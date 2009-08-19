Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 19, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

EASY STREET

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

Look who's got street style! Renée Zellweger (in Carolina Herrera) makes a safe arrival to the New York City premiere of her latest film, My One and Only, at the Paris Theatre on Tuesday. The comedy, which costars Kevin Bacon, opens in theaters Aug. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

OH, CANADA!

Credit: GSI Media

Attention shoppers! New Moon hunk Kellan Lutz ditches his workout gear for some shopping during a little downtime in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday.

3 of 15

MY LITTLE PONY

Credit: shaRRp/Splash News Online

AnnaLynne McCord gets back in the saddle in Los Angeles on Tuesday, donning a helmet and riding boots to film a scene for 90210. The devious drama returns to the CW on Sept. 8.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BOARDING PASS

Credit: Rachpoot/INF

After spending some time stateside to guest-judge a round of American Idol auditions, Victoria Beckham, son Romeo, 6, and a plush pal prepare to fly from Los Angeles to London on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FACE TIME

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Is she working her funny bone? Amanda Seyfried gets animated while on the set of her new film, Letters to Juliet, in New York's Bryant Park on Tuesday. Seyfriend's latest film, Jennifer's Body, which costars Megan Fox, hits the big screen Sept. 18.

6 of 15

IN TUNE

Credit: Flynet

Is he going to bring sexy back – again? Justin Timberlake gets in the mood, making goofy faces Tuesday while heading into a Hollywood, Calif., recording studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

LUNCH DATE

Credit: WENN

With his trademark locks lilting in the breeze, Fabio enjoys a lunch with friends at La Conversation restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MIAMI HEAT

Credit: Mavrix

After strolling hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. last week, Kanye West and on-again girlfriend Amber Rose take their romance to warmer climates Tuesday, sunbathing poolside at the Fontainebleau in Miami.

Advertisement

9 of 15

SET TO GO

Credit: Mike Disciullo/Bauer-Griffin

She looks happy to be there! A beaming Julia Roberts prepares for action on the set of her latest movie, Eat, Pray, Love, filming Tuesday in New York City. The drama is based on the bestselling memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

'DAY' PLAYER

Credit: Clint Brewer/TC/Splash News Online

After celebrating stepdaughter Rumer Willis's 21st birthday in Las Vegas, it's back to work Tuesday for Ashton Kutcher on the Brentwood, Calif., set of Valentine's Day. The ensemble comedy also stars Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

'HOLY' ROLLER

Credit: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters/Landov

Lady Gaga tones down her typically over-the-top ensembles during a sightseeing adventure Tuesday through Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday. The pop star, who will perform in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, told Israeli journalists she expects her visit to be "sacred and holy."

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

ALL WRAPPED UP

Credit: Courtesy of Borgota

Karina Smirnoff and Maksim Chmerkovskiy look ready to tango after a romantic sushi dinner at Izakaya restaurant at the Borgata Hotel Casino amp Spa in Atlantic City, N.J., on Monday. "We do everything together!" the bride-to-be, who also stars with her fiancé in Broadway's Burn the Floor, recently told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

THINK PINK

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Christina Applegate is radiant outside the New York City studio of Good Morning America, where she discussed her cancer foundation Right Action for Women on Tuesday. The breast-cancer survivor, who underwent a double mastectomy last year, hopes to help women at high risk for the disease pay for expensive MRI tests.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

RIDE ALONG

Credit: John Linton Photography/Rex

Lance Armstrong leads his fans through the rainy town of Paisley, Scotland, after inviting Twitter followers to join him for a group bike ride on Tuesday. "Thanks to everyone who turned up to ride in Paisley!" he Tweeted. "I figured we'd have a nice ride for a dozen or so. But 100's came. Haha! Awesome!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

'HOLMES' BOYS

Credit: Empics Entertainment/ABACA

A costumed Jude Law, who is expecting his fourth child in the fall, and costar Robert Downey Jr. get into character on the London set of Sherlock Holmes on Tuesday. The Guy Ritchie-directed movie opens on Christmas Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff