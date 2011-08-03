Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 3, 2011
CUT IT OUT
Miranda Kerr shows that having baby Flynn does a body good while walking the runway at the David Jones runway show in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.
ART OF SEDUCTION
Britney Spears shares the stage with boa-clad boyfriend Jason Trawick Tuesday during her Femme Fatale tour at New York's Nassau Coliseum.
BOWLED OVER
Nick Jonas leads the way for beaming lady love Delta Goodrem Tuesday following a date night at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, Calif.
CAT'S EYE
Taylor Swift has some feline fun Tuesday after bringing her Speak Now world tour to Washington D.C. "What a beautiful, ravishing, deafeningly loud crowd," she Tweeted.
ROPED IN
ANGELS AMONG US
Gwen Stefani's baby boy Zuma (he turns 3 on Aug. 21!) shows off his team spirit Tuesday during a stroll in Long Beach, Calif.
WHITE HOT
After splitting with Kate Bosworth, True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgard shows off a scruffy new look Tuesday while running errands in New York.
DRESSED DOWN
Shia, is that you? LaBeouf ditches his red carpet suits for a T-shirt and jeans Tuesday, going almost unrecognizable while refueling at a Studio City, Calif., gas station.
HE'S A SHOE IN
Glee's Matthew Morrison gets his kicks at Grammy Camp's open mic night at Brooklyn's Converse Rubber Tracks studio Tuesday night in New York.
ON THE REBOUND!
Newly single Kristin Cavallari shows off her toned physique – and her tetherball skills! – at a friend's barbecue in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
THE TROD COUPLE
Nicole Richie, who's busy developing the NBC series Fashion Star with Jessica Simpson, spends some downtime on Tuesday with husband Joel Madden in Los Angeles.
SHAPE UP
Twilight star Ashley Greene maintains her red-carpet-ready bod by hitting an L.A. gym on Tuesday.
WORK RELIEF
Two days after rushing to his troubled daughter's aid, a somber Al Pacino returns to work on Tuesday in Long Island, N.Y., where he's filming the still-untitled Phil Spector biopic.
BLUE NOTE
Supermodel Linda Evangelista – who is seeking $46,000 in monthly child support from François-Henri Pinault (Salma Hayek's hubby) – is all business Tuesday while making her way into a New York City courtroom.
CELL OUT
She's a talker! Modern Family's Sofia Vergara downplays her sex appeal Tuesday with a low-key afternoon out in Beverly Hills.