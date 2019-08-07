Cindy & Rande Grab Treats in N.Y.C., Plus the Jonas Brothers, Liev Schreiber & More

Walk the Walk
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber take their fro-yo to-go in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
On a Roll
One day before their world tour kicks off, brothers Joe and Nick Jonas hit the links in Miami on Tuesday.
Dog Days
A green-clad Amanda Seyfried takes pup Finn for a stroll outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Boys of Summer
On Tuesday, costars Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams and Jacob Tremblay attend the Build Series to discuss Good Boys at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Set Dressing
Liev Schreiber brings the drama on the New York City set of Ray Donovan on Tuesday.
Star Power
On Tuesday, Lana Del Rey, Guillermo del Toro and J.J. Abrams attend the ceremony honoring del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ring My Bell
Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media group Bunny Ears, is the honorary ringer of the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco on Tuesday.
A Big Deal
Shaq celebrates “Shaq to School” with Amazon and Zappos for Good to donate 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to students in need in L.A. on Monday.
Kitchen Crew
Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish coordinate in their black-and-white ensembles on Monday night for the L.A. premiere of their new film, The Kitchen.
Work of Art
Milo Ventimiglia attends The Art of Racing in the Rain New York City premiere at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Friends Forever
BFFs and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth stop by Build Series to chat about their upcoming series BH90210 on Monday in N.Y.C.
It's Showtime
Tamron Hall attends ABC’s TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event for her upcoming talk show on Monday night in West Hollywood.
Picture Perfect
Katie Holmes pops a squat to photograph a mural in New York City’s West Village neighborhood on Monday.
Getting Late
Geena Davis pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.
Downtown Detour
Post Malone headlines Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour along with Sublime with Rome in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Hannah's Here!
The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown strikes a pose at ABC’s Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Carpet Event on Monday in West Hollywood.
Double Talk
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford get chatty on Monday at the Deadline Awardsline Fleabag TV series screening and panel in L.A.
Glamour Girl
Eva Longoria steps out looking pretty in peach on Monday in N.Y.C.
Rolling Along
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards keep it moving on Monday night at The Rolling Stones’ latest tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Work It Out
Sarah Hyland steps out in athleisure on a sunny Monday in Los Angeles.
Going Green
A smiling Ciara looks ready for fall weather on Monday while heading to the L.A. set of America’s Most Musical Family.
About Time
Rob Tannenbaum and David Byrne get candid during TimesTalks: David Byrne on American Utopia at TheTimesCenter in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Meet the Press
Stumptown cast members Tantoo Cardinal, Adrian Martinez, Jake Johnson and Cobie Smulders speak at the ABC Summer Television Critics Association 2019 panel at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Monday.
On a Roll
Elle Fanning sports a pink Marilyn Monroe sweatshirt as she arrives at an airport in Toronto.
Helping Hands
Chris Kirkpatrick and his family join Scott Stapp, his wife and CHARM Foundation founder Jaclyn Stapp and two of their children at The CHARM Foundation Back to School Bash at Kirkpatrick Center in Nashville on Sunday.
Fine Feathered Friend
Rihanna stands out from the crowd at the Crop Over carnival in her Barbados hometown on Monday.
Back to Back
Matt Damon and Chewbacca have a picture-perfect moment on Monday as the actor visits the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Flower Power
Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday after a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Morning Glory
Famous daughters Sistine Stallone and Corinne Foxx stop for the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Taking Flight
IWC brand ambassador Rosamund Pike attends the celebration of the official start of the Silver Spitfire — The Longest Flight expedition at Goodwood in Chichester, England, on Monday.
Let's Taco 'Bout It
Danny Trejo and Rob Zombie of the new film 3 From Hell hang backstage at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Saturday to talk about Trejo’s Tacos’ partnership with Live Nation venues.
Surf Dudes
Liam and Chris Hemsworth spend their Monday surfing together in Byron Bay, Australia.
Purple Haze
A violet-clad Ariana Grande closes out the final night of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday.
Sunday Stroll
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin get their steps in during a sunny walk through Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Opposites Attract
L.A. Lakers star LeBron James hangs with pal and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake at the Uninterrupted Canada Launch on Friday in Toronto.
Setting the Mood
Mark Ronson hypes up the Hamptons crowd as he turns tables at The Surf Lodge on Sunday in Montauk, New York.
To the Point
Woody Harrelson and Don Johnson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman, at The Creeks in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday night.
Story Teller
Director Steven Spielberg is seen in action on the set of West Side Story in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday.
Shop Along
Sofia Richie keeps it casual for a shopping trip in L.A. on Saturday.
Raise a Glass
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham continue their Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw press tour with a meet-and-greet on Monday in Beijing, China.
Bedazzled Beauty
Normani wows the crowd in a bedazzled blue ensemble during her performance at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday in Montreal.
End of the Road
Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki celebrate the bittersweet end of their series’ 15-year-run at The CW’s Summer 2019 Television Critics Association party sponsored by Branded Entertainment Network at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Happy Meal
Megan Rapinoe joins the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for a celebratory brunch in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Training Time
Mark Wahlberg poses with Jason Witten at the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp before announcing a new Wahlburgers opening at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday in Oxnard, California.
Tropical Tunes
Cam takes the stage in a floral dress at Watershed Country Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday in George, Washington.
Name Game
Andy Garcia and Edward James Olmos attend the 2019 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival closing night premiere of The Devil Has a Name at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
Music Mane
Victoria Justice gets a festival-worthy hair touch up from Bed Head at the brand’s takeover of Chicago’s Freehand Hotel before heading out to Lollapalooza.
Fab Six
Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France meet Amy Poehler at the TCA Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
I Wheely Love You
Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet enjoy a Saturday motorcycle ride in Hawaii.
Legendary Lady
Barbra Streisand performs at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance, on Saturday night.
Donna and Kelly Forever
On Saturday, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth attend the Beverly Hills, 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up in Los Angeles, wearing dresses with their characters’ names painted on them.
Get the Party Started
Pink puts on a showstopping concert in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday.
Three's Company
Joshua Jackson and his girlfriend, Jodie Turner-Smith, are joined by his mother Fiona Jackson for a Friday outing in Los Angeles.
Fit Mom
On Saturday, Whitney Port takes a break at a Punch Pedal class at the Montauk Beach House in New York.
Once Upon a Time in Rome
On Saturday, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino attend the photo call for their film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Hotel De La Ville in Rome.
Art of Being Friends
Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried celebrate their film The Art of Racing in the Rain at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday.
Enjoy the Big Apple
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog (not pictured) on Saturday.
Drink It In
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoys a kiss from pooch Hobbs in a behind-the-scenes photo from his new “Live Every Drop” campaign for VOSS Water. The actor recently acquired a stake in the brand, and produced the campaign through his Seven Bucks Creative.
Bump in the Road
Mom-to-be Christina Milian goes for a Friday walk in Los Angeles.
Summer Fun
Pitbull hits the stage on Friday for a performance on Good Morning America‘s summer concert series in New York City’s Central Park.
Keep It Casual
Rita Ora keeps comfy on Friday while out in Ibiza, Spain.
Kid Stuff
Jim Carrey meets the press on Friday to talk about his Showtime series Kidding during the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.
Friday Feels
Newly minted co-host Keke Palmer greets fans on Friday outside the N.Y.C. studio of Strahan & Sara.
Face Smush
Bentley the Pom and Vanessa Hudgens attend Weedmaps Museum of Weed exclusive preview event in L.A. on Thursday.
Hair Raiser
Jennifer Lopez has the moves during her It’s My Party tour stop at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday.