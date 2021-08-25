Florence Pugh Films The Wonder in Ireland, J.Lo and Ben Hit the Mall in L.A., Mickey Guyton and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Simply Wonderful
Florence Pugh films The Wonder in Wicklow, Ireland, on Aug. 25.
Sing Out
Mickey Guyton performs onstage at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause in Nashville on Aug. 24.
Shopping Spree
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they head to the mall on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Strike a Pose
Justice Smith and Sydney Sweeney attend a screening for The Voyeurs on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Night Shoot
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco film Meet Cute in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.
Pink Princess
Normani steps out in an all-pink outfit in L.A. on Aug. 24.
Mirror, Mirror
Lily Collins poses at the Cartier Clash [Un]limited Launch Event on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Gal Pals
Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenoweth film a music video in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.
Football is Life
Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández smiles as he heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 24.
Surf's Up
Chris Hemsworth hits the beach to catch some waves in New South Wales, Australia, on Aug. 25.
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Bryan Cranston cheers on the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on Aug. 23.
Total Ace
Coco Gauff attends the opening of the American Express Courts in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24 ahead of the US Open.
Do the Wave
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell film a scene from Mission Impossible 7 in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 24.
Cool Collab
Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.
I Mustache You a Question
Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.
On the Move
Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.
Day Party
DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Go For the Gold
Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line.
'Spot' On
Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Monogram Moment
Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood.
Too Hot to Handle
Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21.
Marvel-ous Moment
Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A.
'Vacation' Vibes
John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Smiles For Miles
Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together.
Blonde Ambition
Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.
Stay Thirsty
The Office star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the Never Doubt What You Love parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.
Nail Day
Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.
Red Alert
A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Winding Up
Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.
Hi Times
Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.
Big Moment
Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park.
Dinner à Deux
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles.
Orange You Glad?
Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Happy Faces
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' Everybody's Talking About Jamie at their home in The Hamptons, New York.
Film Favorite
Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Prints-ess Diaries
Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.
Guitar Hero
Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.
Fenty Fashion
Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.
Center Stage
Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.
Pay It Forward
Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special on Aug. 21.
Good as Hell
Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."
Date Night
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.
Climate Crusaders
Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.
City Stroll
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18.
Bright & Early
Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20.
Bling Buddies
Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of Bling Empire on Aug. 19.
Major Views
Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.
On the Trail
Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.
Concert Couple
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY.
Solar Powered
Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.
True Blue
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a bright blue dress with yellow accessories (and a face shield) as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 19 in L.A.
Che Bella
Bella Hadid embraces the Y2K fashion trends while out and about in London on Aug. 19.
Powerful Performance
Common performs with Black Thought and Sean Kuti on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 19.
Time to Bust a Rhyme
Busta Rhymes performs at the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 19.
Think Pink
Jennifer Hudson looks stunning as she performs on stage at the Apollo Theater presented by Mastercard in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.
Getting Organized
Vince Jones steps out for the first time (and debuts his a shaved head) in character for Law & Order: Organized Crime in N.Y.C.
Ready, On Set, Go!
Zoe Kazan is seen on set of She Said in N.Y.C. on Aug. 19.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Rami Malek does some grocery shopping in L.A. on Aug. 19.
Man's Best Friend
Shawn Mendes takes his dog out for walk through Toronto on Aug. 18.
Coffee Run
Eiza González grabs coffee for two after hitting the gym in Studio City on Aug. 18.
Living Legends
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone rehearse with Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for their upcoming After Party show at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas.
Sea Here
Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
Buttoned Up
Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in Queens, New York.
A Dress to Impress
A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.