Star Tracks: Wednesday, August 17, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

MAKING A SCENE

Credit: SWNS/Abaca

After arriving in Glasgow, Scotland on a private train, PEOPLE cover star Brad Pitt returns to work Wednesday, shooting scenes for new movie World War Z.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

BEACH BABE

Credit: Flynet

A beaming Julia Roberts emerges from the water in Kauai, Hawaii, Tuesday, where the actress is vacationing with husband Danny Moder and their kids (not pictured).

3 of 15

SURPRISE!

Credit: Xposure

What's she up to? A cheeky – and oh-so-stylishPippa Middleton gives a smile in central London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

EASY RIDER

Credit: P Stevens/Startraks

And he's off! The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield makes his way around West Hollywood Tuesday on his trusty Vespa.

Advertisement

5 of 15

CARRY ON

Credit: Splash News Online

What a cute pick-me-up! How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan gives her 2-year-old daughter Satyana a lift in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.

6 of 15

BUMP WATCH

Credit: X17

Can you spot the baby bump? All eyes are on mom-to-be Hilary Duff's burgeoning belly as she does a little shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

BOWLED OVER

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

She's getting a kiss from The Dude! Jeff Bridges puckers up to The Big Lebowski costar Julianne Moore Tuesday night at the release of the Blu-Ray edition of the cult film in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Credit: Ramey

Alanis Morissette and husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway only have eyes for their precious cargo – son Ever, nearly 8 months – in Venice, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

DEPARTURE DATE

Credit: X17

Christina, is that you? Sporting oversized shades and a hat, Aguilera tries to keep a low-profile Tuesday while flying out of LAX with boyfriend Matthew Rutler.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

FRINGE BENEFIT

Credit: GSI Media

Cowboys & Aliens star Olivia Wilde stays hippie chic while out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HEROIC MEASURES

Credit: Swarbrick/Watts/INF

Someone call for a superhero? Action star Chris Evans suits up to save the world Tuesday, reporting to the Cleveland set of The Avengers as alter ego Captain America.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BUMP IT UP

Credit: Flynet

Mom-to-be Rebecca Gayheart shows off her baby bump in blue while running Tuesday-afternoon errands in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

BLUE CRUSH

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

Good luck, Chuck! Ed Westwick works his smoldering good looks while sharing the spotlight with a four-legged friend on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

IN GEAR

Credit: Flynet

Ashley Tisdale sticks to her workout regimen, topping off her sporty look with a colorful cap and shades while heading to a West Hollywood gym on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

MONEY MAN

Credit: Charlie Luciano/Startraks

Melissa & Joey star Joey Lawrence brings out the big guns – and his wallet! – to feed the parking meter in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff