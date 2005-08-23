Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 24, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

MOVING ON

Credit: Fame

Days after a judge granted her a divorce from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston is all smiles as she films a scene Tuesday for The Break Up in Chicago.

LOLLIPOP GUILD

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson looks sweet on pal (and onetime rumored beau) Wilmer Valderrama at the afterparty for the premiere of her new movie, Undiscovered, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. But Simpson – who plays an aspiring actress in the film – tells PEOPLE, "Wilmer and I are good friends. I don’t know. We just hang out."

SPY GAMES

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto

Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon share a laugh while filming their CIA drama, The Good Shepherd, in Long Island, N.Y., on Tuesday. Damon, who plays agency founder Edward Wilson, spent much of his lunch break mingling with fans, signing autographs and posing for photos.

SPLASH OF COLOR

Credit: Shawn/X17

O.C. star Mischa Barton – who hasn't slowed down since her breakup from Brandon Davis – heads home Tuesday after dinner at her regular joint, Beverly Hills restaurant Koi.

FASHION FORWARD

Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty for Mblem

Mandy Moore takes a time-out from playing herself on HBO's Entourage to launch her clothing line, Mblem, at Fred Segal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

DOGGY BAG

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash

Uma Thurman totes precious cargo – her Chihuahua pup – as she leaves a SoHo building with hotelier boyfriend Andre Balazs on Tuesday.

TEST PATTERN

Britney Spears is a loud and proud mom-to-be in the boldly colored dress she wore while out shopping Monday in Los Angeles with mom Lynne. The popster's baby, her first with hubby Kevin Federline, will make his (or her) world debut next month.

BRUISED BEAUTY

Credit: Steve Dutton / REX

Sienna Miller leaves London's Wyndham's Theatre on Monday sporting angry red marks on her arm. According to a source close to the actress, who has been appearing in a stage production of As You Like It, "Sienna was at the seaside this weekend with some friends and she was swimming and bashed into some rocks."

PINK LADY

Credit: El Woody/Ramey

Paris Hilton walks the walk while filming in Los Angeles on Monday. The heiress turned actress is expected to take Miami this weekend for the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

ROYAL WELCOME

Credit: Daniel Deme / WENN /Landov

Jessica Simpson glitters in a Behnaz Sarafpour gown at the London premiere of The Dukes of Hazzard on Monday. The singer-actress, who says she hasn't been to the U.K. in five years, was overwhelmed by the throngs of British fans who turned out for the event.

FAMILY MEAL

Credit: X17

Heidi Klum, husband Seal and 1-year-old daughter Leni take a walk in Beverly Hills on Monday after stopping for lunch. The expectant supermodel, who is due this month, recently bared all for a spread in Vitals magazine.

By People Staff