Heidi Klum Hits AGT Season 16 Live Shows, Plus Wells Adams and Lil Jon, Christine Baranski & More

Print Party
Heidi Klum attends the America's Got Talent season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.
Turn Up in Paradise
Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.
A-list Arrival
Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the On Broadway N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.
Tee Time
Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California.
Sealed with a Kiss
Paris Hilton receives a sweet kiss from Carter Reum as she gets ready for her Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Thandiwe Newton and daughter Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures' Reminiscence L.A. premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.
Dapper Diner
Justin Bieber sports a white suit and carries a cane as he heads to a dinner party with friends at Crustacean Restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Out on the Town
Bella Hadid layers up in beige and brown tones while out in London on Aug. 17.
Red Carpet Couple
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney's premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.
California Cruiser
KJ Apa heads to a coffee shop on his Harley Davidson to meet friends in L.A. on Aug. 16.
Photo Ready
Zoey Deutch is seen on the set of Not Okay snapping photos on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.
On the Move
Lily-Rose Depp chats with a friend on her way to grab coffee on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.
Tequila Time
Kendall Jenner gets into the partying spirt by pouring shots of her 818 Tequila to restaurant guests in Southhampton on Aug. 16.
Park Playtime
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and pup Tarzan spend a relaxing day out at a park in Toronto on Aug. 16.
Gym Sesh
Vanessa Hudgens heads to the Dogpound gym in an all-blue workout outfit on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood.
Marvel Magic
Simu Liu attends the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings world premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.
Pumped for the Premiere
Also at the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina waves to fans as she hits the red carpet.
Beach Set
Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of WeCrashed on Aug. 16 at The Shores at Atlantic Beach in Atlantic Beach, New York.
Support the Arts
Danny Glover speaks onstage at the celebration of California Gov. Newsom signing $50 million in financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.
Nail Day
Jennifer Garner heads to lunch after getting her nails done on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.
Star Power
Weird Al Yankovic speaks on behalf of Don McLean as McLean is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 16 in Hollywood.
Late Night Chat
Jai Courtney guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Sean Penn and daughter Dylan attend the special screening of Flag Day at Harmony Gold on Aug. 16 in L.A.
Boy Blue
Colin Jost beams on Aug. 16 while making his way to a standup gig in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Got Game?
Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Malibu for some volleyball on Aug. 15.
Bright Spot
Regina King stuns on Aug. 14 during Cadillac Day at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.
Dog Days
Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in the Hudson Valley area of New York on Aug. 15.
Rock On
Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.
Exit Strategy
Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.
Main Squeeze
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, Meet Cute.
Swing Town
Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.
Sweet Talk
Lupita Nyong'o hosts a screening of Candyman at CineBistro Peachtree Corners on Aug. 15 in Georgia.
Capped Off
Cedric The Entertainer attends his 8th annual golf classic Lexus VIP pairings party at Bogie's in Westlake Village, California, on Aug. 15.
Friends First
Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow link arms while leaving the Aug. 15 Jennifer Klein Day of
Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.
Summer Colors
Jhené Aiko leaves the Aug. 15 Lionne Garden fashion show in style in Los Angeles.
Feeling Free
Shawn Levy and Rachel Zoe stick together at the Cinema Society screening of Free Guy in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 15.
Hello Again
A casual Tim Meadows takes an Aug. 15 walk around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.
Lady in Red
The Bachelor alumna Sarah Trott hosts a launch party for her new From Here to Where podcast on Aug. 12 in L.A.
Walk That Walk
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show sweet PDA while heading to a lunch date at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.
Fuller House
Full House stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos share a laugh onstage during a mini cast reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2021.
Pizza Delivery
Harrison Ford takes a casual stroll in London after picking up a pizza for lunch.
Rumors Have It
Lizzo rides around in a convertible Bentley enjoying her new song "Rumors" on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
Model Behavior
Megan Fox stands out in a red Jacquemus jumper and matching skirt as she exits a Milk Studios photoshoot in Los Angeles.
Everybody's Talking
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival's screening of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.
Snacks and Chill
Ariana Grande arrives at a friend's place with a box of donuts on Aug. 13 in L.A.
Saweet Summer
Saweetie headlines Sprite's Live from the Label virtual concert series at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Aug. 12 in L.A.
Puppy Playdate
Kaia Gerber enjoys a day at the dog park with a friend in L.A. on Aug. 12.
Camera Ready
Regina Hall has a glow while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 12.
One Cute Couple
Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams have tongues wagging (their own!) at the Aug. 12 Bachelor in Paradise and The Ultimate Surfer premiere at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.
Funny Faces
Neil Patrick Harris has some fun with the cameras on Aug. 12 while hanging with friends in Nerano, Italy.
Piano Man
Kit Harington shows off his talents during the 'Kit Harington Straight Up Goes for It' segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Denim Daze
Rihanna continues her style streak while out for the night in N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.
'Free' for All
Taika Waititi is missing Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy opening night fan event at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Aug. 12.
Dream Maker
Kevin Costner has his eye on the ball while making his way to the field during the "Field of Dreams" baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Iowa on Aug. 12.
Lunch Bunch
Lil Nas X makes his way to a taco truck in L.A. for a bite on Aug. 12.
Up to Bat
Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia pucker up on Aug. 12 at the Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game to benefit Maimonides Medical Center at Maimonides Park in New York.
Sing Thing
Boy George hits all the right notes on Aug. 12 during a performance in Saffron Walden, England.
City Stroll
Peta Murgatroyd visits husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on his Max and Val Tour on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Top of the World
Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky wears her medals on the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Iconic Costars
Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film And Just Like That on the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.
Wine O'Clock
Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg host a putting party with Meiomi, the official wine of the PGA Tour.
Ready for a Meet Cute
Pete Davidson smiles behind a script while on set for Meet Cute in Brooklyn on Aug. 11.
Mother-Daughter Fun
Ciara and her daughter Sienna enjoy a backyard viewing party for Gabby's Dollhouse on Aug. 11.
Surf's Up!
Chris Hemsworth hits the beach in Byron Bay for a socially distanced birthday surf on Aug. 12.