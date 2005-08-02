Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 3, 2005
CO-PARENTING
Julia Roberts dresses for comfort on her way to lunch with a friend near her home in Taos, N.M., on Saturday. Meanwhile, husband Danny Moder totes their carrot-topped son Phinnaeus, 8 months, on a trip to the store (no sign of Phin's twin sister, Hazel). Roberts recently announced that she'll make her Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain in March.
BABY DOLL
Britney Spears, due to give birth to her first child this fall, picks out wardrobe pieces for her soon-to-be mini-me with sister Jamie-Lynn and cousin Jessica in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
OH, BROTHER!
Kate Hudson gets some brotherly love from Oliver Hudson, 28, on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller, The Skeleton Key. Oliver, who starred in the WB drama The Mountain, will next appear in the killer-dogs horror movie The Breed.
TAKING A BREAK
Lindsay Lohan flashes a victory sign after having dinner with friends at trendy New York City restaurant Pastis on Tuesday. The Herbie: Fully Loaded star was back in the city after canceling her European publicity tour for the film to support mom Dina during her divorce from dad Michael.
FLYING HIGH
Angelina Jolie prepares to get some air with boyfriend Brad Pitt in L.A. on Monday. The actress, who earned her pilot's license last year, owns a Cirrus SR22-GS single-engine plane. (Her flying instructor is in the back seat.)
DIFFERENT ZONES
Jessica Simpson waves to fans while husband Nick Lachey keeps to his cell phone outside their New York City hotel on Tuesday. Simpson is in town promoting The Dukes of Hazzard.
THAT'S A WRAP
Penelope Cruz, dressed in traditional garb, puts the squeeze on a young costar last week on the set of her new movie, Volver. The film, directed by Pedro Almodovar, is being shot in Ciudad Real, a city in Cruz's native Spain.
CONCERTED EFFORT
Hilary Duff raises her voice during her concert in Miami on Tuesday. The singer/actress is traveling the country on her Still Most Wanted tour, and her greatest-hits album, Most Wanted, drops Aug. 16.
TRIPLE THREAT
Three of TV's loveliest ladies – Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher, The O.C.'s Mischa Barton and The Simple Life's Nicole Richie – make for quite a view at a Glamour magazine party at the Raffles L'Ermitage Beverly Hills hotel on Monday.
ON A TEAR
She may have swapped her trademark peasant skirt for a pair of ripped jeans, but Mary-Kate Olsen sports her signature accessories – chunky bangles and oversize sunglasses – while shopping in Malibu on Saturday.
BABY STEPS
Courteney Cox helps daughter Coco, 1, practice her walking skills in Toronto on Saturday. The actress is in Canada filming the movie The Return of Zoom, about a school for young superheroes.
'BUG'-ING OUT
The O.C. star Benjamin McKenzie goes shoulder-to-shoulder with costar Alessandro Nivola at the New York City premiere of their movie, Junebug, on Monday. In the film, McKenzie plays an angry young husband struggling to support his pregnant wife.
'STAR'-BOARD
Mariah Carey flaunts her bikini bod while sailing the Mediterranean on Sunday. The singer is reportedly living on a $230,000 yacht for a month while her New York City home is being renovated.
CASUAL COUPLE
Dressed-down newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner pay a visit to a pal in Santa Monica on Saturday. Garner is expecting her first child with Affleck around Christmas; her pregnancy will be written into the upcoming season of her ABC series, Alias.