Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 31, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

HANDS FULL

Expectant mom Tori Spelling beams in color while being flanked by son Liam, 4, and daughter Stella, 3, while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

WHITE HOT

Only weeks after delivering son Bingham, Kate Hudson shows off her post-baby body in a white bikini and matching cover-up Wednesday while vacationing with fiancé Matthew Bellamy (not pictured) in the South of France.

GO CART

After attending the VMAs solo, Miley Cyrus hooks up with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, who joins her on domestic duty with a shopping trip to Trader Joe's Tuesday in L.A.

STREET CHIC

After promoting new movie I Don't Know How She Does It in Moscow, Sarah Jessica Parker brings her trendsetting style to London Wednesday with a black and white striped dress.

BALANCING ACT

Hold on tight! 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord lifts off while shooting scenes involving a magic act for the show Tuesday in L.A.

LOUNGE ACT

After grabbing a bite with her daughter, Katherine Heigl hams it up for cameras during a photo shoot in Malibu on Tuesday.

DANCE FEVER

He's well-suited to dance! David Arquette leaves rehearsals for season 13 of Dancing with the Stars Tuesday in Los Angeles with pro partner Kym Johnson (not pictured).

PRECIOUS CARGO

Pete Wentz totes squirming son Bronx, 2½, while running errands in L.A. Tuesday.

PREGNANT PAUSE

Before welcoming her son on Wednesday, Alyssa Milano keeps her bump style simply chic after getting pampered at an L.A.-area salon Tuesday.

ALL EARS

Tyra Banks shows off her model behavior while posing with Minnie Mouse Tuesday at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

STAR SUPPORT

He's the man! Ed O'Neill finds himself in good company, thanks to his on-screen spouses – former Married with Children costar Katey Sagal and current Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara – during his Walk of Fame induction ceremony Tuesday in Hollywood.

PARIS SHOPS PARIS

Oo-la-la! The fashionable heiress dons a sun hat and shades – and carries an ice cream cone – while taking her namesake city by storm on Tuesday.

POUNDING THE PAVEMENT

Jada Pinkett Smith, who indulged in a little retail therapy with hubby Will Smith recently, lets her hair down for a leisurely stroll in L.A. on Tuesday.

SILVER STRUT

She may be covered up in a black robe, but there's no hiding Whitney Port's sparkly getup on the Atlanta set of What to Expect When You're Expecting on Tuesday.

'HI' NOTE

Newlywed Kim Kardashian sends a happy hello while spending quality time in N.Y.C. with big sis Kourtney on Tuesday.

