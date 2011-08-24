Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 24, 2011
STREET SMILE
Back stateside after a surfing trip in Hawaii, Reese Witherspoon shares some good vibes – and a vacation glow – after grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
SHOPPING SET
Time to put those rumors to rest! Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith look very much together while on a Wednesday afternoon shopping trip in L.A.
'SCOT' FREE
Following a weekend with the kids, it's back to work for Brad Pitt, who takes a moment to say hello Wednesday while arriving on the Glasgow set of World War Z.
'FACE' TIME
Kendra Wilkinson says hello to her little friend – hubby Hank Baskett – Tuesday in L.A. at the Blu-ray launch of Scarface. "Wow what an event," she Tweeted. "Now that was a reason to party!!"
GUEST OF HONOR
Also at the Scarface event: The film's star, Al Pacino, who holds court from character Tony Montana's iconic throne chair during the evening's QampA portion Tuesday.
WORKING IT
Classy in black, Pippa Middleton arrives to work Wednesday morning in London with shades on and coffee in tow.
DEEP BLUE RI
Rihanna shows off her sexy, slim physique in a bright blue bikini on her vacation yacht in St. Tropez Tuesday.
HANGIN' TOUGH
How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan helps her little mini-me, 2-year-old daughter Satyana, make her way across the monkey bars at a Malibu, Calif., playground Tuesday.
HOT SHOT
A clean-cut Bradley Cooper shows off his police badge and gun Tuesday while on set for his new movie The Place Beyond the Pines in Schenectady, N.Y..
LOCAL EATS
Katherine Heigl lunches with daughter Naleigh and husband Josh Kelley (not pictured) at a restaurant in the actress's Los Feliz, Calif., neighborhood on Tuesday.
KNOCKED-UP KNOCKOUT?
Don't be fooled! Cameron Diaz has a flat tummy under the pregnancy suit she sports Tuesday on the Atlanta set of her new movie What to Expect When You're Expecting.
WINDOW SEAT
Will Smith puts the false rumors about his marriage troubles behind him and makes peace while cruising through Miami on Monday.
LACY LADY
It's a white night for Anne Hathaway, who cuts a slim and sophisticated figure in an Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the London premiere of her romantic flick One Day on Tuesday.
QUAKE COUPLE
Bethenny Frankel and husband Jason Hoppy look relieved Tuesday afternoon after evacuating their N.Y.C. building due to tremors from the Washington, D.C., earthquake. "I just felt the earth shake at lunch!" Frankel Tweeted.
BUMP AND STRETCH!
Mad Men star and mommy-to-be January Jones stays sporty and fit while heading to a Tuesday prenatal yoga class in L.A.
LOW-KEY KRISTIN
DWTS dream girl Kristin Cavallari steps out to lunch in L.A. on Tuesday in an easygoing heather gray maxi skirt and white top.
UP IN ARMS
Work it, girl! Jennifer Lopez straps on her dancing shoes and finds her rhythm while continuing to shoot her new music video Tuesday in L.A.