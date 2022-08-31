Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns in Venice, Plus Katie Holmes, Eddie Murphy, Meadow Walker and More

01 of 98 Award Worthy Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates the start of the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 30 at the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner at Scuola Grande della Misericordia.

02 of 98 Star in Stripes Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Katie Holmes showcases her cool street style during an Aug. 30 walk in N.Y.C.

03 of 98 Snow Way The Image Direct Snow in Los Angeles?! Eddie Murphy films a wintry scene for the Beverly Hills Cop reboot in Los Angeles on Aug. 30.

04 of 98 City Slickers The Image Direct Meadow Walker and husband Louis Thornton Allan take a stroll around New York City on Aug. 30.

05 of 98 Pool Party Joey Andrew/startraks Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis make a splash on Aug. 28 while hanging poolside in Los Angeles.

06 of 98 True Queen Backgrid Following her big night at the MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj leaves her New York City hotel on Aug. 29.

07 of 98 Suit Up Janet Mayer/Startraks Jeremy Strong gets back into character as Kendall Roy on the New York City set of Succession on Aug. 29.

08 of 98 Pops of Pink Backgrid Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa gets girly on Aug. 29 while filming Selling Sunset in West Hollywood.

09 of 98 Skin You're In Stefanie Keenan/Getty Patrick Ta and Camila Cabello get together at Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin launch at The West Hollywood EDITION on Aug. 29.

10 of 98 Staying Neutral Stefanie Keenan/Getty Ruby Rose and Hailee Steinfeld pose for a picture at Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin launch at The West Hollywood EDITION on Aug. 29.

11 of 98 More Moore Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock Julianne Moore makes her arrival to Venice, Italy, on Aug. 30, ahead of the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

12 of 98 Lacy Lady Backgrid Also in Venice ahead of the film festival: Tessa Thompson, who brings her star style to the Italian city.

13 of 98 Double Dog Dare The Image Direct Lindsey Vonn and boyfriend Diego Osorio take their dogs on a walk through New York City on Aug. 28.

14 of 98 Tennis, Anyone? Jean Catuffe/GC Images Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma arrive at night one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 29.

15 of 98 Beach Bliss Backgrid Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady walk hand-in-hand along the beach in Malibu on Aug. 29.

16 of 98 Stage Presence Erika Goldring/Getty Darius Rucker performs for CMT Storytellers at WorldWide Stages in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on Aug. 29.

17 of 98 Shades of Gray Splash News Online Elizabeth Olsen takes a hike in the Hollywood Hills on Aug. 29.

18 of 98 In the Details Santiago Felipe/Getty Sofia Carson pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 29.

19 of 98 Cute Crew Billy Bennight/AdMedia /MediaPunch Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos bring son Billy to the 'Glow Webs Glow' event in Santa Monica on Aug. 27 in celebration of Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends season 2 premiering on Disney Junior.

20 of 98 It's a Reach Matthew Baker/Getty Another day, another festival for Megan Thee Stallion, who performs on day 2 of Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 27.

21 of 98 Right on Time Mike Marsland/Getty George Clooney attends a Gala Evening at Cry D'Er, part of the Omega European Masters 2022, on Aug. 27 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

22 of 98 Bright Night Gotham/GC Images After cleaning up at the MTV VMAs and announcing her upcoming new album, Taylor Swift hits the Republic Records afterparty at the Fleur Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 28.

23 of 98 Home Turf Jason Kempin/Getty Dierks Bentley is feeling the music on Aug. 26 during his concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

24 of 98 Skirt the Issue Backgrid A blonde Halle Berry runs errands in Los Angeles on Aug. 26.

25 of 98 So Hollywood Backgrid Machine Gun Kelly leaves a Mötley Crüe concert afterparty at the Roxy in Hollywood on Aug. 28.

26 of 98 Blonde Ambition Backgrid Jennifer Lawrence is weekend-ready as she grabs iced coffee in jeans and a tee in N.Y.C. on Aug. 27.

27 of 98 Easy Street Backgrid Leonardo DiCaprio makes his way out of a get-together in Malibu on Aug. 27.

28 of 98 Monster Mash Jon Kopaloff/Getty Malin Åkerman has some fun on Aug. 27 during Monster Jam at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

29 of 98 Bright Stuff Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar hits her mark at the star-studded This Is About Humanity (TIAH) 4th annual fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

30 of 98 Classically Cool Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

31 of 98 Strike a Pose Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity Zooey Deschanel also attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

32 of 98 All Aboard Tristan Fewings/Getty for Norwegian Cruise Line Katy Perry, who is Godmother to the Norwegian Prima, performs at the ship's christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, to commemorate her first voyage on Aug. 27.

33 of 98 City Gal Gotham/GC Reese Witherspoon steps out in New York City on Aug. 27.

34 of 98 Life of the Party Shareif Ziyadat/Getty DJ Khaled attends his God Did album release party on Aug. 27 in New York City.

35 of 98 Fry Guy Charley Gallay/Getty for Wendy's Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends a Wendy's celebration for this summer's Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles.

36 of 98 Supporting the Arts Michael Kovac/Getty for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Priscilla Presley attends the Festival of Arts Wonderful World Soirée at Laguna Beach Festival of Arts on Aug. 27 in California.

37 of 98 Out and About ZapatA/MEGA Tom Holland is photographed in New York City on Aug. 25.

38 of 98 Couple Goals 1 / BACKGRID Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love-Geary grab dinner in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 26.

39 of 98 Stage Presence Jo Hale/Redferns Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival Day 1 on Aug. 26 in Reading, England.

40 of 98 N.Y.C. Gal BACKGRID Emily Ratajkowski takes a stroll through New York City on Aug. 26.

41 of 98 Rocking Out Dia Dipasupil/Getty Ozuna performs on ABC's Good Morning America at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on Aug. 26 in New York City.

42 of 98 Theme Park Day Diego Aguilar / Universal Studios Hollywood John Boyega celebrates the premiere of his new movie Breaking with a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Aug. 26.

43 of 98 Running Start The IMage Direct Eva Longoria is on the move during a visit to New York City on Aug. 26.

44 of 98 Mickey at the Mic Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Mickey Guyton hits the stage on Aug. 26 for the Today summer concert series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza.

45 of 98 What's the Buzz? Backgrid Travis Barker carries his coffee in Calabasas, California, on Aug. 26.

46 of 98 Hands Up Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock Charli XCX commands the stage on Aug. 26 during day one of the Leeds Festival in England.

47 of 98 Spin City Backgrid Jason Momoa cruises down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Aug. 25.

48 of 98 Something Sweet Backgrid Colin Farrell takes a coffee break while filming Sugar in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

49 of 98 Sister Act Monica Schipper/Getty Venus and Serena Williams get chatty on Aug. 25 at the 'Conversation with Champions' event at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

50 of 98 Good Taste JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com Eva Longoria waves to the cameras on Aug. 25 at the annual Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C.

51 of 98 Having a Ball JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com Also at the Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25: tennis star Naomi Osaka.

52 of 98 Quiet on the Set MEGA Chris Evans and Emily Blunt share a laugh while filming Pain Hustlers in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 24.

53 of 98 Peace Out David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty Yungblud has something to say during the Rock en Seine Festival on Aug. 25 in Saint-Cloud, France.

54 of 98 Prints-ess Diaries Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Winnie Harlow leaves dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

55 of 98 Spotlight on Cyndi Bruce Glikas/Getty The Angels of Kinky Boots have some fun with show co-creator Cyndi Lauper as the show kicks off its Off-Broadway run at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

56 of 98 Fest Best Matthew Baker/Getty Willow performs on the main stage during day 1 of the Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 26.

57 of 98 Drink Up! Loren Matthew/AP Images for Jameson Irish Whiskey Dermot Kennedy learns about Irish whiskey at Jameson Distillery on Tour at Hudson Yards in New York City after a surprise performance on Aug. 25.

58 of 98 Happy to Be Here Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Alison Brie smiles wide on Aug. 24 during a visit to Today in N.Y.C.

59 of 98 Suit Yourselves Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on Aug. 25 in Aspen, Colorado. The pair's team ultimately won the charity match.

60 of 98 Check, Mate Splash News Online Emily Ratajkowski takes a solo shopping trip in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

61 of 98 Space Race NBC Lester Holt hangs with astronaut Jessica Meir for an Aug. 25 segment on the NBC Nightly News from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, ahead of the Artemis I launch next week.

62 of 98 Wine Time Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Paige DeSorbo stocks up on Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva in advance of National Chianti Day (Sept. 2!) on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

63 of 98 Something to Celebrate Courtesy Designer Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday with GottMik on Aug. 23 at Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

64 of 98 Diaper Duty Courtesy Huggies Chicago Red Stars soccer player and mom Arin Wright attends a diaper donation event in partnership with Huggies and Walgreens on Aug. 24 in Chicago.

66 of 98 Then & Wow Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini. John Shearer/Getty Honoree Shania Twain hangs with Kelsea Ballerini — who wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress! — ahead of the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

67 of 98 Double Dip Kevin Mazur/Getty Billy Joel brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo at his monthly Madison Square Garden concert in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

68 of 98 Red Carpet Reunion Jon Kopaloff/Getty Following their weekend reunion at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, Jay and Silent Bob, a.k.a. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, get back together at the Clerks III premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

69 of 98 Keeping Her Cool Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Rosario Dawson turns heads at the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

70 of 98 Cool Couple Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur go fashion-forward for the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

71 of 98 Save Yourselves Miikka Skaffari/Getty Sterling K. Brown, director Adamma Ebo, producer Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall arrive at a screening of Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul in San Francisco on Aug. 24.

72 of 98 Gimme a Break Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Director Abi Damaris Corbin, John Boyega and London Covington share a squeeze on Aug. 24 at the Los Angeles screening of Breaking at The London West Hollywood.

73 of 98 Make It a Date Jason Kempin/Getty Miranda Lambert brings her forever date, husband Brendan McLoughlin, to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

74 of 98 In the Spotlight Jason Kempin/Getty Lainey Wilson hits the stage during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

75 of 98 To the Core MEGA Rita Ora shows off her toned tummy following a workout in London on Aug. 24.

76 of 98 Man of the Moment Dave Benett/WireImage Idris Elba shows off his stellar style at a special screening of Beast at Hackney Picturehouse in London on Aug. 24.

77 of 98 In the Club Splash News Online Jared Leto continues his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, with a visit to Club 55 on Aug. 24.

78 of 98 Moves Like Mandel MEGA Howie Mandel makes his way into the America's Got Talent taping in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 24.

79 of 98 On the Run The Image Direct Colton Underwood keeps it moving during a morning jog in L.A. on Aug. 24.

80 of 98 A Momoa Moment Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Jason Momoa looks dapper at the AppleTV+ premiere of See season 3 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 23.

81 of 98 Fierce Figure Backgrid Kim Kardashian dons head-to-toe Balenciaga while arriving to a taping of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series in L.A. on Aug. 23.

82 of 98 Colorful Crew BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg bring the bright at the Me Time premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

83 of 98 Ring Thing John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Awkwafina makes a grand entrance at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

84 of 98 Dog Days Steve Granitz/WireImage Simon Cowell has the cutest plus-one at the Aug. 23 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

85 of 98 Rainbow Bright Steve Granitz/WireImage JoJo Siwa has some fun with the girls of XOMGPOP at the America's Got Talent live show red carpet on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California.

86 of 98 Dinner à Deux Backgrid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in New York City on Aug. 23.

87 of 98 Be Patient Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell sport matching smiles on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood premiere of their new limited series The Patient.

88 of 98 Play On Terry Wyatt/Getty TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs during the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Aug. 23.

89 of 98 A Hand to Hold The Image Direct Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross walk hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

90 of 98 Bottoms Up Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23.

91 of 98 Great Group Vivien Killilea/Getty Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai get together at the global premiere screening of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California, on Aug. 23.

92 of 98 Pattern Maker Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23.

93 of 98 Pregnant Pause The Image Direct Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23.

94 of 98 Red-y, Set, Go Dave Benett/WireImage Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of I Came By on Aug. 23.

95 of 98 Set Dressing Splash News online Krysten Ritter hits the set of Orphan Black: Echoes on Aug 23 in Toronto.

96 of 98 Close Crop Backgrid Hailey Bieber grabs a can of Poppi while running errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15.

97 of 98 Mic Check Jeremychanphotography/Getty Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.