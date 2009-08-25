Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 26, 2009
DOUBLE DUTY
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stick together while on a trip to Toronto on Tuesday to promote their Elizabeth and James clothing line at a Holt Renfrew department store.
FRINGE FEST
Miley Cyrus, who was recently seen smooching her Aussie costar Liam Hemsworth, steps out for dinner Tuesday at Japanese eatery Katsu-Ya in Studio City, Calif.
ALL LIT UP
Spotted: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively celebrating her 22nd birthday Tuesday night at a Tiffany amp Co. and InStyle party atop the Cooper Square Hotel in New York City. Where was the glamorous birthday girl headed after the bash? "I'm going to a lovely dinner," she told reporters, "but it's a surprise."
SUNSET STROLL
A California-cool Matthew McConaughey goes for a walk after leaving Nobu in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The doting dad is expecting his second child with girlfriend Camila Alves this winter.
ROMAN CONQUEST
Ciao! After a few weeks of filming in New York, Julia Roberts takes her production of Eat, Pray, Love to Rome on Wednesday. The movie, based on the bestselling memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, follows one woman's journeys through Italy, India and Indonesia.
MOM'S DAY OUT
Kate Gosselin lets loose while arriving at the Larry King Live studios on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where she told King she's feeling "lonely." Gosselin will be in for some girl talk when she guest hosts The View on Sept. 14 and 15.
CAKE WALK
Tori Spelling holds tight to her bag of sweet treats after stopping by a Crumbs cupcake bakery in Malibu on Tuesday.
GROUP PHOTO
Say cheese! Kevin Federline finds himself at the center of attention Tuesday, posing for a photo with female fans while visiting New York City's Central Park Zoo with girlfriend Victoria Prince and his sons Sean Preston, 3 ½ and Jayden James, 2 ½ (not pictured).
FRANKLY BETTY!
Talk about hot-dogging it! America Ferrera makes an edible statement in a tasty getup while shooting Ugly Betty on Tuesday in New York City.
MUSIC MAN
Got tunes, will travel! A bicep-baring Johnny Depp marches to his own beat as he touches down in Nice, France, on Tuesday with a funky cigar-box guitar in hand.
'ALMA' MATTERS
Eva Longoria Parker shares a laugh with Amaury Nolasco at an announcement ceremony for the ALMA Awards at her West Hollywood restaurant Beso on Tuesday. The Desperate Housewives star, who's up for best actress in a comedy, will cohost the Sept. 18 ceremony with comedian George Lopez, a nominee for best actor in a comedy.
SCREEN SIREN
She's late for an important date! A stunning Jessica Szohr gets caught up with her ivory-colored couture gown by Reem Acra on the Gossip Girl set outside the National Arts Club in New York City on Tuesday.
VEST-ED INTEREST
Another meeting, another stylish ensemble! Rihanna makes a fashionable impression while arriving Tuesday at an office building in New York City.
STEPPING OUT
Look who's sparkling! Whitney Houston gets a hand while walking to set to reportedly film a music video in New York City on Monday. The singer is scheduled to release her new album I Look to You on Aug. 31 followed by an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show on Sept. 14.
LUNCH BUNCH
Michelle Williams takes advantage of the balmy Big Apple weather during an alfresco lunch with pals at Café Gitane in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday. The actress will next costar with Leonardo DiCaprio in the thriller Shutter Island, out in February.