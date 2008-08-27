Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 27, 2008

BLACK-TIE NIGHT

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Brad Pitt and George Clooney (in Giorgio Armani) suit up for the opening ceremony at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, where the dapper actors premiered their movie Burn After Reading. Pitt also picked up his best actor trophy – which he left behind last year after winning The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

'STICKY' FINGERS

Credit: Tony Barson/WireImage

Madonna has an axe to grind as she works her guitar Tuesday during the Nice, France, stop of her Sticky and Sweet tour. Bono and Elton John were among the famous fans cheering her on at the high-energy show.

3 of 16

POWER BROKER

Credit: WENN

Looking business-ready in her chic blazer, Jennifer Aniston arrives at West Hollywood restaurant Madeo on Tuesday for a dinner with director Woody Allen (not pictured).

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: INF

It's a close crop for Ashley Tisdale who shows off a shorter, darker new 'do while out for a nail appointment in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Also new: the first music video from her upcoming movie, High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

GETTING POLITICAL

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Joining the coterie of celebrities in Denver for the Democratic National Convention, Anne Hathaway is in good spirits Tuesday at the Movies with a Message event at Earls Restaurant. "I think he's the sort of person that inspires us all to be our best selves," the actress told the Associated Press about why she's supporting Barack Obama's presidential bid.

AUTHOR, AUTHOR

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Just two months after giving birth to daughter Stella, Tori Spelling shows off her svelte form (in a mint-green Shoshanna dress) Tuesday while leaving a business meeting in New York City. The actress has plans for a follow-up to her best-selling memoir sTORI Telling, tentatively titled Mommywood.

WELL PATTERNED

Credit: Charles Sykes/Rex

Paula Abdul teams up with the newest American Idol judge – and her old friend – Kara DioGuardi at New York's Chelsea Piers on Tuesday where the ladies were on hand for season 8 auditions. "It's about time another girl joined," Abdul told PEOPLE about her new castmate. "More girl power."

GIVE IT A WHIRL

Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Eva Mendes puts a fashionable foot forward as the international face of 30 Days of Fashion and Beauty, a month-long style event sponsored by Australia's ACP Magazines, during a press event Wednesday in Sydney.

SO FRESH & SO CLEAN

Credit: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

No static here! Jamie-Lynn Sigler (from right) has a friendly meeting with Vanessa Minnillo and Lipstick Jungle star Lindsay Price at the launch of the New Tide and Downy Total Care at the Empire Hotel in N.Y.C.

SPEED RACER

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

Jenny McCarthy is in for one wild ride as her son, Evan, 6, takes them for a spin on Disneyland's Autopia attraction at the Anaheim, Calif., theme park on Tuesday.

SMOOTH RIDE

Credit: Joel Ryan/AP

Following the lead of his pal Brad Pitt, George Clooney arrives in style – onboard a taxi boat – Tuesday at the Venice International Film Festival, where the costars will debut their dark comedy, Burn After Reading, written and directed by the Coen Brothers.

FAMILY MEAL

Credit: Roberto Roque/BuzzFoto

Billy Ray Cyrus keeps daughter Miley close at hand as they head to a Chinese restaurant on the country star's 47th birthday Monday in Toluca Lake, Calif. The teen star already has plans for her 16th birthday (on Nov. 23): She'll celebrate a month early with a blowout party at Disneyland.

SOLE MAN

Credit: Scot A./Chris B./ Bauer-Griffin

With a full agenda at this week's Democratic National Convention in Denver, Ben Affleck gathers his comfortable kicks Tuesday, after a safe screening through the metal detectors at the Los Angeles International Airport.

COMPUTER WIZ

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria Parker stays connected in Denver with a visit Tuesday to the MySpace Café, the networking site's blogger-friendly lounge, set up in local eatery the Corner Office.

JAVA RUN

Credit: Dean/ National Photo Group

New mom Jessica Alba – who lost 25 lbs. of baby weight in just two months – dresses down with jeans and braids for a casual coffee break Monday in Los Angeles.

WAIT LIFTER

Credit: Novo-Dean/National Photo Group

Sacha Baron Cohen gives his precious cargo – 10-month-old daughter Olive (with fiancée Isla Fisher, not pictured) – a lift while waiting in line Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. Next up for the Borat funnyman: voicing the lemur King Julian in the animated Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, out in November.

