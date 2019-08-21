Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hang Tight in New York City, Plus Zooey Deschanel, Nicole Richie & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Walk the Walk
Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in step on Tuesday as they go for a walk in N.Y.C.
At the Red-y
A smiling Anna Faris greets photographers in New York City on Tuesday.
Better Together
Akon and Omari Hardwick pause for a photo during a visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Big Winner
Raindance 2019 Icon Award winner Olivia Colman gives her acceptance speech at the Raindance Film Festival’s Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday night.
Dream Team
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel, Norah Weinstein and Sophia Rossi celebrate the donation of 1 million backpacks from Baby2Baby, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers to students across Los Angeles at 107th Street Elementary in L.A. on Tuesday.
Date Night
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the L.A. screening of Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not on Monday at the ArcLight in Culver City, California.
Fashion Flashback
Costars and longtime BFFs Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth pose together at the Beverly Hills, 90210 Costume Exhibit Event on Monday in Los Angeles.
Window Shopping
Omari Hardwick flashes a peace sign outside the Saks Fifth Avenue window display in celebration of Power’s final season on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fresh Faced
Sophie Turner steps out makeup-free after shopping in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
Radio Rush
Snoop Dogg livens things up during his visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
Let's Dance
Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams arrive at the Fosse/Verdon TV show Awardsline panel on Monday in L.A.
New Family
Russell Wilson, wife Ciara and Macklemore introduce themselves as new members of the Seattle Sounders’ team ownership group on Monday in Seattle.
Traffic Stopper
Gigi Hadid secures her AirPods as she sprints across a crosswalk on Monday in N.Y.C.
City Scene
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan throws up a peace sign as he heads down an N.Y.C. street on Monday.
Tall Talent
Shaquille O’Neal is all smiles at his Big & Tall Model Search presented by JCPenney and Wilhelmina at STK Downtown on Monday in N.Y.C.
On a Roll
Zachary Levi rides a skateboard at the Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage and Screen event at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Music Icon
Flavor Flav strikes a pose as WE tv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on Monday in N.Y.C.
Afternoon Delight
Hugh Jackman is seen leaving Barchetta at Cottesloe Beach after having lunch with friends on Tuesday in Perth, Australia.
Beach Bod
Chris Hemsworth hangs out at the beach with friends in Byron Bay, Australia, on Monday.
In the Bag
Danielle Jonas and daughter Alena do STEM projects created by Ziploc Brand and KiwiCo as they prepare for back-to-school in Philadelphia on Monday.
Crowd Pleaser
Rapper Rich Brian performs to a sea of fans at the inaugural Head in the Clouds festival at L.A. State Historic Park.
Picture Perfect
Lily Collins has a moment on Monday while shooting a scene for Emily in Paris in the City of Light.
Color Rush
Lindsey Vonn smiles for the crowds while leaving the Today studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
VIP Visitor
Rachel Brosnahan pets a pooch on Monday during a break on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.
Water World
Javier Bardem joins Greenpeace on Monday to demand a Global Ocean Treaty during a gathering in New York City’s Times Square, tied to the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his film Sanctuary.
Swing It, Steph!
Stephen Curry launches the first NCAA Division 1 Golf Team for Howard University at Langston Golf Course & Driving Range in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Coffee Walk
Emily Ratajkowski steps out with her morning java in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Cast Clowns
Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier head backstage at OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.
Covered Up
Olivia Munn is spotted on the set of her new movie Violet in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Chef's Choice
Mario Lopez pops behind the kitchen counter with celebrity cook Steve Martorano to make spaghetti and tomato sauce at Cafe Martorano in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.
Dashing Dascha
BACARDI and Dascha Polanco celebrate National Rum Day with a party at Las’ Lap in New York City on Friday night.
I Heart You
Teresa Giudice crosses state lines to visit Hamptons, New York, spot Hedge Club, where she hosts “Good Life Saturdays” over the weekend.
School Ties
Boyband B5 hangs out in Pittsburgh over the weekend at a back to school event presented by Wamo 100.1 and Lucretia Mcgee.
Helping Hands
Patrick and Jillian Dempsey attend the American Cancer Society’s California Spirit 34 Food and Wine Benefit at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Sunday.
School Rules
Ciara helps kids get ready for day one during Amazon’s Happy School Year event on Sunday at West Hollywood’s Lombardi House.
Boutique Boxing
Pitbull flexes at GRIT BXNG, his latest business venture with life coach Tony Robbins and The Learning Annex founder Bill Zanker, on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Cute Couple Alert
Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe go shopping in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday.
Sing Thing
Katharine McPhee hits the red carpet at the Vocal Star Annual Seminar at Loews Hollywood Hotel on Sunday.
He-Man Update
Kevin Smith shares his excitement about the return of He-Man: Power of Grayskull at 2019 Power-Con in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.
Bright & Bold
Busy Philipps goes for a summer stroll wearing a colorful romper, baby blue shades and yellow sandals on Saturday in L.A.
Fall Fashion Fun
Martha Hunt snaps a selfie while debuting Victoria’s Secret’s new fall collection debut at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Looking Sharp
Jean-Marc Vallée and Patricia Clarkson have a laugh at the HBO For Your Consideration event for Sharp Objects on Sunday in L.A.
Back It Up
Hosts Isabella de la Torre “Bala” and Jaime Camil go back to back during the Kids’ Choice Awards México 2019 at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City on Saturday.
Live Music in Montauk
Idris Elba attends The Surf Lodge Presents: Vanessa Da Mata in Montauk, New York, on Sunday.
Treating Themselves
Emma Roberts and stylist Brit Elkin enjoyed some skin R&R at Kate Somerville on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Friday.
Boys' Night Out
Drake and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman attend the Hublot collectors’ dinner at Papi Steak with Haute Living cover star French Montana on Sunday in Miami.