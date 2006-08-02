Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 2, 2006

PAMPER THYSELF

Lindsay Lohan – who was recently scolded by a studio boss for her work ethic – relaxes while getting a mani-pedi at a West Hollywood nail salon on Tuesday.

DIVA EVA

Eva Longoria, looking Barbie Doll cute in her short shorts, heads out to meet pals at Los Angeles eatery Cafe Med for lunch Tuesday.

TOGETHER AGAIN

Chaperoned by Oliver Stone, Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Josh Hartnett reunite Tuesday at the director's New York City screening of World Trade Center. Work had kept the Black Dahlia costars separated for most of July, fueling rumors of a breakup.

'SUPER' GIRL

Kate Bosworth glimmers in gold (and shows off her new bangs) at the Tokyo premiere of Superman Returns on Wednesday.

DIDDY DOES IT

He sure loves the high life: Sean "Diddy" Combs goes up, up and away before tumbling over on a trampoline on Saint-Tropez's Nikki Beach during his annual White party on Tuesday.

NIGHT & DAY

Chameleon-like actor Daniel Day-Lewis undergoes an extreme makeover for his role as a Texas oil prospector on the Los Angeles set of the period drama There Will Be Blood on Tuesday.

GIRL DATE

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson reconnect Monday for an evening out at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. While Ashlee just finished her U.S. tour, Jessica is gearing up to promote her new album A Public Affair, which hits stores Aug. 29.

THE NEWLYWEDS

After a whirlwind wedding weekend in Saint-Tropez, Pam Anderson and Kid Rock touch down in Los Angeles on Monday. The couple, whose ceremony wasn't a legal union, plan to make the whole thing official with several Stateside ceremonies.

PERFECT FIT

Madonna makes her mark at the new Square of Fame at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The pop diva is the first celebrity to lend a hand to the exhibit, modeled after the one at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

MOMMY TRACK

New mom Gwen Stefani suits up in stylish comfort while heading to a Studio City, Calif., recording studio on Monday.

THRILL RIDE

Scarlett Johansson gets swept up on the Cyclone while filming a music video for Bob Dylan's new song "When the Deal Goes Down" on Monday at Coney Island's Astroland amusement park in Brooklyn, N.Y.

SEEING RED

No, Jude Law didn't get into a street fight. The actor is just having a bloody good time filming the romantic comedy My Blueberry Nights on Monday. Grammy winner Norah Jones and Oscar winner Rachel Weisz costar in the movie.

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

It's an undercover Marisa Tomei (in a red wig), cooling her high heels Tuesday on the New York City set of her crime drama Before the Devil Knows You're Dead.

DANCE FEVER

Kylie Minogue gets in the swing of things as she leaves the London premiere of Brasil Brasileiro, a live samba performance featuring 50 dancers and live musicians.

'AMERICAN' PASTIME

Russell Crowe looks ready to hit the field on the New York City set of his film American Gangster. The Oscar winner plays real-life detective Richie Roberts, who busted a Harlem drug ring in the 1970s.

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Though they separated in March, Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons are the picture of a happy family with daughters (from left) Aoki, 4, and Ming, 6, during the Art for Life benefit at the couple's East Hampton, N.Y., estate recently. The annual fund-raiser supports arts programs for inner-city kids.

