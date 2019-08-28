Jessica Chastain & Bill Hader Premiere IT in L.A., Plus Miley Cyrus, Cardi B & More

Let's Face It
Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are face to face on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of IT Chapter Two.
Shine So Bright
Nominees and performers Lizzo and Lil Nas X share a hug on Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.
Moving On
Miley Cyrus makes her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Liam Hemsworth at Monday’s MTV VMAs, where she performed her new emotional breakup single, “Slide Away.”
Back It Up
Victor Cruz and Adriana Lima have a moment backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday in Newark, New Jersey.
Ride Along
Queen Latifah makes her grand VMAs entrance by bike on Monday during the show’s closing number, a tribute to hip-hop artists from New Jersey.
She's Got Moves
Normani slays on Monday during her VMAs performance of her single, “Motivation.”
Behind the Scenes
Presenter John Travolta poses backstage with award winner Bebe Rexha at the MTV VMAs on Monday at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Swift Sandwich
Taylor Swift finds herself flanked by pals Bella and Gigi Hadid on Monday night at the Republic Records afterparty for the VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea in N.Y.C.
Working It
Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott gets some support from Cardi B at her MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, sponsored by Pepsi & Monami Entertainment, on Monday in New York City.
Ciao, Italia!
Brad Pitt touches down in Venice, Italy, on Monday, ahead of the start of the Venice Film Festival.
Cuddled Up
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share a snuggle on Monday night during the opening rounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in N.Y.C.
Grand Slam Style
Natalia Dyer puts a feminine spin on menswear at the USTA 19th annual U.S. Open Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday in N.Y.C.
Busy Bee
Brian Austin Green runs errands in L.A. on Monday.
Casual Cool
Mila Kunis chats on the phone while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.
Split It
Jessie J kicks back on the piano during her performance in Marbella, Spain, on Sunday.
Liquid Luggage
James Van Der Beek stays hydrated with a reusable mug and water bottle on Monday in L.A.
Sheer Thing
Cara Delevingne sparkles in a sheer-paneled dress alongside costar Orlando Bloom at the Carnival Row special screening at Astor Film Lounge in Berlin on Tuesday.
Delicate Details
Sarah Hyland dresses up her white bikini top and wrap skirt with a body chain as she leaves a pool party with fiancé Wells Adams on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Hollywood Meets Tokyo
Director Quentin Tarantino and star Leonardo DiCaprio attend a press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the film’s Japan premiere on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Afternoon Outing
Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen heading to do some shopping at a vintage store in N.Y.C. ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.
Blondie in Blue
Debbie Harry strikes a pose in a navy blue ensemble during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Puppy Love
Camila Cabello cozies up to a furry friend while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.
Serving Looks
Writer/Director Lorene Scafaria and costars Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer strike a pose at the STXFilms Hustlers photo call on Sunday in Beverly Hills.
Crowd Pleaser
Idris Elba turns tables during day 1 of South West Four Festival at Clapham Common on Saturday in London.
Cuddly Costars
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hugs his Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt at Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Saturday.
Sips & Serves
Alan Cumming poses with John McEnroe at Bird in Hand Winery Presents: Johnny Mac Pro-Am Tennis Project After Party 2019 in Amagansett, New York on Saturday.
Star Power
Angelina Jolie steals the spotlight as she steps onstage in a black dress with a thigh-high slit during Disney’s D23 Expo to talk about her film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Saturday.
Sweet Celebration
Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross indulge in some sweet treats from Sugar Factory to celebrate his birthday at 5th & Sky Rooftop Gardens & Lounge on Saturday in San Diego.
Summer Nights
Heidi Klum looks radiant in a mini dress and strappy sandals while out in N.Y.C. on Sunday evening.
Famous Fan Girl
Kacey Musgraves gets some support from Selena Gomez backstage after her concert at The Greek Theatre on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Disney Dudes
Onward costars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt share a laugh during the D23 Expo on Saturday.
Frozen Fam
Also at the D23 Expo: Frozen 2 stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff.
Good Friends
Dave Chappelle and John Stewart pose during Chappelle’s Block Party on Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.
Sunday Funday
Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union attend the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in L.A.
Almost Showtime
Mumford & Sons bandmates Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane pose together before kicking off their exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora on Sunday at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York.
Music Buff
Paul McCartney arrives at the Mumford & Sons exclusive concert, benefitting USA Warrior Stories Inc., on Sunday in Amagansett, New York.
Glitz & Glitter
Ciara and Angela Bassett go glam at Black Girls Rock 2019, hosted by Niecy Nash, on Sunday at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey.
Back in Action
Ariana Grande returns to England to perform during Manchester Pride Live 2019 on Sunday at the Mayfield Depot.
City Chic
Sterling K. Brown is seen walking down a N.Y.C. street on Friday looking dapper in a pair of blue pinstripe trousers, a matching tie and a grey trench coat.
Nice Gal
Billie Eilish performs live at the Reading Festival in the U.K. on Saturday.
Bloom-ing Smile
Orlando Bloom is all smiles during an interview for Sunday Today in New York City.
Milestone Year
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrate her 21st birthday at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Wheel Be Back
Arnold Schwarzenegger is spotted biking back from the gym in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
Beautiful Person
Khalid performs at Apple Music’s “Up Next Live” with Khalid at the Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
No. 1 Belieber
Hailey Baldwin is out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, dressed in a yellow oversized blazer and high-waisted jeans.
Wheel-y Happy
Pharrell Williams enjoys the streets of Miami with his wife Helen Lasichanh during a bike ride on Friday.