Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 23, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 14

RUNNING MEN

Credit: LDP Images

Best buds Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong forgo their two-wheelers for an old fashion foot race Tuesday in Miami Beach, where the actor and cyclist have been vacationing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

HAND IT TO HIM

Credit: COVER PHOTO: Jemal Countess/WireImage; INSIDE PHOTO:Evan Agostini/Getty

Usher takes a bow with his castmates on opening night of Chicago at New York City's Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday. The RampB singer's run as the toe-tapping lawyer Billy Flynn in the Broadway musical will run through Oct. 1.

3 of 14

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

Penelope Cruz gives a parting shot as she heads inside to catch Usher give his regards to Broadway in Chicago.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

WELL ROUNDED

Credit: Jonathan Friolo-Henry A. Flores/Splash News and Pictures

The day after wrapping (and partying for) Georgia Rule, Lindsay Lohan has a quiet Tuesday afternoon of culture with beau Harry Morton at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, where modern sculpture is on exhibit.

Advertisement

5 of 14

MAD HATTER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

It's one bash she was expected to attend: With party hat firmly in place, Lohan (who once got reprimanded by her Rule producers for ) arrives at the film's Hollywood wrap bash Monday, where costars Jane Fonda and Felicity Huffman also made the scene.

6 of 14

LIVING DOLL

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Brooke Shields introduces her 3-year-old daughter Rowan to the wonders of plastic blonde bombshells at the Barbie Live! in Fairytopia event in Hollywood on Saturday. Rowan, along with Ben Stiller's daughter Ella and Brandy's little girl Sy'rai were able to try on Barbie clothes and have a tea party with the Mattel icon before taking in a live stage show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

THE DIAMOND LIFE

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Is this a new trend? Mary-Kate Olsen dresses up her T-shirt with some vintage rocks after a shopping spree at famed Los Angeles jeweler Neil Lane on Tuesday. The actress's first film in two years, the biopic Factory Girl, about pop artist Andy Warhol's muse Edie Sedgwick, is due out in September.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

THE LITTLE ENGINE ...

Credit: Eric Ford

That could – barely. Zach Braff pushes his little green machine (and onetime prop) to the limit as he motors around the set of Scrubs in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday. The actor, who's back shooting the sixth season of the NBC comedy series, hinted recently that this might be the last year for the show.

Advertisement

9 of 14

SMELLS LIKE POSH SPICE

Credit: Chris Uncle/FilmMagi

A svelte-looking Victoria "Posh" Beckham puts pregnancy rumors to rest as she makes her way to dinner at London's Nobu on Tuesday. The latest joint collaboration between the pop star and her footballer husband David? His-and-hers fragrances called Intimately Beckham, which will begin selling in Britain Sept. 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

EXIT STRATEGY

Credit: BARMFame Pictures

Nicole Kidman lets her bodyguard get a handle on one of her two purses as she makes a quick exit from her London hotel Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

A SWEET TREAT

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie takes her cool treat to go while visiting a Malibu pet store Monday with new pal Brody Jenner (not pictured), who recently broke up with Kristin Cavallari.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

PARIS MATCH

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama/AP

That is hot! Paris Hilton gives a thumbs up to her equally star-studded Japanese look-alike while promoting her self-titled album in Toyko on Tuesday. "People go crazy," she says of the disc. "They love it."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

FRIENDLY FACES

Credit: MAlibu Media

Colin Farrell and rising British actress Sally Hawkins share a laugh – and remarkably similar taste in jackets – while filming Woody Allen's latest, untitled project recently in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

BEER GOGGLES?

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Bad boy and chief Jackass Johnny Knoxville salutes the press at the Los Angeles premiere of Beerfest, a buddy comedy about, yes, drinking games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff