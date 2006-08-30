Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 30, 2006
WATER TAXI
A costumed Keira Knightley wears her seafaring finery as she takes a boat ride to the set of Pirates of the Caribbean 3 in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Tuesday.
LOVE, ALL
Gwen Stefani checks out the festivities at the opening night gala of the U.S. Open in New York City on Monday with 3-month-old burgeoning tennis fan Kingston.
BOO-HOO TO WOO-HOO!
She lost her voice, but Jessica Simpson turns that frown upside down as she rolls on with her album release party for A Public Affair at the Yahoo! pre-VMA bash at the Roxy in New York City on Tuesday.
A 'PUBLIC' DISPLAY
Earlier that day, Simpson makes a (mostly) muted appearance on MTV’s TRL in one outfit (left) and leaves in another. Turns out the singer is experimenting even more – with the dating scene. She's reportedly seeing singer John Mayer.
LOUD & CLEAR
Kristin Cavallari, who attended ex Brody Jenner's birthday bash last week, sends out a message (perhaps to Jenner's new gal pal Nicole Richie?) – "You Can Have Him" – while stepping out in Brentwood, Calif., recently.
SHEERLY SHE JESTS?
Jessica Alba leaves facialist Kate Somerville's Melrose Place clinic with a clear outlook – down to her sheer leggings – in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
BACK ON THE SCENE
Jennifer Aniston, who has kept a low-profile since telling PEOPLE that she's not engaged to boyfriend Vince Vaughn, ventures out of a Santa Monica recording studio on Tuesday.
CARRY ON
With a prominent display of loyalty to his beloved Boston Red Sox, Ben Affleck prepares to take flight from LAX on Tuesday.
SHAKE IT UP
Hey, bartender! Lance Bass serves up some pretty-in-pink cocktails for himself and boyfriend Reichen Lehmkuhl at the Style Villa – a hospitality area for guests of the MTV Video Music Awards – Tuesday at the Bryant Park Hotel.
AHOY, ALLISON!
Everyone's favorite pirate, Johnny Depp, swears his love to "Allison", a fan who caught the actor leaving the set of Pirates of the Caribbean 3 in Redondo Beach, Calif., Tuesday.
ON GUARD
Scarlett Johansson makes a high-security arrival in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday. The actress is in town for the premiere her thriller The Black Dahlia, which will open the 63rd annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.
WHAT A DOLL!
On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hilary Duff gets in the spirit of giving back during a visit to Medard H. Nelson Elementary School in New Orleans on Tuesday, where the actress handed out toys and supplies to schoolchildren as part of her ongoing work with the nonprofit U.S.A Harvest.
BONO'S BEACH BABES
Bono checks out the sights in Saint-Tropez, France, his usual summer vacation spot, while making time for some adoring female fans recently.
'FRIEND'-LY FITNESS
Courteney Cox picks up the pace Monday while exercising along the Malibu surf.
KING OF QUEENS
Diana Ross serenades tennis legend Billie Jean King (inset) with "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" at the opening ceremonies of the U.S. Open on Monday. The Queens, New York, tennis facility was rechristened the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
PHOTO FINISH
Hours later, Shannon Elizabeth puts center court in focus at the U.S. Open, where the evening's star attraction, Andre Agassi, chats with announcer (and past champ) John McEnroe after his opening-round win.