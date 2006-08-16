Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 16, 2006
RETRO FIT
Christina Aguilera makes a red-hot appearance on her way to Good Morning America on Tuesday, where she talked up her new album Back to Basics. The singer will perform live on GMA's concert series Friday.
'BACK' ON TRACK
Later, Aguilera sticks to her Basics – red and white – as she stops by MTV's TRL.
AIN'T NO OTHER MAN
Aguilera ends the night with eyes – and lips – only for husband Jordan Bratman at her album release party at New York City's Marquee.
RYDIN' HIGH
Kate Hudson, who announced her separation from rocker husband Chris Robinson on Monday, gives 2-year-old son Ryder a high seat and a treat (ice cream!) during a recent outing in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
SUITE MUSIC
All signs point to South Beach for Paris Hilton and her club cohorts Brandon Davis and sister Nicky at the heiress's bash for her self-titled album (out Aug. 22) at Miami's Suite nightclub on Tuesday.
THE BODY: NEXT GENERATION
Never mind the Heidi vs. Elle dust-up: Jessica Biel, who's been in the Big Apple promoting her drama The Illusionist, lives up to her Esquire's "Sexiest Woman Alive" billing at the film's premiere on Tuesday.
MALIBU MAMA
Newlywed Pamela Anderson, who's settling into married life (she and Kid Rock legally tied the knot in Beverly Hills on Aug. 3), goes barefoot in the parking lot while running errands in Malibu on Tuesday.
BOTTOMS UP
No traffic violations here: Adrien Brody raises a glass of iced tea as he gets motoring on his Yamaha Vino scooter in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
TOKYO DRIFTER
Continuing her fashionable tour of the South Pacific, Mischa Barton (in Chloé) grabs the spotlight in Tokyo, where she attended a press event to promote her former TV series The O.C. on Tuesday.
POSH LIFE
David and Victoria "Posh" Beckham touch down at the airport in Nice, France, where the couple visited pal Bono's Eze bord de Mer beachfront villa on Monday. And this was just a getaway for two: Rumors had been swirling that they're expecting a fourth child (to join their three boys: Brooklyn, 7, Romeo, 3 and Cruz, 1).
MOVING RIGHT ALONG
With 7-month-old son Mason riding in style in his jogging stroller, Melissa Joan Hart keeps up the chatter while running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.
HAT TRICK
Keira Knightley and actor beau Rupert Friend get in sync (down to their matching smiles!) while strolling through London on Tuesday.
YIPPEE-KAY-AY!
Bruce Willis shows off his boogie-boarding skills in Santa Monica on Monday. The actor is staying in tip-top shape for his fourth outing as John McLane in the action sequel Live Free or Die Hard.
CARRY-ON BAGGAGE
Acrimonious exes Paul McCartney and Heather Mills have a close call Tuesday at London's Heathrow Airport, where they arrived for separate outbound flights within a half-hour of each other.
BOY SCOUTING
Boy George takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to serving the second of his five-day stint of court-ordered community service in New York City's Chinatown on Tuesday. The former Culture Club singer was sentenced for falsely reporting a robbery at his Manhattan apartment.
CHEF'S SPECIAL
A prosthetic-wearing Jamie Oliver gets caught with his pants down while filming his TV series Jamie's School Dinners in London on Tuesday. The Naked Chef is continuing his campaign for healthier meals in the English school system, which began last year with a four-part documentary that aired on Britain's Channel 4.