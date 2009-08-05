Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 5, 2009
GREAT WHITE WAY
Jennifer Aniston lightens her look with a simple white dress while shooting continues Tuesday on the New York City set of The Bounty.
FREQUENT FLYER
Carrying his own bags, Twilight star Robert Pattinson caps off his look Tuesday with his favorite New York Yankees cap as he makes his way through Los Angeles International Airport.
LIVING THE LIFE
Kicking back with a cool drink, Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a vacation with friends in Ibiza, Spain on Tuesday. The actor and his pals relaxed in the sun – and even took a dip in the Mediterranean Sea.
SONG GIRL
Rihanna stands sky-high while leaving a New York City recording studio in the early-morning hours on Wednesday. The singer's lawyers are in court today as ex Chris Brown is formally sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting the starlet earlier this year.
MR. FIX-IT
It's a dirty job, but someone had to do it! Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star Josh Duhamel gets in touch with nature Tuesday, tending to his Brentwood, Calif., lawn.
IN BLOOM
Things are coming up roses for Halle Berry, who goes incognito with a familiar hat and shades during an errand run Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
SIGNING OFF
Say cheese! An upbeat Jude Law – who is expecting his fourth child with a Florida model – leaves his mark on a program adorned with his mug following a performance Tuesday of Hamlet at Wyndham's Theatre in London.
GUITAR HERO
Hello, Miami! Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is armed and ready to rock out during a performance Tuesday night at Miami's American Airlines Arena. The rock trio are currently on tour in support of their latest No. 1 album, 21st Century Breakdown.
TRUE BLUE
After a recent dinner date with sister Jessica, it's back to work for Ashlee Simpson-Wentz as the newly-minted Melrose Place star hangs with her cast at the Television Critics Association's summer press day Tuesday at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.
ALL DECKED OUT
GIFT OF GAB
A glam Vanessa Hudgens makes the talk show rounds, promoting her upcoming movie Bandslam on Live! With Regis and Kelly Tuesday morning in New York. The musical comedy hits theaters on Aug. 14.
AN 'UGLY' EMBRACE
Cuddling costars Gerard Butler and Katherine Heigl (in a stunning Naeem Khan dress) pose for the cameras at the U.K. premiere of The Ugly Truth in London on Tuesday. Butler, who is shooting his new flick The Bounty in NYC, recently said he's looking forward to getting cheeky with another costar: Jennifer Aniston.
STRUMMER BOY
James Franco picks his ukulele Tuesday on the New York set of Eat, Pray, Love – the film adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert's best-selling memoir. Costarring Julia Roberts, the movie is slated for a 2011 release.
KID ROCK
Gossip Girl's youngest star Taylor Momsen shows off her rocker edge – check out her cropped leather jacket and aviator sunglasses! – while listening to tunes on the New York set of Gossip Girl on Tuesday. The teen, who returns for a new season on Sept. 14, recently said she'd "eat a boy my age alive."
DRINK UP!
A newly blonde Lindsay Lohan takes a beverage to go while leaving a private residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday.