Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hang Tight in New York City, Plus Zooey Deschanel, Nicole Richie & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 21, 2019 06:00 AM

Walk the Walk

Splash News Online

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in step on Tuesday as they go for a walk in N.Y.C.

At the Red-y

Splash News Online

A smiling Anna Faris greets photographers in New York City on Tuesday.

Better Together

John Lamparski/Getty

Akon and Omari Hardwick pause for a photo during a visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Big Winner

Dave Benett/Getty

Raindance 2019 Icon Award winner Olivia Colman gives her acceptance speech at the Raindance Film Festival’s Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

Dream Team

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel, Norah Weinstein and Sophia Rossi celebrate the donation of 1 million backpacks from Baby2Baby, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers to students across Los Angeles at 107th Street Elementary in L.A. on Tuesday.

Date Night

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the L.A. screening of Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not on Monday at the ArcLight in Culver City, California.

Fashion Flashback

Rachel Luna/Getty

Costars and longtime BFFs Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth pose together at the Beverly Hills, 90210 Costume Exhibit Event on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Window Shopping

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Omari Hardwick flashes a peace sign outside the Saks Fifth Avenue window display in celebration of Power’s final season on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Fresh Faced

MEGA

Sophie Turner steps out makeup-free after shopping in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday. 

Radio Rush

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Snoop Dogg livens things up during his visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Let's Dance

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams arrive at the Fosse/Verdon TV show Awardsline panel on Monday in L.A.

New Family

Ted S Warren/AP/Shutterstock

Russell Wilson, wife Ciara and Macklemore introduce themselves as new members of the Seattle Sounders’ team ownership group on Monday in Seattle. 

Traffic Stopper

MEGA

Gigi Hadid secures her AirPods as she sprints across a crosswalk on Monday in N.Y.C. 

City Scene

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan throws up a peace sign as he heads down an N.Y.C. street on Monday.

Tall Talent

Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock

Shaquille O’Neal is all smiles at his Big & Tall Model Search presented by JCPenney and Wilhelmina at STK Downtown on Monday in N.Y.C. 

On a Roll

Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Zachary Levi rides a skateboard at the Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage and Screen event at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Music Icon

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Flavor Flav strikes a pose as WE tv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on Monday in N.Y.C.

Afternoon Delight

Faith Moran/GC Images

Hugh Jackman is seen leaving Barchetta at Cottesloe Beach after having lunch with friends on Tuesday in Perth, Australia.

Beach Bod

Chris Hemsworth hangs out at the beach with friends in Byron Bay, Australia, on Monday.

In the Bag

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Danielle Jonas and daughter Alena do STEM projects created by Ziploc Brand and KiwiCo as they prepare for back-to-school in Philadelphia on Monday.

Crowd Pleaser

Jake West Photo

Rapper Rich Brian performs to a sea of fans at the inaugural Head in the Clouds festival at L.A. State Historic Park.

Picture Perfect

Splash News Online

Lily Collins has a moment on Monday while shooting a scene for Emily in Paris in the City of Light.

Color Rush

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lindsey Vonn smiles for the crowds while leaving the Today studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

VIP Visitor

Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan pets a pooch on Monday during a break on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.

Water World

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Javier Bardem joins Greenpeace on Monday to demand a Global Ocean Treaty during a gathering in New York City’s Times Square, tied to the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his film Sanctuary.

Swing It, Steph!

Brian Stukes/Getty

Stephen Curry launches the first NCAA Division 1 Golf Team for Howard University at Langston Golf Course & Driving Range in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Coffee Walk

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski steps out with her morning java in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Cast Clowns

Adam Jackson/Spiegelworld

Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier head backstage at OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.

Covered Up

The Image Direct

Olivia Munn is spotted on the set of her new movie Violet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chef's Choice

Ralph Notaro/Splash News

Mario Lopez pops behind the kitchen counter with celebrity cook Steve Martorano to make spaghetti and tomato sauce at Cafe Martorano in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. 

Dashing Dascha

Noam Galai/Getty

BACARDI and Dascha Polanco celebrate National Rum Day with a party at Las’ Lap in New York City on Friday night.

I Heart You

Hedge Night Club

Teresa Giudice crosses state lines to visit Hamptons, New York, spot Hedge Club, where she hosts “Good Life Saturdays” over the weekend.

School Ties

Tilt Media Works

Boyband B5 hangs out in Pittsburgh over the weekend at a back to school event presented by Wamo 100.1 and Lucretia Mcgee.

Helping Hands

Amy Sussman/Getty

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey attend the American Cancer Society’s California Spirit 34 Food and Wine Benefit at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday.

School Rules

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Ciara helps kids get ready for day one during Amazon’s Happy School Year event on Sunday at West Hollywood’s Lombardi House.

Boutique Boxing

Jared Siskin/Getty

Pitbull flexes at GRIT BXNG, his latest business venture with life coach Tony Robbins and The Learning Annex founder Bill Zanker, on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Cute Couple Alert

BACKGRID

Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe go shopping in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday.

Sing Thing

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Katharine McPhee hits the red carpet at the Vocal Star Annual Seminar at Loews Hollywood Hotel on Sunday.

He-Man Update

Rich Polk/Getty

Kevin Smith shares his excitement about the return of He-Man: Power of Grayskull at 2019 Power-Con in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.

Bright & Bold

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Busy Philipps goes for a summer stroll wearing a colorful romper, baby blue shades and yellow sandals on Saturday in L.A.

Fall Fashion Fun

Denise Truscello/Getty

Martha Hunt snaps a selfie while debuting Victoria’s Secret’s new fall collection debut at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Looking Sharp

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jean-Marc Vallée and Patricia Clarkson have a laugh at the HBO For Your Consideration event for Sharp Objects on Sunday in L.A.

Back It Up

Victor Chavez/Getty

Hosts Isabella de la Torre “Bala” and Jaime Camil go back to back during the Kids’ Choice Awards México 2019 at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City on Saturday.

Live Music in Montauk

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Idris Elba attends The Surf Lodge Presents: Vanessa Da Mata in Montauk, New York, on Sunday.

Treating Themselves

Nemo/BACKGRID

Emma Roberts and stylist Brit Elkin enjoyed some skin R&R at Kate Somerville on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Friday.

Boys' Night Out

John Parra/Getty

Drake and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman attend the Hublot collectors’ dinner at Papi Steak with Haute Living cover star French Montana on Sunday in Miami. 

Brother in Byron