Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 30, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 16

WATER TAXI

Credit: Adrian Varnedoe/ Pacific Coast News

A costumed Keira Knightley wears her seafaring finery as she takes a boat ride to the set of Pirates of the Caribbean 3 in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

LOVE, ALL

Credit: Mitchell Levy / Rangefinders / Globe

Gwen Stefani checks out the festivities at the opening night gala of the U.S. Open in New York City on Monday with 3-month-old burgeoning tennis fan Kingston.

3 of 16

BOO-HOO TO WOO-HOO!

Credit: Carvalho/Startraks; Mario Curtis/startraksphoto

She lost her voice, but Jessica Simpson turns that frown upside down as she rolls on with her album release party for A Public Affair at the Yahoo! pre-VMA bash at the Roxy in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

A 'PUBLIC' DISPLAY

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; humberto carreno/startraks

Earlier that day, Simpson makes a (mostly) muted appearance on MTV’s TRL in one outfit (left) and leaves in another. Turns out the singer is experimenting even more – with the dating scene. She's reportedly seeing singer John Mayer.

Advertisement

5 of 16

LOUD & CLEAR

Credit: Flynet

Kristin Cavallari, who attended ex Brody Jenner's birthday bash last week, sends out a message (perhaps to Jenner's new gal pal Nicole Richie?) – "You Can Have Him" – while stepping out in Brentwood, Calif., recently.

6 of 16

SHEERLY SHE JESTS?

Credit: MJJ Photos

Jessica Alba leaves facialist Kate Somerville's Melrose Place clinic with a clear outlook – down to her sheer leggings – in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

BACK ON THE SCENE

Credit: Flynet

Jennifer Aniston, who has kept a low-profile since telling PEOPLE that she's not engaged to boyfriend Vince Vaughn, ventures out of a Santa Monica recording studio on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

CARRY ON

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

With a prominent display of loyalty to his beloved Boston Red Sox, Ben Affleck prepares to take flight from LAX on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

SHAKE IT UP

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Abaca (2)

Hey, bartender! Lance Bass serves up some pretty-in-pink cocktails for himself and boyfriend Reichen Lehmkuhl at the Style Villa – a hospitality area for guests of the MTV Video Music Awards – Tuesday at the Bryant Park Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

AHOY, ALLISON!

Credit: JFX

Everyone's favorite pirate, Johnny Depp, swears his love to "Allison", a fan who caught the actor leaving the set of Pirates of the Caribbean 3 in Redondo Beach, Calif., Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

ON GUARD

Credit: INF

Scarlett Johansson makes a high-security arrival in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday. The actress is in town for the premiere her thriller The Black Dahlia, which will open the 63rd annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

WHAT A DOLL!

Credit: Daniel Britt/WENN

On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hilary Duff gets in the spirit of giving back during a visit to Medard H. Nelson Elementary School in New Orleans on Tuesday, where the actress handed out toys and supplies to schoolchildren as part of her ongoing work with the nonprofit U.S.A Harvest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

BONO'S BEACH BABES

Credit: Finalpixx

Bono checks out the sights in Saint-Tropez, France, his usual summer vacation spot, while making time for some adoring female fans recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

'FRIEND'-LY FITNESS

Credit: MJJ photos

Courteney Cox picks up the pace Monday while exercising along the Malibu surf.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

KING OF QUEENS

Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA /Landov; INSET: Elise Amendola/AP

Diana Ross serenades tennis legend Billie Jean King (inset) with "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" at the opening ceremonies of the U.S. Open on Monday. The Queens, New York, tennis facility was rechristened the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

PHOTO FINISH

Credit: Andrew Gombert /Landov

Hours later, Shannon Elizabeth puts center court in focus at the U.S. Open, where the evening's star attraction, Andre Agassi, chats with announcer (and past champ) John McEnroe after his opening-round win.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff