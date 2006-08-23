Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 23, 2006
RUNNING MEN
Best buds Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong forgo their two-wheelers for an old fashion foot race Tuesday in Miami Beach, where the actor and cyclist have been vacationing.
HAND IT TO HIM
Usher takes a bow with his castmates on opening night of Chicago at New York City's Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday. The RampB singer's run as the toe-tapping lawyer Billy Flynn in the Broadway musical will run through Oct. 1.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Penelope Cruz gives a parting shot as she heads inside to catch Usher give his regards to Broadway in Chicago.
WELL ROUNDED
The day after wrapping (and partying for) Georgia Rule, Lindsay Lohan has a quiet Tuesday afternoon of culture with beau Harry Morton at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, where modern sculpture is on exhibit.
MAD HATTER
LIVING DOLL
Brooke Shields introduces her 3-year-old daughter Rowan to the wonders of plastic blonde bombshells at the Barbie Live! in Fairytopia event in Hollywood on Saturday. Rowan, along with Ben Stiller's daughter Ella and Brandy's little girl Sy'rai were able to try on Barbie clothes and have a tea party with the Mattel icon before taking in a live stage show.
THE DIAMOND LIFE
Is this a new trend? Mary-Kate Olsen dresses up her T-shirt with some vintage rocks after a shopping spree at famed Los Angeles jeweler Neil Lane on Tuesday. The actress's first film in two years, the biopic Factory Girl, about pop artist Andy Warhol's muse Edie Sedgwick, is due out in September.
THE LITTLE ENGINE ...
That could – barely. Zach Braff pushes his little green machine (and onetime prop) to the limit as he motors around the set of Scrubs in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday. The actor, who's back shooting the sixth season of the NBC comedy series, hinted recently that this might be the last year for the show.
SMELLS LIKE POSH SPICE
A svelte-looking Victoria "Posh" Beckham puts pregnancy rumors to rest as she makes her way to dinner at London's Nobu on Tuesday. The latest joint collaboration between the pop star and her footballer husband David? His-and-hers fragrances called Intimately Beckham, which will begin selling in Britain Sept. 1.
EXIT STRATEGY
Nicole Kidman lets her bodyguard get a handle on one of her two purses as she makes a quick exit from her London hotel Monday.
A SWEET TREAT
Nicole Richie takes her cool treat to go while visiting a Malibu pet store Monday with new pal Brody Jenner (not pictured), who recently broke up with Kristin Cavallari.
PARIS MATCH
That is hot! Paris Hilton gives a thumbs up to her equally star-studded Japanese look-alike while promoting her self-titled album in Toyko on Tuesday. "People go crazy," she says of the disc. "They love it."
FRIENDLY FACES
Colin Farrell and rising British actress Sally Hawkins share a laugh – and remarkably similar taste in jackets – while filming Woody Allen's latest, untitled project recently in London.
BEER GOGGLES?
Bad boy and chief Jackass Johnny Knoxville salutes the press at the Los Angeles premiere of Beerfest, a buddy comedy about, yes, drinking games.