Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns in Venice, Plus Katie Holmes, Eddie Murphy, Meadow Walker and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on August 31, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 98

Award Worthy

Jodie Turner Smith
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates the start of the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 30 at the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner at Scuola Grande della Misericordia.

02 of 98

Star in Stripes

Katie Holmes
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes showcases her cool street style during an Aug. 30 walk in N.Y.C.

03 of 98

Snow Way

Eddie Murphy
The Image Direct

Snow in Los Angeles?! Eddie Murphy films a wintry scene for the Beverly Hills Cop reboot in Los Angeles on Aug. 30.

04 of 98

City Slickers

Meadow Walker
The Image Direct

Meadow Walker and husband Louis Thornton Allan take a stroll around New York City on Aug. 30.

05 of 98

Pool Party

Rumer Willis
Joey Andrew/startraks

Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis make a splash on Aug. 28 while hanging poolside in Los Angeles.

06 of 98

True Queen

NIcki MInaj
Backgrid

Following her big night at the MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj leaves her New York City hotel on Aug. 29.

07 of 98

Suit Up

Jeremy Strong
Janet Mayer/Startraks

Jeremy Strong gets back into character as Kendall Roy on the New York City set of Succession on Aug. 29.

08 of 98

Pops of Pink

Heather El Moussa
Backgrid

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa gets girly on Aug. 29 while filming Selling Sunset in West Hollywood.

09 of 98

Skin You're In

Camilla Cabello
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Patrick Ta and Camila Cabello get together at Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin launch at The West Hollywood EDITION on Aug. 29.

10 of 98

Staying Neutral

Ruby Rose Hailee Steinfeld
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ruby Rose and Hailee Steinfeld pose for a picture at Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin launch at The West Hollywood EDITION on Aug. 29.

11 of 98

More Moore

Julianne Moore
Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore makes her arrival to Venice, Italy, on Aug. 30, ahead of the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

12 of 98

Lacy Lady

Tessa Thompson
Backgrid

Also in Venice ahead of the film festival: Tessa Thompson, who brings her star style to the Italian city.

13 of 98

Double Dog Dare

Lindsey Vonn
The Image Direct

Lindsey Vonn and boyfriend Diego Osorio take their dogs on a walk through New York City on Aug. 28.

14 of 98

Tennis, Anyone?

Rebel Wilson
Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma arrive at night one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 29.

15 of 98

Beach Bliss

Jonah Hill
Backgrid

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady walk hand-in-hand along the beach in Malibu on Aug. 29.

16 of 98

Stage Presence

Darius Rucker
Erika Goldring/Getty

Darius Rucker performs for CMT Storytellers at WorldWide Stages in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on Aug. 29.

17 of 98

Shades of Gray

Elizabeth Olsen
Splash News Online

Elizabeth Olsen takes a hike in the Hollywood Hills on Aug. 29.

18 of 98

In the Details

Sofia Carson
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Sofia Carson pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 29.

19 of 98

Cute Crew

John Stamos
Billy Bennight/AdMedia /MediaPunch

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos bring son Billy to the 'Glow Webs Glow' event in Santa Monica on Aug. 27 in celebration of Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends season 2 premiering on Disney Junior.

20 of 98

It's a Reach

MEgan Thee Stallion
Matthew Baker/Getty

Another day, another festival for Megan Thee Stallion, who performs on day 2 of Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 27.

21 of 98

Right on Time

George Clooney
Mike Marsland/Getty

George Clooney attends a Gala Evening at Cry D'Er, part of the Omega European Masters 2022, on Aug. 27 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

22 of 98

Bright Night

Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea
Gotham/GC Images

After cleaning up at the MTV VMAs and announcing her upcoming new album, Taylor Swift hits the Republic Records afterparty at the Fleur Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 28.

23 of 98

Home Turf

Dierks Bentley
Jason Kempin/Getty

Dierks Bentley is feeling the music on Aug. 26 during his concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

24 of 98

Skirt the Issue

Halle Berry
Backgrid

A blonde Halle Berry runs errands in Los Angeles on Aug. 26.

25 of 98

So Hollywood

Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid

Machine Gun Kelly leaves a Mötley Crüe concert afterparty at the Roxy in Hollywood on Aug. 28.

26 of 98

Blonde Ambition

Jennifer Lawrence
Backgrid

Jennifer Lawrence is weekend-ready as she grabs iced coffee in jeans and a tee in N.Y.C. on Aug. 27.

27 of 98

Easy Street

Leonardo Dicaprio
Backgrid

Leonardo DiCaprio makes his way out of a get-together in Malibu on Aug. 27.

28 of 98

Monster Mash

malin akerman
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Malin Åkerman has some fun on Aug. 27 during Monster Jam at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

29 of 98

Bright Stuff

sarah michelle gellar
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar hits her mark at the star-studded This Is About Humanity (TIAH) 4th annual fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

30 of 98

Classically Cool

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

31 of 98

Strike a Pose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Zooey Deschanel attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

Zooey Deschanel also attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

32 of 98

All Aboard

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - AUGUST 27: Global Pop Superstar and godmother to Norwegian Prima, Katy Perry, performs at the ship’s christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland to commemorate her first voyage on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line)
Tristan Fewings/Getty for Norwegian Cruise Line

Katy Perry, who is Godmother to the Norwegian Prima, performs at the ship's christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, to commemorate her first voyage on Aug. 27.

33 of 98

City Gal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Reese Witherspoon out and about on August 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Reese Witherspoon steps out in New York City on Aug. 27.

34 of 98

Life of the Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Dj Khaled attends Dj Khaled "God Did" Album Release Party on August 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

DJ Khaled attends his God Did album release party on Aug. 27 in New York City.

35 of 98

Fry Guy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends a Wendy’s celebration for this summer’s Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Wendy's)
Charley Gallay/Getty for Wendy's

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends a Wendy's celebration for this summer's Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

36 of 98

Supporting the Arts

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Priscilla Presley attends the Festival of Arts Wonderful World Soirée at Laguna Beach Festival Of Arts on August 27, 2022 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Priscilla Presley attends the Festival of Arts Wonderful World Soirée at Laguna Beach Festival of Arts on Aug. 27 in California.

37 of 98

Out and About

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland out and about in New York City. 25 Aug 2022 Pictured: Tom Holland. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889450_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
ZapatA/MEGA

Tom Holland is photographed in New York City on Aug. 25.

38 of 98

Couple Goals

West Hollywood, CA - Singer Robin Thicke and fiancee April Love-Geary dress to the nines for a dinner date at Catch Steak in West Hollywood. Pictured: Robin Thicke, April Love-Geary BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: 1 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
1 / BACKGRID

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love-Geary grab dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 26.

39 of 98

Stage Presence

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival day 1 on August 26, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
Jo Hale/Redferns

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival Day 1 on Aug. 26 in Reading, England.

40 of 98

N.Y.C. Gal

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Emily Ratajkowski cuts a casual figure in black jeans paired with a black top as she leaves her apartment and heads to dinner. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski takes a stroll through New York City on Aug. 26.

41 of 98

Rocking Out

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Ozuna performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Ozuna performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on Aug. 26 in New York City.

42 of 98

Theme Park Day

John Boyega at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 26, 2022 Caption John Boyega celebrates the premiere of his new movie Breaking with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on August 26, 2022. Credit Diego Aguilar / Universal Studios Hollywood
Diego Aguilar / Universal Studios Hollywood

John Boyega celebrates the premiere of his new movie Breaking with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Aug. 26.

43 of 98

Running Start

Eva Longoria
The IMage Direct

Eva Longoria is on the move during a visit to New York City on Aug. 26.

44 of 98

Mickey at the Mic

Mickey Guyton
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mickey Guyton hits the stage on Aug. 26 for the Today summer concert series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza.

45 of 98

What's the Buzz?

Travis Barker
Backgrid

Travis Barker carries his coffee in Calabasas, California, on Aug. 26.

46 of 98

Hands Up

Charli XCX
Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock

Charli XCX commands the stage on Aug. 26 during day one of the Leeds Festival in England.

47 of 98

Spin City

Jason Momoa
Backgrid

Jason Momoa cruises down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Aug. 25.

48 of 98

Something Sweet

Colin Farrell
Backgrid

Colin Farrell takes a coffee break while filming Sugar in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

49 of 98

Sister Act

Venus and Serena Williams
Monica Schipper/Getty

Venus and Serena Williams get chatty on Aug. 25 at the 'Conversation with Champions' event at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

50 of 98

Good Taste

Eva longoria
JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com

Eva Longoria waves to the cameras on Aug. 25 at the annual Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C.

51 of 98

Having a Ball

Naomi Osaka
JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com

Also at the Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25: tennis star Naomi Osaka.

52 of 98

Quiet on the Set

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt
MEGA

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt share a laugh while filming Pain Hustlers in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 24.

53 of 98

Peace Out

Yungblud
David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty

Yungblud has something to say during the Rock en Seine Festival on Aug. 25 in Saint-Cloud, France.

54 of 98

Prints-ess Diaries

Winnie Harlow
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Winnie Harlow leaves dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

55 of 98

Spotlight on Cyndi

Cyndi Lauper
Bruce Glikas/Getty

The Angels of Kinky Boots have some fun with show co-creator Cyndi Lauper as the show kicks off its Off-Broadway run at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

56 of 98

Fest Best

Willow smith
Matthew Baker/Getty

Willow performs on the main stage during day 1 of the Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 26.

57 of 98

Drink Up!

Global music sensation Dermot Kennedy visits Jameson Irish Whiskey’s U.S. debut of Jameson Distillery on Tour - at Hudson Yards until September 7, on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in New York.
Loren Matthew/AP Images for Jameson Irish Whiskey

Dermot Kennedy learns about Irish whiskey at Jameson Distillery on Tour at Hudson Yards in New York City after a surprise performance on Aug. 25.

58 of 98

Happy to Be Here

Alison Brie
Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Alison Brie smiles wide on Aug. 24 during a visit to Today in N.Y.C.

59 of 98

Suit Yourselves

Prince Harry
Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on Aug. 25 in Aspen, Colorado. The pair's team ultimately won the charity match.

60 of 98

Check, Mate

Emily Ratajkowski
Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski takes a solo shopping trip in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

61 of 98

Space Race

Lester Holt
NBC

Lester Holt hangs with astronaut Jessica Meir for an Aug. 25 segment on the NBC Nightly News from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, ahead of the Artemis I launch next week.

62 of 98

Wine Time

Paige Desorbo
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Paige DeSorbo stocks up on Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva in advance of National Chianti Day (Sept. 2!) on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

63 of 98

Something to Celebrate

Betsey Johnson
Courtesy

Designer Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday with GottMik on Aug. 23 at Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

64 of 98

Diaper Duty

Arin Wright
Courtesy Huggies

Chicago Red Stars soccer player and mom Arin Wright attends a diaper donation event in partnership with Huggies and Walgreens on Aug. 24 in Chicago.

65 of 98

Party People

Kylie Jenner Kardashian
MEGA

Kylie Jenner's crew — sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jennerstep out to celebrate the launch of Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in Westwood, California, on Aug. 24.

66 of 98

Then & Wow

Shania Twain Kelsea Ballerini
Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini. John Shearer/Getty

Honoree Shania Twain hangs with Kelsea Balleriniwho wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress! — ahead of the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

67 of 98

Double Dip

Olivia Rodrigo Billy Joel
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billy Joel brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo at his monthly Madison Square Garden concert in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

68 of 98

Red Carpet Reunion

Clerks 3
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Following their weekend reunion at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, Jay and Silent Bob, a.k.a. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, get back together at the Clerks III premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

69 of 98

Keeping Her Cool

Rosario Dawson
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Rosario Dawson turns heads at the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

70 of 98

Cool Couple

Harley Quinn
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur go fashion-forward for the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

71 of 98

Save Yourselves

Sterling K. Brown Regina King
Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Sterling K. Brown, director Adamma Ebo, producer Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall arrive at a screening of Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul in San Francisco on Aug. 24.

72 of 98

Gimme a Break

John Boyega
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Director Abi Damaris Corbin, John Boyega and London Covington share a squeeze on Aug. 24 at the Los Angeles screening of Breaking at The London West Hollywood.

73 of 98

Make It a Date

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Jason Kempin/Getty

Miranda Lambert brings her forever date, husband Brendan McLoughlin, to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

74 of 98

In the Spotlight

Lainey Wilson
Jason Kempin/Getty

Lainey Wilson hits the stage during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

75 of 98

To the Core

Rita Ora
MEGA

Rita Ora shows off her toned tummy following a workout in London on Aug. 24.

76 of 98

Man of the Moment

Idris Elba
Dave Benett/WireImage

Idris Elba shows off his stellar style at a special screening of Beast at Hackney Picturehouse in London on Aug. 24.

77 of 98

In the Club

Jared Leto
Splash News Online

Jared Leto continues his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, with a visit to Club 55 on Aug. 24.

78 of 98

Moves Like Mandel

Howie Mandel
MEGA

Howie Mandel makes his way into the America's Got Talent taping in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 24.

79 of 98

On the Run

Colton Underwood
The Image Direct

Colton Underwood keeps it moving during a morning jog in L.A. on Aug. 24.

80 of 98

A Momoa Moment

Jason Momoa
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jason Momoa looks dapper at the AppleTV+ premiere of See season 3 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 23.

81 of 98

Fierce Figure

Kim Kardashian
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian dons head-to-toe Balenciaga while arriving to a taping of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series in L.A. on Aug. 23.

82 of 98

Colorful Crew

Kevin Hart Mark Wahlberg
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg bring the bright at the Me Time premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

83 of 98

Ring Thing

Awkwafina
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Awkwafina makes a grand entrance at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

84 of 98

Dog Days

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Simon Cowell has the cutest plus-one at the Aug. 23 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

85 of 98

Rainbow Bright

Jojo Siwa
Steve Granitz/WireImage

JoJo Siwa has some fun with the girls of XOMGPOP at the America's Got Talent live show red carpet on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California.

86 of 98

Dinner à Deux

Rihanna Asap rocky
Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in New York City on Aug. 23.

87 of 98

Be Patient

Steve Carrell
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell sport matching smiles on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood premiere of their new limited series The Patient.

88 of 98

Play On

Brothers Osborne
Terry Wyatt/Getty

TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs during the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Aug. 23.

89 of 98

A Hand to Hold

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross
The Image Direct

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross walk hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

90 of 98

Bottoms Up

Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23.

91 of 98

Great Group

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the global premiere screening of Great Wolf Entertainment’s “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” at Great Wolf Lodge on August 23, 2022 in Garden Grove, California.
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai get together at the global premiere screening of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California, on Aug. 23.

92 of 98

Pattern Maker

Heidi Klum
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23.

93 of 98

Pregnant Pause

Heather El Moussa
The Image Direct

Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23.

94 of 98

Red-y, Set, Go

Kelly Macdonald
Dave Benett/WireImage

Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of I Came By on Aug. 23.

95 of 98

Set Dressing

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Krysten Ritter on the set of Orphan Black: Echoes. Krysten is also working as executive producer on the show. The show takes place in the same world as the original Orphan Black that starred Tatiana Maslany. Pictured: Krysten Ritter Ref: SPL5334020 230822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Splash News online

Krysten Ritter hits the set of Orphan Black: Echoes on Aug 23 in Toronto.

96 of 98

Close Crop

Hailey Bieber
Backgrid

Hailey Bieber grabs a can of Poppi while running errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15.

97 of 98

Mic Check

Macklemore
Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

98 of 98

Purple Reign

Nathalie Emmanuel
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel takes some snaps on the roof at a photo call for her new film The Invitation on Aug. 22 in London.

Related Articles
Rumer Willis
The Willis Sisters Make a Splash, Plus Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Strong, Heather Rae El Moussa and More
John Stamos
John Stamos Takes His Family Out in L.A., Plus Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney, Taylor Swift and More
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival day 1 on August 26, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
Megan Thee Stallion Performs in England, Plus Tom Holland, Emily Ratajkowski, Ozuna and More
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Takes N.Y.C., Plus Mickey Guyton, Travis Barker, Charli XCX and More
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Has a Ball in Malibu, Plus Colin Farrell, the Williams Sisters, Eva Longoria and More
Kylie Jenner Kardashian
The Kardashians Celebrate Kylie in L.A., Plus Shania Twain & Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Premieres See in L.A., Plus Kim Kardashian, the Me Time Premiere, Awkwafina and More
Macklemore
Macklemore Steals the Spotlight in Toronto, Plus Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Peele, Pharrell Williams & More
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt Take Tokyo, Plus Jared Leto, Kid Cudi, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Brad Pitt & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Fat Joe, Mary J Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige & Busta Rhymes Party in N.Y.C., Plus Paris & Prince Jackson and More
Ciara
Ciara Celebrates in L.A., Plus Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Brendon Urie and More
Nick jonas priyanka
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make It a Date in L.A., Plus Karlie Kloss, Alison Brie & Dave Franco and More
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out on 'The Tonight Show', Plus Benjamin McKenzie & Morena Baccarin and More
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Performs Abroad, Plus Jennifer Hudson, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast, Larsa Pippen and More