Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 17, 2005
TWO-STEP
Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen keep pace Monday on a trip to a Los Angeles record store. The sisters, who spent much of the summer apart, will soon be separated again: Ashley is returning to Manhattan for her sophomore year at NYU this fall, while Mary-Kate will be based outside the city for her independent-study program.
BYE, BYE, BABY
Ben Affleck plants a kiss on Jennifer Garner before the two part ways at LAX recently. The couple, who wed in a secret ceremony on June 29, are expecting their first child in November.
TWO FACES OF EVA
Small-screen Eva, meet big-screen Eva: Longoria (left) and Mendes get together for the "Be More You" fashion Web site launch in Hollywood on Tuesday.
BUSINESS CASUAL
A decidedly dressed-down George Clooney (left) and business partner Rande Gerber (a.k.a. Cindy Crawford's other half) stroll down Madison Avenue on Monday. The duo, who are reportedly planning a Las Vegas hotel and casino, stopped in Barneys and gave money to a panhandler.
VIEW FROM ABOVE
Not quite shouting it from the rooftops, but close: Jude Law has an animated conversation while peeking through a skylight at his mother Maggie's house in Vaudelnay, France, on Friday. The actor has been in talks with fiancée Sienna Miller since he confessed last month to cheating with his kids' nanny.
FAST EXIT
With her contrite beau in France, Sienna Miller (leaving London's Wyndham's Theatre on Saturday) remains hard at work performing in the play As You Like It. As for her and Law's status, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, "They are still in limbo."
WIGGED OUT
No, Hilary Duff hasn't gone to the dark side: She's just wearing a brunette wig while singing her hit "Wake Up" on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, Calif., on Monday. (The blonde singer-actress wears a similar hairpiece in her video for the song.)
CELEBRITY MOLE
Matt Damon makes time for fans Monday between takes on the New York City set of The Good Shepherd. Damon plays CIA founder James Wilson in the thriller, while director Robert De Niro plays him in his later years.
HANGING ON
Adrian Grenier gets an affectionate squeeze from an unidentified pal in Bridgehampton, N.Y., during the weekend, where the Entourage star played host to the town's annual Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge.
SCANDAL-OUS WOMAN
Cate Blanchett stays bundled up on the London set up her upcoming movie, Notes on a Scandal. In the film, based on the Zoë Heller novel, the Aussie actress plays a teacher who has an affair with a teenage student.
TEAM PLAYER
Toni Braxton shows where her loyalty lies as she exits Beverly Hills' Kitson boutique on Monday. The celeb-friendly shop has reported that "Team Aniston" shirts are outselling "Team Jolie" tops 25-1.