Heidi Klum Heads to 'America's Got Talent', Plus Heather Rae El Moussa, Krysten Ritter and More

Pattern Maker

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23.

Pregnant Pause

Heather El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23.

Red-y, Set, Go

Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of I Came By on Aug. 23.

Set Dressing

Krysten Ritter hits the set of Orphan Black: Echoes on Aug 23 in Toronto.
Krysten Ritter hits the set of Orphan Black: Echoes on Aug 23 in Toronto.

Close Crop

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber runs errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15.

Mic Check

Macklemore
Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Purple Reign

Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel takes some snaps on the roof at a photo call for her new film The Invitation on Aug. 22 in London.

Fab Five

Sterling K. Brown Jordan Peele Regina King
Sterling K. Brown, Adamma Ebo, Jordan Peele, Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall attend the Los Angeles premiere of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul on Aug. 22.

Total Baller

Pharrell
Pharrell Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch with son Rocket by his side ahead of the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

Business First

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and Interscope CEO John Janick leave a business lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 21.

Ride Along

Jena Malone
Jena Malone gets a view from the top at the Los Angeles premiere of Adopting Audrey at Brain Dead Studios on Aug. 22.

New Things

Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke takes her vocal talents to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for an Aug. 22 performance.

Twirl, Girl!

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo jumps for joy while out in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 23.

Summer Suiting

Dave Franco
Dave Franco gets to the point while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 22.

Bright Spot

Charlotte McKinney
Charlotte McKinney brings the sunshine in Los Angeles on Aug. 22.

Record Breaker

Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson poses with her Out of the Blue album ahead of a 35th anniversary performance at 54 Below in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

Happy Face

John Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi smiles as he takes a walk in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 22.

Coffee Walk

Damian Lewis
Another day, another outing for Damian Lewis and his girlfriend Alison
Mosshart, who stroll around N.Y.C.'s Lower East Side on Aug. 22.

Deep in Thought

Lebron James
LeBron James films a commercial on the beach on Aug. 22 in Malibu.

London Calling

Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi gears up for Top Chef London with a stop at the iconic Tower Bridge over the weekend.

Party People

Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner celebrates his 39th birthday with Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky at TAO Chicago over the weekend.

World Travelers

Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt pop up in Tokyo on Aug. 22, the latest stop on their Bullet Train press tour.

In the Pink

Jared Leto
Jared Leto dons his resort wear as he continues his Saint-Tropez vacation on Aug. 21.

Another Galaxy

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi promotes his Entergalactic album at Oakland Arena in California on Aug. 21.

LBD Look

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo turns heads on Aug. 19 while leaving her concert at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Ballroom.

Beverly Bliss

Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez keeps it moving in Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

Summer Stylin'

Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart show off their stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 21.

Rocking the Stage

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - AUGUST 20: Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on August 20, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 in Vancouver, Canada.

Love Me Tender

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on August 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Off The Menu)
Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll — and meets the star of the event — at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. on Aug. 20.

Music Man

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 20: Recording artist Daddy Yankee (C) performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Daddy Yankee performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.

Onscreen Friends

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef, and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

Sing Us a Song

STATELINE, NEVADA - AUGUST 20: Alison Krauss (L) and Robert Plant perform in support of their "Raise the Roof" release on Robert Plant's birthday at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater on August 20, 2022 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform in support of their Raise the Roof release at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater on Aug. 20 in Stateline, Nevada.

Superstar Celebration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Fat Joe, Mary J Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe's birthday celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on Aug. 19 in New York City.

Sibling Love

Prince and Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.

His Prerogative

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Bobby Brown attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Bobby Brown attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.

Working the Stage

MONTERREY, MEXICO - AUGUST 19: Spanish singer Rosalía performing during a Live Concert as a part of 'Motomami' tour at Auditorio Citibanamex, on August 12, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Rosalía performs during her Motomami tour at Auditorio Citibanamex on Aug. 12 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Rock On

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato has fun with the crowd on Aug. 19 during her performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

Heart You

Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson share the love at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of Bullet Train on Aug. 19.

Leader of the Pack

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza and her dogs enjoy a walk around Los Angeles on Aug. 19.

In Your Eyes

Katie Couric Casamigos
Katie Couric has a fangirl moment over cardboard cutouts of George Clooney and Rande Gerber while hosting a Casamigos mixology party at home in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

Helping Hands

Suni Lee
Olympic Gymnast Sunisa Lee surprises students at Amazon's back-to-school donation event at her alma mater, Battle Creek Elementary School, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Green Machine

Ciara
Ciara attends a celebration of Pronghorn's inaugural investment in her Ten To One Caribbean rum at The Gathering Spot in L.A. on Aug. 18.

City Slickers

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson almost blend in with the crowds in New York City on Aug. 18.

Feeling Gr8

Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu.
Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her Eight Reserve by 818 tequila at her 8.18 party at Little Beach House in Malibu.

Don't Panic

Panic at the Disco
Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie performs on Aug. 19 during the Citi Concert Series on Today in N.Y.C.

Something Sweet

Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Bullet Train costars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt receive some elaborate cakes on Aug. 19 during a press conference for the film in Seoul, South Korea.

Party People

Cristo Fernandez
Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernandez and Kola Bokinni kick back on Aug. 18 at the Bad Sisters post-premiere celebration at BFI Southbank in London.

Support System

Kimora Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons is flanked by her kids — sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe and daughters Aoki and Ming — during a back-to-school giveaway with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola in Carson, California, on Aug. 18.

Beer Here

Jimmy Fallon Martin Short
Martin Short and Jimmy Fallon cheers on Aug. 18 during a sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Hands Full

Hillary Duff
Hilary Duff makes an errand run in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.

Happy Couple

Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart have a laugh in New York City on Aug. 18.

Tied Up

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan hits the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

Squad Goals

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman is a squad of one in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

Bump in the Road

Ashley Greene
Mom-to-be Ashley Greene steps out after lunch in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

Happy to Be Here

Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa sports a smile while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

Cracking Wise

T-Pain
T-Pain brings the laughs while celebrating Laffy Taffy's 'Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper' contest on National Tell a Joke Day, Aug. 15, at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago.

Hot Date

Nick jonas priyanka
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get glammed up for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Aug. 17.

Barbie Girl

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss is model-perfect on Aug. 17 in New York City.

One Cute Couple

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Alison Brie and Dave Franco get all dressed up on Aug. 17 for the Los Angeles premiere of Spin Me Round at The London West Hollywood.

Going Green

Doja Cat
Doja Cat totes her new purchase on Aug. 17 after a shopping trip in Calabasas, California.

In the Bag

Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland has her hands full on Aug. 17 after a workout in Los Angeles.

Coming to a Head

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato cracks up as Kenan Thompson pops up during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

Peace Out

JOhn Boyega
John Boyega gives a sign on Aug. 17 while out on New York City's Upper West Side.

Driver's Seat

Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez makes a coffee run in Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

No Sweat

Tom Holland
Tom Holland keeps it casual for a lunch outing in N.Y.C. on Aug. 17.

Happy Hour

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila
Kendall Jenner celebrates the second annual 8.18 week with the 818 Tequila team at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles.

Star in Stripes

Macklemore
Macklemore visits SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

Lunch Bunch

Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi and her brother Sayeed stay close on Aug. 17 after grabbing lunch in N.Y.C.

So Pumped

Jax
Jax shows off her excitement on Aug. 17 while visiting SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Happy Faces

Ava Duvernay
Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, Rhea L. Combs, joins Ava DuVernay at a preview for the Academy Museum of Motion Picture's new exhibit, Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, in L.A. on Aug. 17.

Guitar Hero

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato hits the stage during a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

The National

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin attend National Geographic Documentary Films' premiere screening of The Territory at the CPC Summer Film Festival in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

Smooth Operator

Leon Bridges on his Boundless tour 08/16/22 at Roadrunner Boston, MA
Leon Bridges slows it down during the first of two shows on his Boundless tour on Aug. 16 at the Roadrunner Boston.

Puppy Love

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney gets cuddles from a furry new friend during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California, in partnership with Petco Love

Shine On

Netflix's "Look Both Ways" Los Angeles Special Screening

Aisha Dee and Lili Reinhart sparkle (literally!) at a screening of Netflix's Look Both Ways at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood on Aug. 16.

76 of 95

Raise a Glass

Giveon
Giveon kicks off his Give or Take tour at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia on Aug. 16.

Fur Real

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza takes her pups for a walk around L.A. on Aug. 16.

Mom & Me

Terri Seymour
Terri Seymour brings daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon to the America's Got Talent live show in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

Get Down

The Interrupters
Singer Aimee Interruptur of The Interrupters performs live on stage during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin on Aug. 16.

Carry On

Jacob Batalon
Jacob Batalon and girlfriend Brooke Reyna tote their pup through N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

Here to Help

Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker performs at The Bottoms Up invitational concert on Aug. 14 in Newport, Connecticut, helping to raise $1.1 million for the national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Right Turn

Sofia Vergara
A smiley Sofia Vergara arrives to an America's Got Talent taping in L.A. on Aug. 16.

Feel the Attraction

Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan shoot scenes for their new series, Fatal Attraction, on the beach in L.A. on Aug. 16.

Off Duty

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner steps out in workout wear in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

In the Middle

Kiernan Shipka
Another day, another N.Y.C. outing for Kiernan Shipka on Aug. 16.

Well Suited

Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown looks spiffy on Aug. 15 while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Dress to Impress

Jameela Jamil
Also at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Hollywood premiere on Aug. 15: a comic-clad Jameela Jamil.

Muscle Man

World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo get together at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' upcoming new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 15.

The Gray Man

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan turns heads on Aug. 15 at the premiere of The Rings of Power in Los Angeles.

Shimmer and Shine

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo brings her usual flair to the red carpet at the premiere of The Rings of Power on Aug. 15 in L.A.

No Sweats

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria is casually cool in L.A. on Aug. 15.

Park Place

D Nice
DJ D-Nice attends the EBONY Summer Soireé on Aug. 15 in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

Pound the Pavement

Kiernan shipka
Kiernan Shipka shows off her stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 14.

Good Catch

Cameron Douglas
Cameron Douglas enjoys a summer day in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Aug. 15.

Model Behavior

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. on Aug. 15.