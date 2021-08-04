Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Hudson, Robert Pattinson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated August 04, 2021 12:20 PM

Glammed Up

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds heat up the red carpet at the Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. on August 3.

Sweetest Surprise 

Jennifer Hudson makes a surprise appearance at the Respect fan screening on August 3 in Atlanta. 

3 of 103

Low-Key Look

Robert Pattinson is seen out and about in Los Feliz, California after a tennis lesson on August 3.

Read All About It

Tommy Dorfman is spotted carrying the book Afterparties while out and about in N.Y.C. on August 3.

5 of 103

Evening Out 

Katharine McPhee shows off her summer style in a scalloped cut-out dress on August 3 in L.A.

6 of 103

Under the Radar

Lady Gaga keeps it casual in a matching black hoodie and sweatpants on August 3 in N.Y.C. 

Milestone Moment

Carly Pearce is all smiles as she's inducted to the Grand Ole Opry on August 3 in Nashville. 

Premiere Prep 

Ashley Greene signs autographs at the premiere of Aftermath on August 3 in L.A. 

9 of 103

90s Style

Zoey Deutch sips an iced coffee while filming Not Okay in N.Y.C. on August 3. 

Curtain Call

Emma Corrin is seen leaving the Harold Pinter Theatre dressed casually and with their dog after performing in Anna X on August 2 in London.

11 of 103

Putting in Work

Jason Derulo heads to a training session in Tarzana, California on August 3.

On the Move

Rachel Weisz films Dead Ringers in Chelsea on August 3 in N.Y.C.

Stage Presence

Tyler the Creator takes the stage in front of a huge crowd at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago.

London Love

Ronnie and Sally Wood pose beside Rolling Stones artwork as Ronnie opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town on August 3 in London.

Swim Stars

Olympic swimmers Regan Smith, Abby Weitzeil, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy visit the Empire State Building upon returning from the 2020 Tokyo Games on August 3 in N.Y.C.

Brotherly Love

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas show off their street style as they step out together in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

A Hand to Hold

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are seen enjoying a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Best Dressed 

Margot Robbie and John Cena steal the show on The Suicide Squad red carpet on August 2 in L.A. 

'Squad' Goals

Also at The Suicide Squad premiere: a loved-up Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Traffic Stopper 

Rachel Weisz crosses the street while filming a scene for Dead Ringers in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Mini Moment

Mila Kunia wears a mini skirt while filming scenes for Luckiest Girl Alive on August 2 in Toronto.

Sip & Share 

Jamie Chung attends Plant Botanical's 'Share a Plant, Plant a Tree' Campaign Kickoff Event in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Double Trouble 

Liza Koshy and Gina Rodriguez pose together while filming Players on August 2. 

Broadway's Best

Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker and Betsy Wolfe are all smiles at Bryant Park's Broadway-Bound Initiative with Broadway Evolved Kickoff Event on August 2 in N.Y.C. 

Set Sighting

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are seen on the set of WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on August 2.

Lovely Host

Maisie Williams hosts a private dinner at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of the new film production company Rapt on August 2 in London.

Iconic Duo

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are seen filming And Just Like That in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea on August 2.

Main Character Energy

The Crown's Imelda Staunton is seen filming scenes in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth II on August 2.

Family Affair

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their daughter Harper Grace attend the Naomi Watts and Lizzie Tisch Host Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Dinner in Bridgehampton, New York on July 30.

Shopping Trip

Minnie Driver shops at Westerlind in N.Y.C.'s Soho on August 1. 

Hot Girl Summer

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31 in Chicago.

Fashion Statement

Lady Gaga leaves rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on August 1, wearing all purple with Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

Movie Night

Lena Dunham and boyfriend Luis Felber attend the Zola special screening at Picturehouse Central on August 1 in London.

City Chic

Bella Hadid steps out in Tribeca on August 1 in N.Y.C.

Out of Office

Jennifer Lopez vacations in Portofino with friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean on July 31.

Homeward Bound

Norman Reedus walks home after taking a bike ride through downtown N.Y.C. on July 31.

On the Green

Luke Wilson plays a round of golf with friends in the Hamptons on July 31.

Ambassador Arrival

Ambassador Caeleb Dressel visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.

Surprise, Surprise

Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with a secret performance on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

In the Village

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the New York screening of his new Netflix movie Vivo at Village East.

Made the Cut

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala red carpet in Capri, Italy.

I'll Be Bike

Arnold Schwarzenegger is spotted enjoying a cruiser bicycle outing with friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Nine-Nine

Terry Crews jumps for joy while getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

Super, Girl

Melissa Benoist goofs off in full costume on the set of Supergirl in Vancouver.

All of Them

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy a sunny SoHo stroll in New York City.

She Said, She Said

Carey Mulligan is spotted in character in the first look at her new movie She Said in New York City.

Carbo Loading

Zoey Deutch gets goofy while filming her latest project on July 30 in N.Y.C.

View from the Top

JD Pardo hits the set of The Terminal List in Los Angeles on July 30.

Special Moment

Terry Crews brings his grandmother Eremelle Williams to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 30 as he receives his star in Los Angeles. 

Look of Love

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a sweet moment while shopping in West Hollywood on July 29.

A Dress to Impress

Jennifer Hudson poses with a dress once worn by Aretha Franklin on July 29 while promoting her biopic Respect at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival in Edgartown, Massachusetts. 

Moving Along

Mariska Hargitay continues to nurse her broken ankle on July 29 on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Take Your Things

Joe Keery hits the Rome, Georgia, set of Stranger Things on July 29.

In the Lead

Kim Petras performs on July 29 as the Lollapalooza music festival kicks off in Chicago.

No Laughing Matter

Hugh Jackman has a leash in each hand as he walks his pups through New York City on July 29.

Green Thumb

Prince Charles takes a tour of the newly restored House of the Northern Gate and its gardens during a visit to Thurso, Scotland, on July 29.

Beach Blues

Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell color coordinate on July 29 while strolling along the beach in The Hamptons, New York.

Making a Splash

Billie Elish attends a celebration for her new album Happier Than Ever sponsored by Spotify in Los Angeles on July 29. 

The Bright Stuff

Rita Ora goes colorful on July 29 for the 26th annual L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala in Los Angeles.

Cameras Rolling

Regina King is seen filming a commercial in L.A. on July 29.

Cocktail O'Clock

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts the celebration for the launch of a special collaboration with Miami Cocktail Company on July 27.

Acting Debut

Kaia Gerber is seen for the first time on the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 28.

Puppy Love

Chrissy Teigen takes her new basset hound puppy Pearl to visit her office in Santa Monica on July 28.

Making a Difference

Illinois House Speaker Pro Tem Jehan Gordon-Booth chats with Chicago-based artists including Polo G, G Herbo, Cole Benett and Vic Mensa at the Invest in US dinner at the Robey rooftop on July 29.

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux is spotted walking his dog Kuma in N.Y.C. on July 28.

