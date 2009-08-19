Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 19, 2009
EASY STREET
Look who's got street style! Renée Zellweger (in Carolina Herrera) makes a safe arrival to the New York City premiere of her latest film, My One and Only, at the Paris Theatre on Tuesday. The comedy, which costars Kevin Bacon, opens in theaters Aug. 21.
OH, CANADA!
Attention shoppers! New Moon hunk Kellan Lutz ditches his workout gear for some shopping during a little downtime in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday.
MY LITTLE PONY
AnnaLynne McCord gets back in the saddle in Los Angeles on Tuesday, donning a helmet and riding boots to film a scene for 90210. The devious drama returns to the CW on Sept. 8.
BOARDING PASS
After spending some time stateside to guest-judge a round of American Idol auditions, Victoria Beckham, son Romeo, 6, and a plush pal prepare to fly from Los Angeles to London on Tuesday.
FACE TIME
Is she working her funny bone? Amanda Seyfried gets animated while on the set of her new film, Letters to Juliet, in New York's Bryant Park on Tuesday. Seyfriend's latest film, Jennifer's Body, which costars Megan Fox, hits the big screen Sept. 18.
IN TUNE
Is he going to bring sexy back – again? Justin Timberlake gets in the mood, making goofy faces Tuesday while heading into a Hollywood, Calif., recording studio.
LUNCH DATE
With his trademark locks lilting in the breeze, Fabio enjoys a lunch with friends at La Conversation restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.
MIAMI HEAT
After strolling hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. last week, Kanye West and on-again girlfriend Amber Rose take their romance to warmer climates Tuesday, sunbathing poolside at the Fontainebleau in Miami.
SET TO GO
She looks happy to be there! A beaming Julia Roberts prepares for action on the set of her latest movie, Eat, Pray, Love, filming Tuesday in New York City. The drama is based on the bestselling memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert.
'DAY' PLAYER
After celebrating stepdaughter Rumer Willis's 21st birthday in Las Vegas, it's back to work Tuesday for Ashton Kutcher on the Brentwood, Calif., set of Valentine's Day. The ensemble comedy also stars Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway.
'HOLY' ROLLER
Lady Gaga tones down her typically over-the-top ensembles during a sightseeing adventure Tuesday through Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday. The pop star, who will perform in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, told Israeli journalists she expects her visit to be "sacred and holy."
ALL WRAPPED UP
Karina Smirnoff and Maksim Chmerkovskiy look ready to tango after a romantic sushi dinner at Izakaya restaurant at the Borgata Hotel Casino amp Spa in Atlantic City, N.J., on Monday. "We do everything together!" the bride-to-be, who also stars with her fiancé in Broadway's Burn the Floor, recently told PEOPLE.
THINK PINK
Christina Applegate is radiant outside the New York City studio of Good Morning America, where she discussed her cancer foundation Right Action for Women on Tuesday. The breast-cancer survivor, who underwent a double mastectomy last year, hopes to help women at high risk for the disease pay for expensive MRI tests.
RIDE ALONG
Lance Armstrong leads his fans through the rainy town of Paisley, Scotland, after inviting Twitter followers to join him for a group bike ride on Tuesday. "Thanks to everyone who turned up to ride in Paisley!" he Tweeted. "I figured we'd have a nice ride for a dozen or so. But 100's came. Haha! Awesome!"