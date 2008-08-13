Star Tracks - Wednesday, August 13, 2008

Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

KEYED UP

Credit: Anthony Dixon/ WENN

Nick Jonas, who recently revealed what he's looking for in a girlfriend, prepares to tickle the ivories Wednesday while shooting a new Jonas Brothers video in New York City's Central Park.

IF THE SHOE FITS

Credit: Ramey

It's a tough decision! Lindsay Lohan is on the hunt for the perfect stiletto during a shopping trip Tuesday to Beverly Hills boutique Diavolina.

G.L.A.M.O.U.R. GIRL

Credit: Splash News Online

Days after sharing a big family dinner with fiancé Josh Duhamel, a solo Fergie arrives in style at a London hotel on Wednesday.

SHE'S WITH THE BAND

Credit: James Devaney / Splash News Online

Mary-Kate Olsen shares a post-show (and outdoor) meet-and-greet with Joel Madden after a Good Charlotte concert Tuesday at Roseland Ballroom in New York. The actress was also spotted checking out the band's tour bus.

'ONE' LOVE

Credit: Patrick T Fallon/ZUMA

The Cheetah Girls – (from left) Sabrina Bryan, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon – are positively glowing at Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of their new Disney Channel movie, The Cheetah Girls: One World, which airs Aug. 22 on the cable network.

'COOL' DOWN

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific Coast News

Winona Ryder chills out Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her comedy Stay Cool, which also stars Hilary Duff.

LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL

Credit: Arturo Millan/BuzzFoto

Drumsticks in hand, Selena Gomez – who's been linked to heartthrob Nick Jonas – heads Tuesday to a West Hollywood recording studio, where the Wizards of Waverly Place star is recording her upcoming pop-rock album.

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

He really is the host with the most! Mario Lopez rocks the mic Tuesday during his hosting job on America's Best Dance Crew Tuesday in Burbank, Calif. Soon, Lopez will slip into a new gig – anchoring Extra beginning Sept. 15.

CAR SERVICE

Credit: Michael Albert/Startraks

After browsing through the Jill Stuart showroom in New York City Tuesday, High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale finds her way to a waiting car before heading to the airport.

SEEING A PATTERN

Credit: Tanya Nurse/ Splash News Online

Rihanna makes a major splash in an eye-catching bikini while vacationing Tuesday with beau Chris Brown (not pictured) in her native Barbados.

BACK TO BROADWAY

Credit: Ron Asadorian / Splash News Online

After attending the premiere of Tropic Thunder with husband Tom Cruise in L.A., Katie Holmes pops up again Tuesday in New York City, where she's rehearsing for her Broadway show All My Sons.

See more of Katie’s chic New York City style!

IN BLOOM

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama enjoys a little one-on-one time with daughter Malia Tuesday during a family vacation in Kailua, Hawaii.

ON BOARD

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

Adrian Grenier, who recently split from girlfriend Isabel Lucas, gets back in to the swing of things Tuesday, immersing himself in amusement during a paddleboard lesson in Los Angeles.

BOUNCING BACK

Credit: Gerallt Radcliffe/Pacific Coast News

Shia LaBeouf, who recently had extensive surgery on his left hand, steps out with his Transformers 2 costar – and Grenier's ex – Isabel Lucas (not pictured) Monday in Los Angeles.

CAB CALL

Credit: Richie Buxo / Splash News Online

Taylor Momsen gabs on the go as Jenny Humphrey Monday, shooting a scene for Gossip Girl at the Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.

