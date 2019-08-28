Jessica Chastain & Bill Hader Premiere IT in L.A., Plus Miley Cyrus, Cardi B & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 28, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 94

Let's Face It

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are face to face on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of IT Chapter Two.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 94

Shine So Bright

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nominees and performers Lizzo and Lil Nas X share a hug on Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

3 of 94

Moving On

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus makes her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Liam Hemsworth at Monday’s MTV VMAs, where she performed her new emotional breakup single, “Slide Away.” 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 94

Back It Up

Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty

Victor Cruz and Adriana Lima have a moment backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday in Newark, New Jersey.

Advertisement

5 of 94

Ride Along

John Shearer/Getty

Queen Latifah makes her grand VMAs entrance by bike on Monday during the show’s closing number, a tribute to hip-hop artists from New Jersey.

6 of 94

She's Got Moves

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Normani slays on Monday during her VMAs performance of her single, “Motivation.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 94

Behind the Scenes

Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty

Presenter John Travolta poses backstage with award winner Bebe Rexha at the MTV VMAs on Monday at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 94

Swift Sandwich

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taylor Swift finds herself flanked by pals Bella and Gigi Hadid on Monday night at the Republic Records afterparty for the VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 94

Working It

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott gets some support from Cardi B at her MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, sponsored by Pepsi & Monami Entertainment, on Monday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 94

Ciao, Italia!

Simone Comi/Venezia/IPA/INSTARimages.com

Brad Pitt touches down in Venice, Italy, on Monday, ahead of the start of the Venice Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 94

Cuddled Up

MediaPunch

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share a snuggle on Monday night during the opening rounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 94

Grand Slam Style

John Lamparski/Getty

Natalia Dyer puts a feminine spin on menswear at the USTA 19th annual U.S. Open Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 94

Busy Bee

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Brian Austin Green runs errands in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 94

Casual Cool

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Mila Kunis chats on the phone while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 94

Split It

BACKGRID

Jessie J kicks back on the piano during her performance in Marbella, Spain, on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 94

Liquid Luggage

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

James Van Der Beek stays hydrated with a reusable mug and water bottle on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 94

Sheer Thing

Christian Marquardt/WireImage

Cara Delevingne sparkles in a sheer-paneled dress alongside costar Orlando Bloom at the Carnival Row special screening at Astor Film Lounge in Berlin on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 94

Delicate Details

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland dresses up her white bikini top and wrap skirt with a body chain as she leaves a pool party with fiancé Wells Adams on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 94

Hollywood Meets Tokyo 

Jun Sato/WireImage

Director Quentin Tarantino and star Leonardo DiCaprio attend a press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the film’s Japan premiere on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 94

Afternoon Outing

Splash News Online

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen heading to do some shopping at a vintage store in N.Y.C. ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 94

Blondie in Blue

John Lamparski/Getty

Debbie Harry strikes a pose in a navy blue ensemble during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 94

Puppy Love

Splash News Online

Camila Cabello cozies up to a furry friend while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 94

Serving Looks

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Writer/Director Lorene Scafaria and costars Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer strike a pose at the STXFilms Hustlers photo call on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 94

Crowd Pleaser

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Idris Elba turns tables during day 1 of South West Four Festival at Clapham Common on Saturday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 94

Cuddly Costars

Jesse Grant/Getty

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hugs his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt at Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 94

Sips & Serves

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Alan Cumming poses with John McEnroe at Bird in Hand Winery Presents: Johnny Mac Pro-Am Tennis Project After Party 2019 in Amagansett, New York on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 94

Star Power

Jesse Grant/Getty

Angelina Jolie steals the spotlight as she steps onstage in a black dress with a thigh-high slit during Disney’s D23 Expo to talk about her film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 94

Sweet Celebration

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross indulge in some sweet treats from Sugar Factory to celebrate his birthday at 5th & Sky Rooftop Gardens & Lounge on Saturday in San Diego.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 94

Summer Nights

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum looks radiant in a mini dress and strappy sandals while out in N.Y.C. on Sunday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 94

Famous Fan Girl

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Kacey Musgraves gets some support from Selena Gomez backstage after her concert at The Greek Theatre on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 94

Disney Dudes

Jesse Grant/Getty

Onward costars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt share a laugh during the D23 Expo on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 94

Frozen Fam

The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty

Also at the D23 Expo: Frozen 2 stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 94

Good Friends

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Dave Chappelle and John Stewart pose during Chappelle’s Block Party on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 94

Sunday Funday

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union attend the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 94

Almost Showtime 

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Mumford & Sons bandmates Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane pose together before kicking off their exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora on Sunday at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 94

Music Buff

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Paul McCartney arrives at the Mumford & Sons exclusive concert, benefitting USA Warrior Stories Inc., on Sunday in Amagansett, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 94

Glitz & Glitter

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Ciara and Angela Bassett go glam at Black Girls Rock 2019, hosted by Niecy Nash, on Sunday at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 94

Back in Action

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ariana Grande returns to England to perform during Manchester Pride Live 2019 on Sunday at the Mayfield Depot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 94

City Chic

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sterling K. Brown is seen walking down a N.Y.C. street on Friday looking dapper in a pair of blue pinstripe trousers, a matching tie and a grey trench coat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 94

Nice Gal

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish performs live at the Reading Festival in the U.K. on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 94

Bloom-ing Smile

Mike Smith/NBC

Orlando Bloom is all smiles during an interview for Sunday Today in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 94

Milestone Year

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrate her 21st birthday at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 94

Wheel Be Back

SplashNews.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger is spotted biking back from the gym in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 94

Beautiful Person

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Khalid performs at Apple Music’s “Up Next Live” with Khalid at the Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 94

No. 1 Belieber

TheMegaAgency.com

Hailey Baldwin is out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, dressed in a yellow oversized blazer and high-waisted jeans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 94

Wheel-y Happy

SplashNews.com

Pharrell Williams enjoys the streets of Miami with his wife Helen Lasichanh during a bike ride on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 94

Date Night