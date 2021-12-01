Lucy Liu Celebrates UNICEF in L.A., Plus Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, Nicholas Braun and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated December 01, 2021 12:38 PM

1 of 102

Gala for Good

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Longtime UNICEF ambassador Lucy Liu looks radiant as she arrives at the organization's 75th anniversary event in L.A. on Nov. 30. 

2 of 102

Raise Your 'Voice'

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Voice coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are all smiles ahead of the Live Top 10 Performances on Nov. 29 in Hollywood. 

3 of 102

Secrets to 'Success'

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Nicholas Braun stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk Succession on Nov. 30 in N.Y.C. 

4 of 102

'Special' Selfie

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jason Biggs snaps a selfie with Mariska Hargitay on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Nov. 30 in N.Y.C. 

5 of 102

Metallic Moment

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X looks out of this world in head-to-toe silver as he poses on the red carpet for 106.1 KISS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Nov. 30 in Fort Worth, Texas. 

6 of 102

Cut the Cake

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Danny DeVito celebrate the season 15 premiere of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in L.A. on Nov. 30.  

7 of 102

It's in the Bag

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Katie Holmes shows off her style at the Kate Spade New York summer 2022 presentation on Nov. 30 in N.Y.C. 

8 of 102

'Game' Time

Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty

Erica Peeples, Vivica A. Fox and Jeremy Meeks hit the red carpet screening of True to the Game 3 at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 30. 

9 of 102

Holiday Ready

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jane Levy and Alex Newell goof around together at Roku's Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas screening on Nov. 30 in L.A. 

10 of 102

Sheer Thing

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Troye Sivan poses before performing at the AD100 party at The Goodtime Hotel, put on by Lenovo Yoga and Intel, on Nov. 30 as part of Art Basel in Miami. 

11 of 102

Cool Costars

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Jon Bernthal and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix premiere of The Unforgivable on Nov. 30 in L.A. 

12 of 102

Dream Team

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Jimmie Allen and Leslie Jordan delight the audience with a performance during Jordan's show at the Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 30 in Nashville. 

13 of 102

Grape Expectations

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Nicholas Ashe and Justice Smith get in on the grape-stomping fun at Ruinart and David Shrigley's Unconventional Bubbles exhibition on Nov. 30 in Miami.

14 of 102

Model Moment

Credit: WRE, courtesy of The Bass

Jasmine Tookes and Miranda Kerr celebrate the new Alex Israel x Snapchat exhibition at The Bass in Miami on Nov. 29

15 of 102

Queen for a Day

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Olivia Colman arrives at the Landscapers U.K. premiere at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Nov. 30.

16 of 102

Mix It Up

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix step out for the Boxing Day world premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Nov. 30. 

17 of 102

Walk On

Credit: Splash News Online

Kristen Stewart keeps it casual while leaving her New York City apartment on Nov. 30.

18 of 102

What a Gift

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton prepares for the holidays with the help of Yelp local pros while at home in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

19 of 102

Decades of Style

Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell hit the runway on Nov. 29 during the star-studded Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29.

20 of 102

Doggie Duty

Credit: Shutterstock

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen takes his dog for a walk in London on Nov. 29.

21 of 102

Hi Times

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Honoree Kristen Stewart greets the cameras with a smile on Nov. 29 at the 2021 Gotham Awards in N.Y.C.

22 of 102

Big Winners

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-yeon, and Jung Ho-yeon pose backstage with their awards at the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 29.

23 of 102

With Honors

Credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Rihanna stands tall for an important milestone on Nov. 29, looking on as her native Barbados transitions to an independent republic led by new president, Sandra Mason. Prince Charles was also on hand for the ceremony, where Rihanna was honored as a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

24 of 102

Belt It Out

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Ariana DeBose has a blast on Nov. 29 at the West Side Story premiere at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. 

25 of 102

Mini Moment

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Zoë Kravitz keeps her cool on Nov. 29 at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite event during Art Basel in Miami Beach. 

26 of 102

Brotherly Love

Credit: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Tom Holland brings brothers Sam and Harry to the Ballon D'Or ceremony on Nov. 29 at Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.

27 of 102

Style and Grace

Credit: YOAN VALAT/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Holland's girlfriend, style icon Zendaya, slays the red carpet at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony at Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris on Nov. 29.

28 of 102

Sky-High Selfie

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Porsha Williams celebrates the release of her memoir The Pursuits of Porsha, and the premiere of her new series Porsha''s Family Matters, from atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on Nov. 29.

29 of 102

Guitar Hero

Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Andrea Bocelli and daughter Virginia perform together at Prostate Cancer Research Foundation's 25th New York Dinner at The Plaza hotel on Nov. 29.

30 of 102

In Memory of

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Idris Elba pays homage to the late Virgil Abloh, former artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, backstage at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29 in London.

31 of 102

Pop of Color

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Priyanka and Nick Jonas bring color to the red carpet at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 29 in London.

32 of 102

Holiday Hang

Credit: The IMage Direct

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh step out with friends in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

33 of 102

'Tis the Season

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty

Gwen Stefani channels Cinderella during her performance for ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Nov. 28.

34 of 102

Holiday Shopping

Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Nic Cage and wife Riko Shibata head to N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood to do some shopping after Thanksgiving.

35 of 102

Main Attraction

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Kel Mitchell rides through the 89th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in L.A. on Nov. 28.

36 of 102

Festival of Lights

Credit: Chandler Allen/BFA.com

Honorary Mayor Eugene Levy hosts the Palisades Village menorah lighting on Nov. 28.

37 of 102

Live and Unplugged

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga reunite to film MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at the Angel Orensanz Center in N.Y.C., which will air on MTV and across platforms on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. 

38 of 102

Center Stage

Credit: Patrick Batard / Abaca/Sipa

Tom Felton takes the stage at TGS Toulouse Occitanie in Toulouse, France, on Nov. 28.

39 of 102

A Christmas Story

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Writer, director and star Aml Ameen and host David Oyelowo get together to introduce the special screening of holiday film Boxing Day at Warner House on Nov. 28 in London.

40 of 102

He Comes in 'Peace'

Credit: Bill Watters/Getty

John Cena surprises fans during Comic-Con: Special Edition as his character from the new HBO Max series Peacemaker at the San Diego Convention Center on Nov. 27.

41 of 102

Courtside Views

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin enjoy date night at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game at the Staples Center in L.A. on Nov. 28.

42 of 102

High Honors

Credit: Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty

Director Fernando León de Aranoa poses with Javier Bardem, after being nominated for the 36th edition of the Goya Awards, on Nov. 29 in Madrid, Spain.

43 of 102

Holiday Cheer

Credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Vice President Kamala Harris supports small businesses during a visit to the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 27.

44 of 102

Wild Thing

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a chic animal-print ensemble for a conversation about her book My Body during The WOW Foundation's Shameless! Festival at Battersea Arts Centre in London on Nov. 27.

45 of 102

Play Ball

Credit: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty

Jamie Foxx flashes a smile before the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 27.

46 of 102

K-Pop Party

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

James Corden films a segment with BTS for The Late Late Show at CBS Studios in L.A. on Nov. 23.

47 of 102

Cat Woman

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum rocks leopard print from head to toe for a stylish outing in L.A. on Nov. 26.

48 of 102

Gift of Giving

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Malin Akerman and January Jones smile while serving food at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24.

49 of 102

New York Minute

Credit: TheImage Direct

Irina Shayk totes some goodies as she heads out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.

50 of 102

Parade Pals

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Cecil Glenn and Steve Gibson — a.k.a. Tag Team — ride atop a float in the 102nd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 25. 

51 of 102

City Slicker

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

A$AP Rocky pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.

52 of 102

Fancy Pants

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Claire Foy attends the premiere of the new BBC drama A Very British Scandal at London's May Fair Hotel on Nov. 24. 

53 of 102

Close Cuts

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd get goofy on Nov. 25 during a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

54 of 102

Winter Wear

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Darren Criss joins the fun on Nov. 25 at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C.

55 of 102

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jon Batiste smiles for the cameras from atop a float in the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.

56 of 102

Color Wonder

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps of Girls5Eva wave to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

57 of 102

Loading Up on Laughs

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Dane Cook and Tiffany Haddish join forces on Nov. 25 at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner at the comedy club in West Hollywood.

58 of 102

Warming Up

Credit: Bruce Glikas

Broadway legend Joel Grey gets cozy in N.Y.C. with Brooklyn Diner's famed matzo ball soup, now renamed in the actor's honor. For every bowl sold during the upcoming holiday season, a portion of profits will be donated to Broadway Cares.

59 of 102

Test 1, 2

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Kelly Rowland hits the high notes on Nov. 24 while rehearsing for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

60 of 102

Film Forum