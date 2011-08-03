Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 3, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

CUT IT OUT

Credit: Marianna Massey/WireImage

Miranda Kerr shows that having baby Flynn does a body good while walking the runway at the David Jones runway show in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.

ART OF SEDUCTION

Credit: WENN

Britney Spears shares the stage with boa-clad boyfriend Jason Trawick Tuesday during her Femme Fatale tour at New York's Nassau Coliseum.

BOWLED OVER

Credit: X17

Nick Jonas leads the way for beaming lady love Delta Goodrem Tuesday following a date night at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, Calif.

CAT'S EYE

Credit: Brandon Todd /Splash News Online

Taylor Swift has some feline fun Tuesday after bringing her Speak Now world tour to Washington D.C. "What a beautiful, ravishing, deafeningly loud crowd," she Tweeted.

ROPED IN

Credit: Fame

During a break in shooting his latest project, Zac Efron keeps his hot body in shape with a workout Tuesday at a Mandeville, La., playground.

ANGELS AMONG US

Credit: GSI Media

Gwen Stefani's baby boy Zuma (he turns 3 on Aug. 21!) shows off his team spirit Tuesday during a stroll in Long Beach, Calif.

WHITE HOT

Credit: Krieger/Bauer-Griffin

After splitting with Kate Bosworth, True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgard shows off a scruffy new look Tuesday while running errands in New York.

DRESSED DOWN

Credit: X17

Shia, is that you? LaBeouf ditches his red carpet suits for a T-shirt and jeans Tuesday, going almost unrecognizable while refueling at a Studio City, Calif., gas station.

HE'S A SHOE IN

Credit: Andy Kropa/Getty

Glee's Matthew Morrison gets his kicks at Grammy Camp's open mic night at Brooklyn's Converse Rubber Tracks studio Tuesday night in New York.

ON THE REBOUND!

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Newly single Kristin Cavallari shows off her toned physique – and her tetherball skills! – at a friend's barbecue in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

THE TROD COUPLE

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie, who's busy developing the NBC series Fashion Star with Jessica Simpson, spends some downtime on Tuesday with husband Joel Madden in Los Angeles.

SHAPE UP

Credit: INF

Twilight star Ashley Greene maintains her red-carpet-ready bod by hitting an L.A. gym on Tuesday.

WORK RELIEF

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Two days after rushing to his troubled daughter's aid, a somber Al Pacino returns to work on Tuesday in Long Island, N.Y., where he's filming the still-untitled Phil Spector biopic.

BLUE NOTE

Credit: Steven Hirsch/Splash News Online

Supermodel Linda Evangelista – who is seeking $46,000 in monthly child support from François-Henri Pinault (Salma Hayek's hubby) – is all business Tuesday while making her way into a New York City courtroom.

CELL OUT

Credit: EM43/Splash News Online

She's a talker! Modern Family's Sofia Vergara downplays her sex appeal Tuesday with a low-key afternoon out in Beverly Hills.

ON THE EDGE

Credit: Fame

Watch your back! Newlywed Kate Moss shows off her playful side, helping a young lad make his way into the water while vacationing in Saint-Tropez on Tuesday.

By People Staff