willow, 8, at the New York premiere of 10-year-old Jaden's new blockbuster, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Tuesday at the Loews Lincoln Square Theater.
FINE ART
Jessica Simpson steps out in support of brother-in-law Pete Wentz during his original art show "Without You I'm Just Me" (which he created with Gym Class Heroes singer Travis McCoy) at West Hollywood's Gallery 1988 on Tuesday.
MOM SENSE
Also on hand to support Pete Wentz's art show: wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, who does some mommy bonding with pal Nicole Richie at West Hollywood's Gallery 1988. "Every time I see my son it looks like he's landing on the moon and discovering new rocks and stuff," the new dad to almost-3-week-old Bronx Mowgli told PEOPLE about the best part of fatherhood.
'GRAN' DAME
With a pair of hot wheels behind her, Angelina Jolie steps out solo Tuesday at the L.A. premiere of good friend (and Changeling director) Clint Eastwood's movie Gran Torino. The actress said that her kids are getting into the holiday spirit early. "They're making gingerbread houses right now," she told PEOPLE.
'BAN'-ING TOGETHER
They wear their sunglasses at night! Gossip Girl costars Ed Westwick (from left), Chace Crawford, Blake Lively and Penn Badgely sample the retro Clubmaster shades Tuesday at the Ray-Ban Remasters event at New York City's Bowery Ballroom.
THE HOMECOMING
The world tour has come to an end! Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson touches down in Los Angeles on Tuesday after premiering his hit vampire flick in London and Paris.
HARD CORE
One, two, three – crunch! Diddy keeps a cheery outlook while working his abs on a color-coordinated exercise ball at a Hollywood gym on Tuesday.
SHE'S GOT THE POWER!
Liza Minnelli takes a break from her Broadway show Liza's at the Palace Tuesday to do some peddling at the Duracell Power Lodge, riding a stationary bike to help power up the 2009 New Year's display in Times Square.
SILVER STARS
Katie Holmes and 2-year-old daughter Suri stay in step with their style as they sport matching metallic shoes Tuesday while reportedly heading to a birthday party in New York City.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
David Beckham takes his love for adventure to new heights Sunday with a bungee jump off a bridge in Auckland, New Zealand. The soccer star reportedly enjoyed the drop so much that he immediately headed up for second jump.
CHAIN GANG
Jessica Alba has a swinging good time Tuesday as she cheers on 6-month-old daughter Honor Marie during a playdate at a Beverly Hills park.
GET A GRIP
Chace Crawford is hands-on with costar Jessica Szohr while shooting a scene for Gossip Girl in New York City on Tuesday. When the cameras stop rolling, the actress has been spotted getting close with costar Ed Westwick.
CHAUFFEUR SERVICE
Jennifer Garner plays doting mom to 3-year-old Violet as she picks her up from her Santa Monica preschool on Tuesday. The day before, the actress treated herself to a manicure and pedicure at Nail Spa Lane while Violet was in class.
'FAME' GAME
Kiefer Sutherland takes center stage – with dad Donald Sutherland's enthusiastic support – as he accepts a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. The 24 actor received the 2,377th star on the famous landmark.
BLING IT ON
Paula Abdul is aglow with some of the glittering pieces from her jewelry line Tuesday during a visit to promote her baubles on the Morning Show with Mike and Juliet in New York City.