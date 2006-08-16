Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 16, 2006

RETRO FIT

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash

Christina Aguilera makes a red-hot appearance on her way to Good Morning America on Tuesday, where she talked up her new album Back to Basics. The singer will perform live on GMA's concert series Friday.

'BACK' ON TRACK

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Later, Aguilera sticks to her Basics – red and white – as she stops by MTV's TRL.

AIN'T NO OTHER MAN

Credit: Chance Yeh /PMC

Aguilera ends the night with eyes – and lips – only for husband Jordan Bratman at her album release party at New York City's Marquee.

RYDIN' HIGH

Credit: Flynet

Kate Hudson, who announced her separation from rocker husband Chris Robinson on Monday, gives 2-year-old son Ryder a high seat and a treat (ice cream!) during a recent outing in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

SUITE MUSIC

Credit: Seth Browarnik/WireImage

All signs point to South Beach for Paris Hilton and her club cohorts Brandon Davis and sister Nicky at the heiress's bash for her self-titled album (out Aug. 22) at Miami's Suite nightclub on Tuesday.

THE BODY: NEXT GENERATION

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty

Never mind the Heidi vs. Elle dust-up: Jessica Biel, who's been in the Big Apple promoting her drama The Illusionist, lives up to her Esquire's "Sexiest Woman Alive" billing at the film's premiere on Tuesday.

MALIBU MAMA

Credit: X17

Newlywed Pamela Anderson, who's settling into married life (she and Kid Rock legally tied the knot in Beverly Hills on Aug. 3), goes barefoot in the parking lot while running errands in Malibu on Tuesday.

BOTTOMS UP

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacific Coast News

No traffic violations here: Adrien Brody raises a glass of iced tea as he gets motoring on his Yamaha Vino scooter in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

TOKYO DRIFTER

Credit: Nathan Shanahan/FilmMagic

Continuing her fashionable tour of the South Pacific, Mischa Barton (in Chloé) grabs the spotlight in Tokyo, where she attended a press event to promote her former TV series The O.C. on Tuesday.

POSH LIFE

David and Victoria "Posh" Beckham touch down at the airport in Nice, France, where the couple visited pal Bono's Eze bord de Mer beachfront villa on Monday. And this was just a getaway for two: Rumors had been swirling that they're expecting a fourth child (to join their three boys: Brooklyn, 7, Romeo, 3 and Cruz, 1).

MOVING RIGHT ALONG

Credit: Andrew Shawa/Pacific Coast News

With 7-month-old son Mason riding in style in his jogging stroller, Melissa Joan Hart keeps up the chatter while running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.

HAT TRICK

Credit: MAlibu Media

Keira Knightley and actor beau Rupert Friend get in sync (down to their matching smiles!) while strolling through London on Tuesday.

YIPPEE-KAY-AY!

Credit: Limelight

Bruce Willis shows off his boogie-boarding skills in Santa Monica on Monday. The actor is staying in tip-top shape for his fourth outing as John McLane in the action sequel Live Free or Die Hard.

CARRY-ON BAGGAGE

Credit: INFGoff

Acrimonious exes Paul McCartney and Heather Mills have a close call Tuesday at London's Heathrow Airport, where they arrived for separate outbound flights within a half-hour of each other.

BOY SCOUTING

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage

Boy George takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to serving the second of his five-day stint of court-ordered community service in New York City's Chinatown on Tuesday. The former Culture Club singer was sentenced for falsely reporting a robbery at his Manhattan apartment.

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Credit: TPF / Retna

A prosthetic-wearing Jamie Oliver gets caught with his pants down while filming his TV series Jamie's School Dinners in London on Tuesday. The Naked Chef is continuing his campaign for healthier meals in the English school system, which began last year with a four-part documentary that aired on Britain's Channel 4.

