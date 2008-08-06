Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 5, 2008

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Credit: Boris/ National Photo Group

Matthew McConaughey cradles son Levi, who turns 1 month old on Thursday, as girlfriend Camila Alves is on skateboard duty Tuesday during the family's stroll through Malibu.

KID AT PLAY

Credit: Ahmad Elatab / Splash News Online

Katie Holmes does some impressive multitasking while getting 2-year-old daughter Suri into the swing of things Tuesday at a New York City playground.

MINE! MINE!

Credit: Ron Asadorian / Splash News Online

Suri and Mom play tug-of-war with a soft blanket during a break from playing.

MAKING A POINT

Credit: Ahmad Elatab / Splash News Online

The mommy-and-daughter duo scope out their next stop on the playground as Suri refuels with some cold milk.

POWDER PUFF

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Blake Lively lets her hair down – and out! – on the New York set of Gossip Girl on Tuesday – showing off a teased updo and an equally poufed-out green dress. Episodes from the show's second season begin airing Sept. 1.

Talk more about Gossip Girl – and weigh in on the show's racy promos on TV Watch!

SLIM FIT

Credit: Fame Pictures

Jennifer Aniston shows off her fit figure – thanks to a form-fitting jersey dress – while out Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

STOP & SHOP

Credit: Hector Vasquez/BuzzFoto

Back from her Mexican getaway, Britney Spears wastes no time indulging in another favorite pastime: shopping! The singer visited Paige Premium Denim, a boutique on L.A.'s trendy Robertson Boulevard, on Tuesday.

WILD RIDE

Credit: STLA/Fame Pictures

Look Ma, no hands! Paris Hilton and boyfriend Benji Madden have their ups and downs Tuesday at Tivoli Gardens amusement park in Copenhagen, Denmark. The hotel heiress – who responded to John McCain's presidential campaign commercial with a spoof video of her own – is in Europe to promote her new line of PH Europa handbags.

'COOL' INTENTIONS

Credit: Richard Beetham / Splash News Online

Hilary Duff has the blues – sort of – on the set of her latest movie, Stay Cool, while filming Tuesday in Los Angeles. The comedy also stars Winona Ryder and Jon Cryer.

DOUBLE DUTY

Credit: Shannon Stapleton/ Reuters

She's quite the busy lady! Just one day after premiering Vicky Cristina Barcelona in L.A., Penélope Cruz flocks to New York to screen another new movie, Elegy, on Tuesday. After the film, Cruz and Elegy director Isabel Coixet headed to an afterparty at West Village lounge Socialista.

TOYS FOR TOT

Credit: PCC / Splash News Online

Back from a Miami fund-raiser for Barack Obama, expectant mom Jennifer Garner takes 2-year-old daughter Violet shopping for toys at one of their favorite spots, the Brentwood (Calif.) Country Mart.

FOOT PATROL

Credit: Splash News Online

Cooling off poolside the day before, Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson – sans her trademark fedora – take a walk Tuesday, shopping the streets of Miami Beach.

SLIM SHOT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

A lean Kelly Ripa stops for a few friendly photos before her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday in New York City.

FAR AND AWAY

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

With yet another swarm of shutterbugs following closely behind, a simply styled Katie Holmes marches on Tuesday in New York City.

PITCHING IN

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

High School Musical star Monique Coleman makes her mark on a fan Tuesday at a Hollywood food drive for hunger-relief organization America's Second Harvest. The actress will hit the big screen when HSM 3: Senior Year arrives in theaters Oct. 24.

A GOOD SIGN

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

After protesting the chain's treatment of chickens last month, PETA activist Pamela Anderson visits a Vancouver KFC restaurant Monday to try out their new faux chicken sandwich.

