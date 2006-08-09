Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 9, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

LICENSE TO PLAY

Britney Spears, with son Sean at a Hollywood recording studio, invests in some early driving lessons for the 11-month-old. Workers there unloaded a mini Cadillac Escalade – which costs about $300 – after the two arrived Tuesday.

PICTURE PERFECT

Matthew McConaughey turns the tables on a young aspiring paparazzo Tuesday while chilling on Miami Beach.

THE CREW

The previous evening, McConaughey and Lance Armstrong stop by the Shore Club's Skybar after dining at Nobu. Later the vacationing pals hit Miami hotspot BED for some drinking and dancing.

HEAVENLY BODY

Oh, mama! A pregnant Heidi Klum, who's expecting her third child, is a ray of light (in a Jovovich-Hawk frock) as she heads to the CBS Early Show on Wednesday to promote the latest Victoria's Secret bra, The Body.

READ BETWEEN THE LINES

Paris Hilton and MTV's Moon Man sit down to some choice reading material while filming a promo for the MTV Video Music Awards in Hollywood recently. The show airs live from New York's Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 31.

POINT & SHOOT

Nicole Richie captures the moment as a crowd sings "Happy Birthday" to her deejay pal Samantha Ronson while out shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday. Later that night, Richie joined pals Lindsay Lohan, Harry Morton, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to fete Ronson at a blowout bash at hot spot Hyde.

WHO'S THAT GUY?

The next night, Nicole Richie follows the lead of good pal Mischa Barton and grabs hold of her own mystery man to hit West Hollywood nightclub Guy's.

AUSSIE STYLE

Mischa Barton shows off her true colors in Scanlan and Theodore at a Sydney press conference for department store David Jones's Spring/Summer 2006 collection on Monday. Says the former O.C. star of her love for Australian labels: "For me (they) tend to have a lot of very colorful, pretty, unique designs."

OUT OF THIS WORLD

Newlywed Bryce Dallas Howard, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Seth Gabel, creates an ethereal vision in white (in a Keni Valenti retro-couture dress) at the London premiere of Lady in the Water on Tuesday.

QUICK-CHANGE ARTIST

Pulse star Christina Milian arrives for a spot on Good Morning America wrapped in comfort, but leaves the show’s New York City studio with a floral flourish on Tuesday.

FALL FORWARD?

Mary-Kate Olsen's not sweating it: In her black sweater dress and trendy ankle boots, Mary-Kate Olsen seems to be over summer and ready for autumn as she stops by a Beverly Hills salon Monday.

HOGAN'S HERO

With help from Pikachu, Hulk Hogan declares Tuesday Pokemon Day at the 10th-anniversary celebration of the cartoon characters in New York City.

BIG BALLING

Cee-Lo knows how to play the game: The Gnarls Barkley star, in tennis gear, takes the stage to Queen's "We Are the Champions" at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival this weekend.

