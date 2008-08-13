Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 13, 2008
KEYED UP
Nick Jonas, who recently revealed what he's looking for in a girlfriend, prepares to tickle the ivories Wednesday while shooting a new Jonas Brothers video in New York City's Central Park.
IF THE SHOE FITS
It's a tough decision! Lindsay Lohan is on the hunt for the perfect stiletto during a shopping trip Tuesday to Beverly Hills boutique Diavolina.
G.L.A.M.O.U.R. GIRL
Days after sharing a big family dinner with fiancé Josh Duhamel, a solo Fergie arrives in style at a London hotel on Wednesday.
SHE'S WITH THE BAND
Mary-Kate Olsen shares a post-show (and outdoor) meet-and-greet with Joel Madden after a Good Charlotte concert Tuesday at Roseland Ballroom in New York. The actress was also spotted checking out the band's tour bus.
'ONE' LOVE
The Cheetah Girls – (from left) Sabrina Bryan, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon – are positively glowing at Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of their new Disney Channel movie, The Cheetah Girls: One World, which airs Aug. 22 on the cable network.
'COOL' DOWN
Winona Ryder chills out Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her comedy Stay Cool, which also stars Hilary Duff.
LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL
Drumsticks in hand, Selena Gomez – who's been linked to heartthrob Nick Jonas – heads Tuesday to a West Hollywood recording studio, where the Wizards of Waverly Place star is recording her upcoming pop-rock album.
CROWD PLEASER
He really is the host with the most! Mario Lopez rocks the mic Tuesday during his hosting job on America's Best Dance Crew Tuesday in Burbank, Calif. Soon, Lopez will slip into a new gig – anchoring Extra beginning Sept. 15.
CAR SERVICE
After browsing through the Jill Stuart showroom in New York City Tuesday, High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale finds her way to a waiting car before heading to the airport.
SEEING A PATTERN
Rihanna makes a major splash in an eye-catching bikini while vacationing Tuesday with beau Chris Brown (not pictured) in her native Barbados.
BACK TO BROADWAY
After attending the premiere of Tropic Thunder with husband Tom Cruise in L.A., Katie Holmes pops up again Tuesday in New York City, where she's rehearsing for her Broadway show All My Sons.
IN BLOOM
Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama enjoys a little one-on-one time with daughter Malia Tuesday during a family vacation in Kailua, Hawaii.
ON BOARD
Adrian Grenier, who recently split from girlfriend Isabel Lucas, gets back in to the swing of things Tuesday, immersing himself in amusement during a paddleboard lesson in Los Angeles.
BOUNCING BACK
Shia LaBeouf, who recently had extensive surgery on his left hand, steps out with his Transformers 2 costar – and Grenier's ex – Isabel Lucas (not pictured) Monday in Los Angeles.
CAB CALL
Taylor Momsen gabs on the go as Jenny Humphrey Monday, shooting a scene for Gossip Girl at the Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.